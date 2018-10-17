Anionic Annulations in Organic Synthesis
1st Edition
A Versatile and Prolific Class of Ring-Forming Reactions
Description
Anionic Annulations in Organic Synthesis: A Versatile and Prolific Class of Ring-Forming Reactions is a comprehensive review of the main annulations for the construction of cyclic structures and their use in the total synthesis of functional molecules. The book explores in detail the Hauser, Robinson, Sammes, and Myers annulations, all of which are beneficial to constructing substrates with complex molecular structures suitable for pharmaceutical purposes.
This volume begins with an in-depth introduction on the history and perspectives of annulations. It then covers different categories of annulation in each chapter, examining their application to drug synthesis for a range of different medicinal compounds.
Anionic Annulations in Organic Synthesis delivers a thorough analysis of the topic and provides the tools necessary to master anionic organic chemistry. It is a valuable resource for chemists, researchers, and students seeking a complete and detailed understanding of anionic annulations.
Key Features
- Serves as a useful tool to both academic and industrial researchers in the field
- Includes numerous examples of anionic annulations and how to apply them practically in research and industry
- Features anionic annulations that are particularly effective for the synthesis of polyoxygenated polycyclic compounds
Readership
Researchers and academicians in the area of synthetic organic chemistry. Secondary: graduate students in these same areas
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Hauser [4 + 2] Annulation: Definition, History, Mechanism, and Types of Phthalide Donors and Toluate Donors
3. Lateral Lithiations
4. [4+2] Annulation of 3-Nuclofugal Phthalides (Hauser Annulation)
5. [4+2] Annulation With Nonactivated Phthalides (Sammes Annulation)
6. [4+2] Annulation of Homophthalic Anhydrides
7. [4+2] Annulation of Activated o-Toluate/o-Tolualdehyde Donors (Hauser-Leusen Annulation)
8. [4+2] Annulation With Nonactivated o-Toluate Donors (Staunton-Weinreb-Myers Annulation)
9. Comparative Annulation Chemistry of Phthalides, Homophthalic Anhydrides and o-Toluates
10. Applications of [4+2] Anionic Annulations in the Total Synthesis
11. Miscellaneous Anionic Annulations
12. Concluding remarks
Appendix: Problems and exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 17th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138014
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138007
About the Author
Dipakranjan Mal
Dipakranjan Mal began his studies at Calcutta University, where he received 1st class B.Sc.-Hons (1972) and M.Sc. (1975) degrees. He attended the University of Missouri at Kansas City for his Ph.D. degree in 1981 on intramolecular hydrogen bonding under Professor Layton L. McCoy. After a 3-year postdoctoral stint with Professor Frank M. Hauser at Oregon Graduate Center, he joined Bose Institute, Kolkata as a lecturer in 1984. Since 1987, he has been with the department of chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, where he is now a higher administrative grade professor. His research interests are focused on the development of anionic and thermal domino strategies and total synthesis of angucyclines, anthracyclines, carbazoles, furocoumarins, and phthalide natural products. His notable discoveries are i) decarboxylative [4 + 2] annulation, ii) anionic [4 + 3] annulation and iii) an olefination based on thiophthalides. He has supervised 30 doctoral students and published over 130 research publications, including two reviews in Chemical Reviews. He has developed a 40-lecture video course on “Heterocyclic Chemistry” available on YouTube. He received the honor certificate of Phi Kappa Phi, U.S., in 1978. Recently, he was inducted as a Fellow of the West Bengal Academy of Science and Technology as well as Royal Society of Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, West Bengal, India