Animal Virus Structure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444808790, 9780080877389

Animal Virus Structure, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: M.V. Nermut A.C. Steven
eBook ISBN: 9780080877389
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st October 1987
Page Count: 441
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Editor's Foreword. List of Contributors. Part I. General Principles of Virus Architecture. 1. General principles of virus architecture (M.V. Nermut). Part II. Methods for the Study of Virus Structure. 2A. Electron microscopy: methods for 'structural analysis' of the virion (M.V. Nermut, D.J. Hockley and H. Gelderblom). 2B. Electron microscopy: methods for study of virus/cell interactions (M.V. Nermut, D.J. Hockley and H. Gelderblom). 2C. Electron microscopy: image processing and quantitative electron microscopy (A.C. Steven). 3. X-ray diffraction from viruses (J.T. Finch). 4. Neutron scattering (B. Jacrot). Part III. Taxonomy of Animal Viruses. 5. Taxonomy of animal viruses (F.A. Murphy). Part IV. RNA-Containing Virus Families. 6. Picornaviridae (P. Minor). 7. Caliciviridae (M.J. Carter and C.R. Madeley). 8. Birnaviridae (D.C. Kelly). 9. Reoviridae (P. Metcalf). 10. Bunyaviridae (R.F. Pettersson and C.-H. von Bonsdorff). 11. Togaviridae (C.-H. von Bonsdorff and K. Simons). 12. Coronaviridae (M.R. Macnaughton and H.A. Davies). 13. Arenaviridae (P.R. Young). 14. Rhabdoviridae (J.C. Brown and W.W. Newcomb). 15. Orthomyxoviridae (J.S. Oxford and D.J. Hockley). 16. Paramyxoviridae (A. Scheid). 17A. Retroviridae (H. Frank). 17B(i). Oncovirinae: type B oncovirus (N.H. Sarkar). 17B(ii). Oncovirinae: type C oncovirus (H. Frank). 17B(iii). Oncovirinae: type D oncovirus (H. Gelderblom). 17C. Lentivirinae (H. Frank). 17D. Spumavirinae (H. Gelderblom and H. Frank). 18. The filoviridae (D.S. Ellis). Part V. DNA-Containing Virus Families. 19. Parvoviridae (B.J. Carter and P.J. Tattersall). 20. Papovaviridae (T.S. Baker and I. Rayment). 21. Baculoviridae (D.C. Kelly). 22. Hepadnaviridae (L.M. Stannard). 23. Adenoviridae (M.V. Nermut). 24. Herpesviridae (J. Hay et al.). 25. Iridoviridae (F. Darcy and G. Devauchelle). 26. Poxviridae (G. Müller and J.D. Williamson). Subject index.

Description

Animal Virus Structure provides a comprehensive, state-of-the-art summary of the structure, molecular composition, and principal antigenic and biological properties of each currently recognized family of animal viruses. Information deriving from electron microscopy, computer image processing and X-ray diffraction is integrated systematically with biochemical data into three-dimensional molecular models of viral architecture. A brief account of virus/cell interaction and pathogenicity completes each chapter.

Details

No. of pages:
441
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080877389

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

M.V. Nermut Editor

A.C. Steven Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.