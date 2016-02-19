Animal Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182094, 9781483157078

Animal Science

1st Edition

Reproduction, Climate, Meat, Wool

Authors: N. T. M. Yeates T. N. Edey M. K. Hill
eBook ISBN: 9781483157078
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 402
Description

Animal Science: Reproduction, Climate, Meat, Wool is a 20-chapter book that begins with the concept of animal reproduction, including reproductive hormones, breeding, fertility, and fecundity. The next set of chapters elucidates the influence of climate on the animals. Subsequent chapters explore specific topics on meat and wool, in particular, the beef carcass; meat quality; mutton; lamb; composition and properties of wool; definition and measurement of wool quality; and quantitative aspect of wool growth. This book will be valuable for advanced students, as well as for advanced producers.

Table of Contents


Preface VII

Part I — Reproduction

1 The Reproductive Hormones

2 Female Reproduction and the Breeding Season

3 Semen, Fertilization and Pregnancy

4 Reduced Fertility

5 Augmentation of Fertility and Fecundity

Part II — The Influence of Climate

6 Heat and Cold

7 Evaporative Cooling

8 Sweating and Sweat Glands

9 The Fleece or Hair-coat Covering

10 Selection of Breeds of Livestock for Hot Climates

11 Climate and Reproduction

Part III — Meat

12 The Beef Carcase and Its Tissues

13 The Definition and Measurement of Meat Quality—Tenderness

14 Other Quality Considerations

15 Beef Carcase Appraisal and Grading

16 Mutton and Lamb

Part IV — Wool

17 The Biology and Histology of Fiber Growth

18 Composition and Properties of Wool

19 The Definition and Measurement of Wool Quality

20 Quantitative Aspects of Wool Growth

References

Index


402
English
© Pergamon 1975
Pergamon
9781483157078

