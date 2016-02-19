Animal Science
1st Edition
Reproduction, Climate, Meat, Wool
Authors: N. T. M. Yeates T. N. Edey M. K. Hill
eBook ISBN: 9781483157078
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 402
Description
Animal Science: Reproduction, Climate, Meat, Wool is a 20-chapter book that begins with the concept of animal reproduction, including reproductive hormones, breeding, fertility, and fecundity. The next set of chapters elucidates the influence of climate on the animals. Subsequent chapters explore specific topics on meat and wool, in particular, the beef carcass; meat quality; mutton; lamb; composition and properties of wool; definition and measurement of wool quality; and quantitative aspect of wool growth. This book will be valuable for advanced students, as well as for advanced producers.
Table of Contents
Preface VII
Part I — Reproduction
1 The Reproductive Hormones
2 Female Reproduction and the Breeding Season
3 Semen, Fertilization and Pregnancy
4 Reduced Fertility
5 Augmentation of Fertility and Fecundity
Part II — The Influence of Climate
6 Heat and Cold
7 Evaporative Cooling
8 Sweating and Sweat Glands
9 The Fleece or Hair-coat Covering
10 Selection of Breeds of Livestock for Hot Climates
11 Climate and Reproduction
Part III — Meat
12 The Beef Carcase and Its Tissues
13 The Definition and Measurement of Meat Quality—Tenderness
14 Other Quality Considerations
15 Beef Carcase Appraisal and Grading
16 Mutton and Lamb
Part IV — Wool
17 The Biology and Histology of Fiber Growth
18 Composition and Properties of Wool
19 The Definition and Measurement of Wool Quality
20 Quantitative Aspects of Wool Growth
References
Index
