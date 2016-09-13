Animal Restraint for Veterinary Professionals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323354943, 9780323354950

Animal Restraint for Veterinary Professionals

2nd Edition

Authors: C. C. Sheldon Teresa Sonsthagen James Topel
eBook ISBN: 9780323354950
eBook ISBN: 9780323354998
eBook ISBN: 9780323354974
Paperback ISBN: 9780323354943
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th September 2016
Page Count: 256
Description

Learn effective animal handling and restraint techniques! Animal Restraint for Veterinary Professionals, 2nd Edition describes each procedure with two to eight photos showing the exact steps needed to achieve safe restraint. A chapter is devoted to each domestic animal species, including cats, dogs, cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, rodents, ferrets, and birds. New to this edition are updated photographs showing the latest and greatest restraint procedures for all types of animals. Written by expert veterinary technician educators C.C. Sheldon, Teresa Sonsthagen, and James Topel, this practical guide also includes a chapter on knot tying!

Key Features

  • Step-by-step guidelines make it easy to understand safe, proper restraint procedures.
  • Over 500 full-color photographs illustrate restraint procedures.
  • A clear, non-technical writing style along with descriptive photographs simplifies animal restraint concepts.
  • Comprehensive coverage in each chapter includes normal and abnormal behavior characteristics, precautions, special handling, restraint devices, and descriptions of medical procedures — such as venipuncture — for which special restraint procedures are necessary.
  • Restraint Principles chapter summarizes the considerations for restraint, animal safety, circumstances for restraint, the effect of restraint on animals, and complications. 
  • Knot Tying chapter presents basic types of knots that may be used to safely restrain larger animals.

Table of Contents

  1. Restraint Principles
    2. Knot Tying
    3. Restraint of Cats
    4. Restraint of Dogs
    5. Restraint of Cattle
    6. Restraint of Horses
    7. Restraint of Sheep
    8. Restraint of Goats
    9. Restraint of Swine
    10. Restraint of Rodents, Rabbits and Ferrets
    11. Restraint of Birds
    Appendix 1: Gender Names
    Appendix 2: Physiologic Data
    Glossary

About the Author

C. C. Sheldon

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Veterinary Technician and Laboratory Animal Technician Programs, Madison Area Technical College, Madison, WI, USA

Teresa Sonsthagen

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Animal and Range of Sciences; North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

James Topel

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Vet Tech and Lab Animal Tech, Madison Area Technical College, Madison, WI, USA

