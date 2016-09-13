Animal Restraint for Veterinary Professionals
2nd Edition
Description
Learn effective animal handling and restraint techniques! Animal Restraint for Veterinary Professionals, 2nd Edition describes each procedure with two to eight photos showing the exact steps needed to achieve safe restraint. A chapter is devoted to each domestic animal species, including cats, dogs, cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, rodents, ferrets, and birds. New to this edition are updated photographs showing the latest and greatest restraint procedures for all types of animals. Written by expert veterinary technician educators C.C. Sheldon, Teresa Sonsthagen, and James Topel, this practical guide also includes a chapter on knot tying!
Key Features
- Step-by-step guidelines make it easy to understand safe, proper restraint procedures.
- Over 500 full-color photographs illustrate restraint procedures.
- A clear, non-technical writing style along with descriptive photographs simplifies animal restraint concepts.
- Comprehensive coverage in each chapter includes normal and abnormal behavior characteristics, precautions, special handling, restraint devices, and descriptions of medical procedures — such as venipuncture — for which special restraint procedures are necessary.
- Restraint Principles chapter summarizes the considerations for restraint, animal safety, circumstances for restraint, the effect of restraint on animals, and complications.
- Knot Tying chapter presents basic types of knots that may be used to safely restrain larger animals.
Table of Contents
- Restraint Principles
2. Knot Tying
3. Restraint of Cats
4. Restraint of Dogs
5. Restraint of Cattle
6. Restraint of Horses
7. Restraint of Sheep
8. Restraint of Goats
9. Restraint of Swine
10. Restraint of Rodents, Rabbits and Ferrets
11. Restraint of Birds
Appendix 1: Gender Names
Appendix 2: Physiologic Data
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354950
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354998
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354974
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323354943
About the Author
C. C. Sheldon
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician and Laboratory Animal Technician Programs, Madison Area Technical College, Madison, WI, USA
Teresa Sonsthagen
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Animal and Range of Sciences; North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND
James Topel
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Vet Tech and Lab Animal Tech, Madison Area Technical College, Madison, WI, USA