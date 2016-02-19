Animal Population Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Animal Population Ecology focuses on the interaction between the various factors that affect an animal population. Population ecology is the study of the factors that determine the abundance of species and is concerned with the identification and mode of action of those environmental factors that cause fluctuations in population size and of those which determine the extent of these fluctuations.
Organized into 11 chapters, the book initially examines some of the basic ideas about animal populations and defines many of the terms used by population ecologists. Then, it describes the action of the most important factors affecting population size. The interaction between these factors is demonstrated in chapters 8 and 9, wherein the results from studies of a few selected species are presented in detail. Finally, chapters 10 and 11 cover the development of generalized theories of population dynamics and their application to practical problems.
With a strong focus on intensive study of animal populations in the field, rather than elaborate theories, the book will be helpful to population ecologists, animal researchers, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
1. Introduction
2. Some Basic Concepts
I. Rates of Population Growth
II. Birth-rates and Death-rates
A. Effects of Age
B. Effects of Density
III. Dispersal
IV. Natural Control
V. Animal Life Tables
A. Time-specific Life Tables
B. Age-specific Life Tables
3. Resources
I. Intra-specific Competition
II. Inter-specific Competition
III. Under Population
4. Social Behaviour
I. Territorial Behaviour
II. Social Hierarchies
5. Qualitative Changes in Individuals
I. "Phase" Changes in Insects
II. Genetic Changes
6. Natural Enemies
I. Disease
II. Predators and Insect Parasites
A. Behavioural Responses
B. Intergeneration Responses
C. The Overall Effect
7. Weather
I. Effects on Survival
II. Effects on Reproduction
III. Effects on Habitats
IV. Overall Effects
8. Detailed Population Studies
I. The Cinnabar Moth
II. The Pine Looper
III. The Broom Beetle
IV. The Edible Cockle
V. The Wood Pigeon
VI. The Tawny Owl
VII. Conclusions
9. Population Cycles
I. The Larch Tortrix
II. The Red Grouse
II. The Rock Ptarmigan
IV. Conclusions
10. Population Theories
I. Nicholson's Theory
II. Andrewartha and Birch's Theory
III. Milne's Theory
IV. Other Theories
V. Conclusions
11. Applications of Population Ecology
I. Pest Species
A. Chemical Pest Control
B. Biological Control of Pests
II Predation by Man
A. Fish Populations
B. Marine Mammal Populations
III. Nature Conservation
IV. Man
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160841