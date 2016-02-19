Animal Population Ecology focuses on the interaction between the various factors that affect an animal population. Population ecology is the study of the factors that determine the abundance of species and is concerned with the identification and mode of action of those environmental factors that cause fluctuations in population size and of those which determine the extent of these fluctuations.

Organized into 11 chapters, the book initially examines some of the basic ideas about animal populations and defines many of the terms used by population ecologists. Then, it describes the action of the most important factors affecting population size. The interaction between these factors is demonstrated in chapters 8 and 9, wherein the results from studies of a few selected species are presented in detail. Finally, chapters 10 and 11 cover the development of generalized theories of population dynamics and their application to practical problems.

With a strong focus on intensive study of animal populations in the field, rather than elaborate theories, the book will be helpful to population ecologists, animal researchers, teachers, and students.