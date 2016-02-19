Animal Population Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122095504, 9780323160841

Animal Population Ecology

1st Edition

Authors: J Dempster
eBook ISBN: 9780323160841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 166
Description

Animal Population Ecology focuses on the interaction between the various factors that affect an animal population. Population ecology is the study of the factors that determine the abundance of species and is concerned with the identification and mode of action of those environmental factors that cause fluctuations in population size and of those which determine the extent of these fluctuations.

Organized into 11 chapters, the book initially examines some of the basic ideas about animal populations and defines many of the terms used by population ecologists. Then, it describes the action of the most important factors affecting population size. The interaction between these factors is demonstrated in chapters 8 and 9, wherein the results from studies of a few selected species are presented in detail. Finally, chapters 10 and 11 cover the development of generalized theories of population dynamics and their application to practical problems.
With a strong focus on intensive study of animal populations in the field, rather than elaborate theories, the book will be helpful to population ecologists, animal researchers, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

1. Introduction

2. Some Basic Concepts

I. Rates of Population Growth

II. Birth-rates and Death-rates

A. Effects of Age

B. Effects of Density

III. Dispersal

IV. Natural Control

V. Animal Life Tables

A. Time-specific Life Tables

B. Age-specific Life Tables

3. Resources

I. Intra-specific Competition

II. Inter-specific Competition

III. Under Population

4. Social Behaviour

I. Territorial Behaviour

II. Social Hierarchies

5. Qualitative Changes in Individuals

I. "Phase" Changes in Insects

II. Genetic Changes

6. Natural Enemies

I. Disease

II. Predators and Insect Parasites

A. Behavioural Responses

B. Intergeneration Responses

C. The Overall Effect

7. Weather

I. Effects on Survival

II. Effects on Reproduction

III. Effects on Habitats

IV. Overall Effects

8. Detailed Population Studies

I. The Cinnabar Moth

II. The Pine Looper

III. The Broom Beetle

IV. The Edible Cockle

V. The Wood Pigeon

VI. The Tawny Owl

VII. Conclusions

9. Population Cycles

I. The Larch Tortrix

II. The Red Grouse

II. The Rock Ptarmigan

IV. Conclusions

10. Population Theories

I. Nicholson's Theory

II. Andrewartha and Birch's Theory

III. Milne's Theory

IV. Other Theories

V. Conclusions

11. Applications of Population Ecology

I. Pest Species

A. Chemical Pest Control

B. Biological Control of Pests

II Predation by Man

A. Fish Populations

B. Marine Mammal Populations

III. Nature Conservation

IV. Man

References

Subject Index




About the Author

J Dempster

Ratings and Reviews

