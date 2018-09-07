Animal Models for Examining Social Influences on Drug Addiction, Volume 140
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Social Influences on Nicotine-related Behaviors in Rodents
2. Models of Alcohol Intake in Social Contexts
3. Social Factors in Ethanol Sensitization
4. Social Modulation of Heroin Intake
5. Social modification of amphetamine reinforcement
6. Amphetamines and Social Aspects of Addicition
7. Social Models of Cannabis Use
8. Oxytocin and Rodent Models of Addiction
9. Social Place Preference and Reward
10. Social Defeat Stress
11. Sex differences in chronic social defeat stress and drug abuse
Description
Animal Models for Examining Social Influences on Drug Addiction, Volume 140 in the International Review of Neurobiology series, provides insights on social factors that mediate drug addiction. This book discusses current research and projects, with specific chapters focusing on Social Influences on Nicotine-related Behaviors in Rodents, Models of Alcohol Intake in Social Contexts, Social Factors in Ethanol Sensitization, Social Modulation of Heroin Intake, Amphetamines and Social Aspects of Addiction, Amphetamines and Social Aspects of Addiction, Social Models of Cannabis Use, Oxytocin and Rodent Models of Addiction, Social Place Preference and Reward, Social Defeat Stress, and more.
Key Features
- Covers the often neglected topic of social factors that mediate drug addiction and its consequences
- Presents research studies using animal models of addiction that are often ignored
- Aims to highlight the importance of using paradigms that incorporate social aspects into preclinical addiction studies
Readership
Neuroscientists, behavioral pharmacologists, psychologists, and addiction health professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 329
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 7th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154700
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128154694
About the Serial Volume Editors
Foster Olive Serial Volume Editor
M. Foster Olive received his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of California at San Diego in 1991, and his doctoral degree in Neuroscience from UCLA in 1997. His postdoctoral research was performed at Stanford University and the University of California at San Francisco. His research has been published in journals such as Psychopharmacology, Biological Psychiatry, Journal of Neuroscience, and Nature Neuroscience, and he currently serves on the editorial boards for Neuropsychopharmacology, Addiction Biology, Neuropharmacology, and Frontiers in Pharmacology. Dr. Olive’s research is supported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departmetn of Psychology, Arizona State University, USA
Seven Tomek Serial Volume Editor
Seven Tomek received her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology with Honors from Arizona State University in 2011, and her Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2016. She has published her research in journals such as Molecular Pharmacology, Behavioural Pharmacology, and Neuropharmacology. She is currently conducting her doctoral dissertation research in the Behavioral Neuroscience program of the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona State University, USA