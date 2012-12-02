Animal Migration, Orientation and Navigation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Ecology and Evolution of Migration
I. The Phenomenon of Migration and Some Problems of Definition
II. The Vertical Migration of Plankton
III. The Dispersal of Planktonic Larvae
IV. The Migrations of Demersal and Terrestrial Crustaceans
V. Migration of Insects and Other Terrestrial Arthropods
VI. Migration in Fishes
VII. Migration in Amphibians and Reptiles
VIII. Migrations of Birds
IX. Migrations of Mammals
X. Discussion: The Evolution of Migration
XI. Addendum
2 The Influences of Long-Term and Short-Term Climatic Changes on the Dispersal and Migration of Organisms
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Determinants of Distribution and Abundance
III. Paleoclimatological Changes and Biogeographical Migrations
IV. Annual Climatic Periodicities and Seasonal Migrations
V. Diel and Semidiel Periodicities and Migrational Responses
VI. Overview
3 The Energetics of Migration
I. Introduction
II. Energy Reserves
III. Energetic Costs of Migration
IV. Summary
V. Addendum
4 Physiology of Migration
I. General Introduction
II. Bird Migration
III. Fish Migration
IV. Migration in Other Vertebrates
V. Invertebrate Migrations
VI. Conclusions and Projections
5 Mechanisms of Orientation, Navigation, and Homing
I. Introduction
II. Visual Orientation Mechanisms
III. Nonvisual Orientation Mechanisms
IV. Integration of Orientation Cues
V. Homing and Navigation
VI. Conclusions
Description
Animal Migration, Orientation, and Navigation presents the various aspects of animal migration, including the evolution of migration, climatic and meteorological influences, and bioenergetics. This book discusses the physiological control, sensory systems, orientation and navigation, and biological clocks and phenology aspects of animal migration.
Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the migration strategies of animals in the context of a space continuum. This text then explains the influence of short- and long-term climatic cycles on the spectrum of migratory patterns in nature. Other chapters consider the energetic requirements of different migration strategies and the energy stores of the migrants. This book discusses as well the physiological basis of animal migration, with emphasis on endocrinal findings on the timing and energetic aspects of different migration strategies. The final chapter deals with the mechanisms used in direction finding by migrating animals.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists and ecologists.
