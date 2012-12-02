Animal Migration, Orientation and Navigation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122777509, 9780080918334

Animal Migration, Orientation and Navigation

1st Edition

Authors: Gauthreaux
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122777509
eBook ISBN: 9780080918334
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 387
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Ecology and Evolution of Migration

I. The Phenomenon of Migration and Some Problems of Definition

II. The Vertical Migration of Plankton

III. The Dispersal of Planktonic Larvae

IV. The Migrations of Demersal and Terrestrial Crustaceans

V. Migration of Insects and Other Terrestrial Arthropods

VI. Migration in Fishes

VII. Migration in Amphibians and Reptiles

VIII. Migrations of Birds

IX. Migrations of Mammals

X. Discussion: The Evolution of Migration

XI. Addendum

References

2 The Influences of Long-Term and Short-Term Climatic Changes on the Dispersal and Migration of Organisms

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Determinants of Distribution and Abundance

III. Paleoclimatological Changes and Biogeographical Migrations

IV. Annual Climatic Periodicities and Seasonal Migrations

V. Diel and Semidiel Periodicities and Migrational Responses

VI. Overview

References

3 The Energetics of Migration

I. Introduction

II. Energy Reserves

III. Energetic Costs of Migration

IV. Summary

V. Addendum

References

4 Physiology of Migration

I. General Introduction

II. Bird Migration

III. Fish Migration

IV. Migration in Other Vertebrates

V. Invertebrate Migrations

VI. Conclusions and Projections

References

5 Mechanisms of Orientation, Navigation, and Homing

I. Introduction

II. Visual Orientation Mechanisms

III. Nonvisual Orientation Mechanisms

IV. Integration of Orientation Cues

V. Homing and Navigation

VI. Conclusions

References

Subject Index

Species Index

Description

Animal Migration, Orientation, and Navigation presents the various aspects of animal migration, including the evolution of migration, climatic and meteorological influences, and bioenergetics. This book discusses the physiological control, sensory systems, orientation and navigation, and biological clocks and phenology aspects of animal migration.

Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the migration strategies of animals in the context of a space continuum. This text then explains the influence of short- and long-term climatic cycles on the spectrum of migratory patterns in nature. Other chapters consider the energetic requirements of different migration strategies and the energy stores of the migrants. This book discusses as well the physiological basis of animal migration, with emphasis on endocrinal findings on the timing and energetic aspects of different migration strategies. The final chapter deals with the mechanisms used in direction finding by migrating animals.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists and ecologists.

Details

No. of pages:
387
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122777509
eBook ISBN:
9780080918334

