Animal Life-Cycle Feeding and Nutrition reviews developments in feeding and nutrition throughout an animal's life cycle and covers a wide range of topics, from utilization of nutrients such as carbohydrates and proteins to nutrient digestion by ruminants, swine, poultry, and horses. Feedstuffs such as pasture and harvested forages, protein concentrates, and cereal and sorghum grains are also discussed.

Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on nutrients and their utilization, including carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and minerals and vitamins. Nutrient digestion by ruminants, swine, poultry, and horses are then compared and feedstuffs for livestock are evaluated. The next section deals with feedstuffs such as pasture and harvested forages, protein concentrates, and cereal and sorghum grains, together with molasses, manure, and other miscellaneous feed ingredients. The remaining chapters explore the effect of processing on the nutrient value of feedstuffs; balancing of rations; and feeding of animals including swine, beef and dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, horses, dogs, and goats.

This monograph is designed for students of animal sciences, for veterinary students as well as doctors of veterinary medicine, and for practitioners of livestock feeding.