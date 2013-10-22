Animal Learning and Cognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121619534, 9780080571690

Animal Learning and Cognition

1st Edition

Editors: N. Mackintosh
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121619534
eBook ISBN: 9780080571690
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 379
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
34.99
34.99
34.99
39.99
34.99
34.99
39.99
11400.00
8550.00
7980.00
8550.00
9120.00
8550.00
8550.00
9120.00
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
140.00
98.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
11400.00
8550.00
7980.00
8550.00
9120.00
8550.00
8550.00
9120.00
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

N.J. Mackintosh, Introduction.

G. Hall, Pavlovian Conditioning: Laws of Association.

A. Dickinson, Instrumental Conditioning.

B.A. Williams, Reinforcement and Choice.

J.M. Pearce, Discrimination and Categorization.

R.G.M. Morris, The Neural Basis of Learning with Particular Reference to the Role of Synaptic Plasticity: Where Are We a Century after Cajal's Speculations?

S.J. Shettleworth, Biological Approaches to the Study of Learning.

C.R. Gallistel, Space and Time.

W.C. Gordon and R.L. Klein, Animal Memory: The Effects of Context Change on Retention Performance.

C.M. Heyes, Social Cognition in Primates.

D.M. Rumbaugh and E.S. Savage-Rumbaugh, Language in Comparative Perspective.

D.R. Shanks, Human Associative Learning. Index.

Description

How do animals learn? By what means can animals be conditioned? This volume of the acclaimed Handbook of Perception and Cognition, Second Edition, reviews such basic models as Pavlovian conditioning as well as more modern models of animal memory and social cognition. Sure to represent a benchmark of a vast literature from diverse disciplines, this reference work is a useful addition to any library devoted to animal learning, conditioning behavior, and interaction.

Readership

Advanced students, academics, comparative psychologists, researchers in cognition, education, perception, and decision-making.

Details

No. of pages:
379
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121619534
eBook ISBN:
9780080571690

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

N. Mackintosh Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.