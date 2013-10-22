Animal Learning and Cognition
1st Edition
N.J. Mackintosh, Introduction.
G. Hall, Pavlovian Conditioning: Laws of Association.
A. Dickinson, Instrumental Conditioning.
B.A. Williams, Reinforcement and Choice.
J.M. Pearce, Discrimination and Categorization.
R.G.M. Morris, The Neural Basis of Learning with Particular Reference to the Role of Synaptic Plasticity: Where Are We a Century after Cajal's Speculations?
S.J. Shettleworth, Biological Approaches to the Study of Learning.
C.R. Gallistel, Space and Time.
W.C. Gordon and R.L. Klein, Animal Memory: The Effects of Context Change on Retention Performance.
C.M. Heyes, Social Cognition in Primates.
D.M. Rumbaugh and E.S. Savage-Rumbaugh, Language in Comparative Perspective.
D.R. Shanks, Human Associative Learning. Index.
How do animals learn? By what means can animals be conditioned? This volume of the acclaimed Handbook of Perception and Cognition, Second Edition, reviews such basic models as Pavlovian conditioning as well as more modern models of animal memory and social cognition. Sure to represent a benchmark of a vast literature from diverse disciplines, this reference work is a useful addition to any library devoted to animal learning, conditioning behavior, and interaction.
Advanced students, academics, comparative psychologists, researchers in cognition, education, perception, and decision-making.
- No. of pages:
- 379
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121619534
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571690
N. Mackintosh Editor
University of Cambridge, U.K.