Animal Hormones: A Comparative Survey, Part I—Kinetic and Metabolic Hormones provides a comprehensive coverage of the properties of kinetic and metabolic hormones of both vertebrates and invertebrates; the title particularly covers the sources, actions, and secretion of the said hormones. The text first details the general concerns with the hormones, such as the history, chemical activators, mechanical activation, types, and identification. The next chapter covers the sources of kinetic and metabolic hormones. Chapters 3 and 4 tackle kinetic hormones, while Chapter 5 discusses metabolic hormones. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of zoology and biochemistry.

Table of Contents



List of Tables

Acknowledgments

Preface

Chapter

1 Introduction

1.1 Discovery of Hormones

1.2 Chemical Activators

1.3 Mechanical Activation

1.4 Definitions of Hormones

1.5 Types of Hormones

1.51 Kinetic Hormones

1.52 Metabolic Hormones

1.53 Morphogenetic Hormones

1.6 Identification

1.7 References

2 Sources of Kinetic and Metabolic Hormones

2.1 Ectodermal Sources

2.11 Secretory Cells Derived from the Nervous System

2.12 Endocrine Glands Derived from Ectodermal Epithelium

2.2 Endodermal Sources in Vertebrata

2.21 Isolated Cells in the Gut

2.22 Endodermal Endocrine Glands

2.3 Mesodermal Sources in Vertebrata

2.31 Endocrine Gland Cells Derived from Coelomic Epithelium

2.4 References

3 Kinetic Hormones—I. Control of Muscles and Pigmentary Effectors

3.1 Control of Muscles

3.11 Visceral Muscle

3.12 Somatic Muscles

3.2 Control of Pigmentary Effectors

3.21 Chromatophores with Muscles

3.22 Pigmentary Effectors with Movable Pigment Granules

3.3 References

4 Kinetic Hormones—II. Control of Exocrine and Endocrine Glands

4.1 Exocrine Glands

4.11 Digestive Glands

4.12 Oviducal Glands

4.13 Milk-Secreting Glands

4.14 Skin Glands

4.2 Endocrine Glands

4.21 Ectodermal Endocrine Glands of Arthropoda

4.22 Endodermal Endocrine Glands of Vertebrata

4.23 Mesodermal Endocrine Glands of Vertebrata

4.3 General Considerations

4.31 Characteristics of Kinetic Hormones

4.32 Stimulation of the Secretion of Kinetic Hormones

4.4 References

5 Metabolic Hormones

5.1 General Metabolic Rate

5.11 Respiration

5.12 Fat Metabolism

5.2 Intermediary Metabolism of Carbohydrates and Proteins 1

5.21 Carbohydrate Metabolism

5.22 Protein Metabolism

5.3 Balance of Monovalent Electrolytes and Water

5.31 Balance of Sodium Ions (Na+) and of Associated Monovalent Electrolytes (K+ and Cl-)

5.32 Water Balance

5.4 Balance of Calcium and Phosphates

5.41 Balance of Calcium

5.42 Balance of Phosphates

5.5 General Considerations

5.51 Characteristics of the Metabolic Hormones

5.52 Control of the Secretion of Metabolic Hormones

5.53 Hormones and the Environment

5.6 References

Glossary

Index of Authors

Index of Animal Names

Index of Subjects