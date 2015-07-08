Animal Creativity and Innovation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Part I: Evidences of Creativity
- Chapter 1. Creativity and Innovation in the Grey Parrot (Psittacus erithacus)
- Commentary on Chapter 1: What Can Creativity Researchers Learn from Grey Parrots?
- Commentary on Chapter 1: What Can Creativity Researchers Learn from Grey Parrots?
- Chapter 2. Creativity in the Interaction: The Case of Dog–Human Play
- Commentary on Chapter 2: Creativity in the Interaction
- Commentary on Chapter 2: Creativity in the Interaction
- Chapter 3. Exploration Technique and Technical Innovations in Corvids and Parrots
- Commentary on Chapter 3: Innovations in Corvids and Parrots
- Commentary on Chapter 3: Innovations in Corvids and Parrots
- Chapter 4. Cetacean Innovation
- Commentary on Chapter 4: Proto-c Creativity?
- Commentary on Chapter 4: Proto-c Creativity?
- Part II: Requirements for Creativity
- Chapter 5. Creativity, Play, and the Pace of Evolution
- Commentary on Chapter 5: Play—A Multipurpose Vehicle
- Commentary on Chapter 5: Play—A Multipurpose Vehicle
- Chapter 6. The Evolution of Innovativeness: Exaptation or Specialized Adaptation?
- Commentary on Chapter 6: Can Sol’s Explanation for the Evolution of Animal Innovation Account for Human Innovation?
- Commentary on Chapter 6: Can Sol’s Explanation for the Evolution of Animal Innovation Account for Human Innovation?
- Chapter 7. The Creative Cerebellum: Insight from Animal and Human Studies
- Commentary on Chapter 7: (How) Does the Cerebellum Contribute to Creativity?
- Commentary on Chapter 7: (How) Does the Cerebellum Contribute to Creativity?
- Chapter 8. Animal Creativity: Cross-Species Studies of Cognition
- Commentary on Chapter 8: Cross-Species Studies of Cognition
- Commentary on Chapter 8: Cross-Species Studies of Cognition
- Part III: The Struggle for Creativity
- Chapter 9. Brain Size and Innovation in Primates
- Commentary on Chapter 9: Innovation and the Value of Building on What We Know
- Commentary on Chapter 9: Innovation and the Value of Building on What We Know
- Chapter 10. Minding the Gap: A Comparative Approach to Studying the Development of Innovation
- Commentary on Chapter 10: Minding the Gap: Problem Construction and Ill-Defined Problems
- Commentary on Chapter 10: Minding the Gap: Problem Construction and Ill-Defined Problems
- Chapter 11. Necessity, Unpredictability and Opportunity: An Exploration of Ecological and Social Drivers of Behavioral Innovation
- Commentary on Chapter 11: Necessity, Unpredictability, Opportunity, and Creativity
- Commentary on Chapter 11: Necessity, Unpredictability, Opportunity, and Creativity
- Chapter 12. Cognitive and Noncognitive Aspects of Social Learning
- Commentary on Chapter 12: Imitation and Creativity
- Commentary on Chapter 12: Imitation and Creativity
- Chapter 13. Of Course Animals Are Creative: Insights from Generativity Theory
- Commentary on Chapter 13: Defining Animal Creativity: Little-C, Often; Big-C, Sometimes
- Commentary on Chapter 13: Defining Animal Creativity: Little-C, Often; Big-C, Sometimes
- Part IV: Pushing the Boundaries of Creativity
- Chapter 14. Conservatism Versus Innovation: The Great Ape Story
- Commentary on Chapter 14: Conservatism Versus Innovation: The Great Ape Story
- Commentary on Chapter 14: Conservatism Versus Innovation: The Great Ape Story
- Chapter 15. Tools for the Trees: Orangutan Arboreal Tool Use and Creativity
- Commentary on Chapter 15: Tools for the Trees: Orangutan Arboreal Tool Use and Creativity
- Commentary on Chapter 15: Tools for the Trees: Orangutan Arboreal Tool Use and Creativity
- Chapter 16. Insects as a Model System to Understand the Evolutionary Implications of Innovation
- Commentary on Chapter 16: Insect Creativity as Applied to Human Organizational Behavior: A Form of Social Biomimicry?
- Commentary on Chapter 16: Insect Creativity as Applied to Human Organizational Behavior: A Form of Social Biomimicry?
- Chapter 17. Creating Creative Animals
- Commentary on Chapter 17: Creating Creative Animals
- Commentary on Chapter 17: Creating Creative Animals
- Chapter 18. Animal Creativity and Innovation: An Integrated Look at the Field
- References
- Index
Description
Animal Creativity and Innovation explores theories and research on animal innovation and creativity, comparing and contrasting it with theory and research on human creativity and innovation. In doing so, it encompasses findings from psychology, biology, neuroscience, engineering, business, ecology, and education. The book includes examples of animal innovation in parrots, dogs, marine mammals, insects, and primates, exploring parallels from creative play in children. The book defines creativity, differentiating it from play, and looks at evolutionary models and neurological constructs. The book further explores applied aspects of animal innovation and creativity including tool use and group dynamics, as well as barriers to creativity. The final chapters look into how creative behavior may be taught or trained. Each chapter is followed by a commentary for integration of thoughts and ideas between animal and human research, behavioral and cognitive research, and theory and observation in real life.
Key Features
- Compares theory and research on animal and human creativity
- Defines and differentiates creativity from play
- Reviews applied creativity in tool use and social dynamics
- Includes examples of animal creativity in multiple species
Readership
Creativity researchers in cognitive psychology, cognitive psychologists, animal cognition specialists, animal behaviorists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 8th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128007136
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128006481
Reviews
"Like many potential readers of this excellent book, I suspect, I opened it with some skepticism. I closed it with admiration. Admiration for the many serious scientists who have given their lives in creative, critical analyses and experiments, to understand better the creative aspects of life around us." --American Journal of Psychology, Animal Creativity and Innovation
"...an extremely rich, powerful collection of essays exploring the what, who, when, where, how, and why of innovativeness and creativity in nonhuman animals...the main strength of this edited volume is its transdisciplinary approach…Summing Up: Highly recommended" --CHOICE Reviews Online
"...as a vehicle to present this group of related studies in a single place, the work is both useful and successful." --PsycCRITIQUES
"The book contains some excellent material written by some very fine scientists… I, for one, learned a lot and profited from my reading… The book should be of interest to comparative psychologists, students of human innovation and creativity, and others with a general interest in these topics…. I recommend it to the reader who can profit from its excellent chapters." --PsycCRITIQUES
"The editors…added interest by creating dialogs, with researchers who study human creativity commenting on each chapter by researchers who report on animal creativity….Like many potential readers of this excellent book…I opened it with some skepticism. I closed it with admiration. Admiration for the many serious scientists who have given their lives in creative, critical analyses and experiments, to understand better the creative aspects of life around us." - Peter R. Killeen, American Journal of Psychology, Fall 2016, Vol 129, No. 3 pp 327-361
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Allison B. Kaufman Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, The University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA and Lutz Children’s Museum, Manchester, CT, USA
James Kaufman Series Volume Editor
James C. Kaufman, PhD, is a Professor of Educational Psychology at the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut. He is the author/editor of more than 30 books and 250 papers. Dr. Kaufman co-founded two APA journals (Psychology of Popular Media Culture and Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts) and is a Past President of APA’s Division 10. He was won numerous awards, including the Torrance Award from the National Association for Gifted Children, the Berlyne and Farnsworth Awards from APA, and Mensa’s research award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neag School of Education, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA