Animal Creativity and Innovation

"...an extremely rich, powerful collection of essays exploring the what, who, when, where, how, and why of innovativeness and creativity in nonhuman animals...the main strength of this edited volume is its transdisciplinary approach…Summing Up: Highly recommended" --CHOICE Reviews Online

"...as a vehicle to present this group of related studies in a single place, the work is both useful and successful." --PsycCRITIQUES

"The book contains some excellent material written by some very fine scientists… I, for one, learned a lot and profited from my reading… The book should be of interest to comparative psychologists, students of human innovation and creativity, and others with a general interest in these topics…. I recommend it to the reader who can profit from its excellent chapters." --PsycCRITIQUES

"The editors…added interest by creating dialogs, with researchers who study human creativity commenting on each chapter by researchers who report on animal creativity….Like many potential readers of this excellent book…I opened it with some skepticism. I closed it with admiration. Admiration for the many serious scientists who have given their lives in creative, critical analyses and experiments, to understand better the creative aspects of life around us." - Peter R. Killeen, American Journal of Psychology, Fall 2016, Vol 129, No. 3 pp 327-361