Animal Communication by Pheromones
1st Edition
Description
Animal Communication by Pheromones describes how the behavior of animals is controlled and influenced by pheromone communication. This book describes the mechanism through which the social animals interact with each other and by which they are organized according to their relative statuses and functions. The text then describes the pheromonal communication system; the mechanisms of movement and orientation to pheromone sources; and recognition, aggregation, and dispersion pheromone behaviors. The sex pheromone behavior; the environmental and physiological control of sex pheromone behavior; and the aspects of pheromones as stimulators or inhibitors of aggression are considered. The book further tackles sex pheromones; reproductive isolation; and the evolution of pheromonal communication. Entomologists and animal scientists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 The Pheromonal Communication System
2.1 Emission of Pheromone
2.2 Transport of Pheromone
2.3 Reception of Pheromone
3 Mechanisms of Movement and Orientation to Pheromone Sources
3.1 Orientation with Respect to a Pheromone Gradient
3.2 Terrestrial Odor-Trail Following
3.3 Aerial Odor-Trail Following
3.4 Distances of Pheromone Communication
4 Recognition Pheromone Behavior
4.1 Recognition of Individuals
4.2 Recognition of Status
4.3 Recognition of Group
4.4 Recognition of Home
4.5 Recognition of Home Range
5 Aggregation Pheromone Behavior
5.1 Exploitation of Sources of Food
5.2 Aggregation prior to Sexual Behavior
5.3 Aggregation prior to Aggressive Behavior
5.4 Maintenance of Societal and Family Groups
5.5 Colonization of Habitats
5.6 Other Aggregation Behavior
6 Dispersion Pheromone Behavior
6.1 Maintenance of Optimal Interindividual Spacing
6.2 Maintenance of Territories
6.3 Dispersion in Response to Alarm Pheromones
6.4 Antiaggregation
7 Aggression Pheromone Behavior
7.1 Stimulation of Aggression toward an Individual of Another Species
7.2 Stimulation of Aggression toward a Conspecific
7.3 Inhibition of Aggression toward a Conspecific
7.4 Release of Pheromone as an Aggressive Act
8 Sex Pheromone Behavior
8.1 Stimulation of Aggregation
8.2 Stimulation of Courtship and Copulation
8.3 Hierarchies of Sex Pheromone Behavior
8.4 Human Sex Pheromones
9 Environmental and Physiological Control of Sex Pheromone Behavior
9.1 Environmental Control
9.2 Physiological Control
10 Sex Pheromones and Reproductive Isolation
11 Evolution of Pheromonal Communication
Bibliography
Taxonomic Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220239