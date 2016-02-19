Animal Communication by Pheromones describes how the behavior of animals is controlled and influenced by pheromone communication. This book describes the mechanism through which the social animals interact with each other and by which they are organized according to their relative statuses and functions. The text then describes the pheromonal communication system; the mechanisms of movement and orientation to pheromone sources; and recognition, aggregation, and dispersion pheromone behaviors. The sex pheromone behavior; the environmental and physiological control of sex pheromone behavior; and the aspects of pheromones as stimulators or inhibitors of aggression are considered. The book further tackles sex pheromones; reproductive isolation; and the evolution of pheromonal communication. Entomologists and animal scientists will find the book useful.