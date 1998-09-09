Animal Cognition in Nature
1st Edition
The Convergence of Psychology and Biology in Laboratory and Field
Description
In this book, the editors bring together results from studies on all kinds of animals to show how thinking on many behaviors as truly cognitive processes can help us to understand the biology involved. Taking ideas and observations from the while range of research into animal behavior leads to unexpected and stimulating ideas. A space is created where the work of field ecologists, evolutionary ecologists and experimental psychologists can interact and contribute to a greater understanding of complex animal behavior, and to the development of a new and coherent field of study.
Readership
Animal behavior research scientists, behavioral ecologists, neurobehaviorists, and psychologists.
Table of Contents
A.C. Kamil, On the Proper Definition of Cognitive Ethology.
R.P. Balda and A.C. Kamil, Ecology and Evolution of Spatial Memory in Corvids of the Southwestern U.S.: The Perplexing Pinyon Jay.
S.J. Shettleworth and R.R. Hampton, Adaptive Specialization of Spatial Cognition in Food Storing Birds? Approaches to Testing a Comparative Hypothesis.
N.C. Clayton and D.W. Lee, Memory and the Hippocampus in Food-Storing Birds.
F.C. Dyer, Spatial Cognition: Lesson from Central-Place Foraging Insects.
W. Wiltschko and R. Wiltschko, The Navigation System in Birds and Its Development.
V.P. Bingman, L.V. Riters, R. Strasser, and A. Gagliardo, Neuroethology of Avian Navigation.
W.J. Smith, Cognitive Implication of an Information-Sharing Model of Animal Communication.
L.F. Baptista, D.A. Nelson, and S.L.L. Gaunt, Cognitive Processes in Avian Vocal Acquisition.
D. Todt and H. Hultsch, Hierarchical Learning, Development, and Representation of Song.
D.E. Kroodsma and B.E. Byers, Songbird Song Repertoires: An Ethological Approach to Studying.
T.J. De Voogd and T. Székely, Causes of Avian Song: Using Neurobiology to Integrate Proximate and Ultimate Levels of Analysis.
I.M. Pepperberg, The African Grey Parrot: How Cognitive Processing Might Affect Allospecific Vocal Learning.
R.S. Wilcox and R.R. Jackson, Cognitive Abilities of Araneophagic Jumping Spiders.
C.G. Beer, Varying Views of Animal and Human Cognition. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 465
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 9th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527239
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120770304
About the Author
Russell Balda
Affiliations and Expertise
North Arizona University, Flagstaff, U.S.A.
Irene Pepperberg
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.
A. Kamil
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"All the authors present their most contemporary data and discuss them in a cognitive framework, considering the advantages and disadvantages of such a framework. I strongly recommend this book to anyone interested in the interface between ecology, ethology and animal cognition." @source:--Juan Carlos Reboreda in IBIS (2000)