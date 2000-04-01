Animal Cognition and Behavior, Volume 13
1st Edition
Editors: R.L. Mellgren
eBook ISBN: 9780080866673
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 512
Description
Contributed chapters by psychologists and behavioral biologists provide a broad coverage of animal behavior, and governing brain processes. Topics covered include: foraging behavior and strategies, economics and psychology, memory of events and space, time perception, expectancies, food preferences and diet selection, behavior variability and the concept of mind.
The volume is designed to satisfy an intderdisciplinary audience, embracing the behavioristic tradition, biological and physiological approaches, and evolutionary theory as philosophical underpinnings to the chapters. Also achieved in this work is a good balance between empirical results and theory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1983
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080866673
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
R.L. Mellgren Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.