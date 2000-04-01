Animal Cognition and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444866271, 9780080866673

Animal Cognition and Behavior, Volume 13

1st Edition

Editors: R.L. Mellgren
eBook ISBN: 9780080866673
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 512
Description

Contributed chapters by psychologists and behavioral biologists provide a broad coverage of animal behavior, and governing brain processes. Topics covered include: foraging behavior and strategies, economics and psychology, memory of events and space, time perception, expectancies, food preferences and diet selection, behavior variability and the concept of mind.

The volume is designed to satisfy an intderdisciplinary audience, embracing the behavioristic tradition, biological and physiological approaches, and evolutionary theory as philosophical underpinnings to the chapters. Also achieved in this work is a good balance between empirical results and theory.

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866673

About the Editors

R.L. Mellgren Editor

