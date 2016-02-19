Animal Cell Technology
1st Edition
Products of Today, Prospects for Tomorrow
Animal Cell Technology: Products of Today, Prospects for Tomorrow is a collection of papers that discusses the advancement and future of biotechnology. The book presents a total of 164 materials that are organized into 22 sections. The coverage of the text includes the various methodologies involved in animal cell technology, such as post translational modifications; kinetics and modeling; and measurement and assay. The book also covers product safety and consistency testing; products from animal cells in culture; and apoptosis and cell biology. The text will be of great use to biologists, biotechnicians, and biological engineers. Readers who have an interest in the advancement of biotechnology will also benefit from the book.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Chairman's Statement
Presence and Future of Animal Cell Technology
Section 2. Making and Selecting Recombinant Cell Lines
Introduction of DNA Into Mammalian Cells
Retrotargeting: Use of Defective Retroviral DNA Fragments to Improve Recombinant Protein Production in Mammalian Cells
Receptor-Mediated Gene Delivery into Mammalian Cells
Improvement of Cell Lines for Large Scale Mammalian Cell Culturing
Drosophila Cell Lines as Hosts for Recombinant Protein Expression
Immortalized Cell Lines for Virus Diagnosis
Selection Strategies for Highly Productive Recombinant Cell Lines
Section 3. Cell Line Characterization
Population Analysis of a Recombinant Chinese Hamster Ovary Cell Line
Expressing Recombinant Human Protein Cultured in the Presence and Absence of Methotrexate Selective Pressure
Genetic and Biochemical Analysis of a Murine Hybridoma in Long-Term Continuous Culture
DNA Fingerprinting as a Quality Control Marker for the Genetic Stability of Production Cells
Analysis of SV40 Early Region Expression in Immortalized Mouse Macrophage Cell Lines
Section 4. Complex Media formulations
Stimulation of Murine Hybridomas by Cytokines
The Use of 2-Hydroxy-2,4,6-Cycloheptarin-1-One (Tropolone) as a Replacemetn for Transferrin
Comparison of Long R3IGF-1 with Insulin in the Support of Cell Growth and Recombinant Protein Expression in CHO Cells
Development of a Hybridoma Cloning Medium
Performance of Gamma-Irradiated Fetal Bovine Serum in Cell Culture
Low Level FCS Adaptation and Media Development for the Culture of Two Hybridoma Cell Lines Producing Igg and IGM Monoclonal Antibodies
Improved Bioreactor Productivity and Manufacturing Efficiency Using Liquid Medium Concentrates
Cell Culture Raw Materials Screening by Calcein-AM Fluorescence Using a 96 Well Plate format
Importance of Extra-Cellular Matrix in the Long Term Anchorage Dependent Growth of Cell Line CHO K1
Section 5. Protein and or Serum Free Cultures
Development of Serum Free Media for Engineered NSO Cell Lines
Chloresterol: An Important Additive for Serum-Free Media?
Serum Free Ultraculture? Medium: An Alternative to the Instability Generated by Long-Term Cultivation of Mouse Hybridomas
Investigations of the TSH Antibody Producing Mouse Hybridoma Cell Line under Serum-Free Media Condition
Interferon Gamma Production in Laboratory Bioreactor by Lens Culinaris Lectin Stimulated Human Buffy Coat Using Protein Free Medium
Evaluation of CHO Cell Growth in a Protein-Free Environment
Inactivation of Serum Contaminants
Adaption of Mammalian Cells to Protein-Free Growth
Section 6. Ammonia/Glutamine and other Inhibitors
Ammonium Ions Inhibit Cell Growth by Intracellular formation of UDP-Activated Hexosamines
Influence of the PH on the Ammonia Sensitivity of a Murine Hybridoma Cell Line
The Influence of Ammonium on T-Pa Production from Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cells
Detoxification of Ammonium in Bioreactor Cultivations
Influence of Lactate and Ammonia on the Death Rate of Hybridoma
The Effect of Glutamine-Containing Dipeptides on the Growth and Productivity of a Hybridoma
Inhibitory Substance(S) Secreted in Cell Culture Media of Recombinant CHO and a Hybridoma Cell Line
Growth of Hybridoma Cells is Inhibited by Gangliosides
Section 7. Apoptosis and Cell Biology
Programmed to Die: Cell Death via Apoptosis
Cell Death (Apoptosis) in Cell Culture
Cell Death by Necrosis and Adoptosis during the Culture of Commercially Important Cell Lines
Spontaneous Apoptosis Contributes Negatively to the Regulation of Hybridoma Cell Viability
Metabolic Characteristics and Specific Requests of Hybridoma and CHO Cell Lines
Nature of Cell-Cell Interactions Between Recombinant CHO Cells Expressing Human Interferon Gamma
Section 8. Perfusion Cultures and Segregation Methods
High Density Insect Cell Culture for the Production of Recombinant Proteins with the Baculovirus Expression System
The Super-Spinner: A Mass Cell Culture Bioreactor for the CO2 Incubator
Continuous Suspension CHO Cell Culture
Progress in Animal Cell Perfusion Technology with Superspin
Production of a Recombinant Protein in a High Density Insect Cell Cytoflow Reactor
A Compact Gravitational Settling Device for Cell Retention
Conical Bioreactor with Internal Lamella Settler for Perfusion Culture of Suspension Cells
Lamellar Clarifier - A New Device for Animal Cell Retention in Perfusion Culture Systems
Perfusion Culture of Suspended CHO Cells Employing Inclined Sedimentation
Section 9. Fixed and Fluidized Beds
Collegenase Production by a Cell Line in Collagen Microspheres in a Fluidized-Bed Reactor and Its Modelization
Development of a Bioreactor Process for Recombinant Cell Lines
Growth and Metabolism of CHO-Cells in Porous Glass Carriers
Evolution of the Capacitance of Cytodex 3 Microbeads Suspended in Growth Medium
Section 10. Porous Microcarriers
High Density Culture Using Macroporous Microcarrier
Growth of Spodoptera Cells on Porous Microcarriers (Verax) Production of Recombinant Proteins
Protein Free Culture of R-CHO and Hybridoma Cells and Macroporous PolyporeR Carrier
Section 11. Hollow Fiber Bioreactors
A Novel Hepatocyte Entrapment, Hollow Fiber Bioreactor as a Bio-Artificial Liver
Pitfalls of Bioprocessing a Human Monoclonal Multireactive IGM Antibody
Hollow Fiber Cell Culture - A Proven Alternative
Section 12. Novel Bioreactors
Development of a New Membrane Reactor for Large Scale Mammalian Cell Culture
A Simple Magnetic Driven Mini-Reactor for Fluidized and Packed Beds
Animal Cell Cultivation in the NASA Rotating-Wall Vessel
Human Cancer and Primary Cell Culture in the New Hybrid Bioreactor System Tecnomouse
Analysis of a Long Term Hybridoma Culture in a New Minimized High Cell Density Bioreactor
Cell-Bubble Interactions During Aeration are Strongly Influenced by Surfactants in the Medium and Can be Minimized in the Newly Developed Bubble Bed Reactor
Micro-Bubble Sparging of Anchorage Dependent Animal Cell Cultures
Rationalization of the Design of High Density Perfusion Cultures for Suspended Animal Cells
Simulation of Hybridoma Growth and Monoclonal Antibody Production in a Homogenous Dialysis Bioreactor
Section 13. Bioreactor Comparisons
Comparison of Biorector Technologies for Efficient Production of Recombinant α-Amidating Enzyme
A Comparison of Animal Cell Growth Using Microcarriers and Suspended Natural Aggregates
Comparative Studies of Cell Propagation Systems for Production of Human Acetylcholinesterase by Recombinant Cells
Production of a Monoclonal Antibody with a Serum Dependant Hybridoma in Different Reactor Systems
Transient Expression with Cos Cells on Spinner Scale
Production of The HIV-1 Neutralizing Human Monoclonal Antibody 2F5: Stirred Tank versus Fluidized Bed Culture
Section 14. Novel Measurements and Assays
The CytosensorTM-Microphysiometer: Biological Applications of Living Cells on Silicon Sensor
Mass Spectroscopy Determination of Insect Cell Respiration Rates in Culture and Production Processes
Intracellular PH Evolution During Batch Cultures Using Flow Cytometry
Cell Cycle Analysis as a Tool for Control and Regulation of Mammalian Cell Cultures in Bioreactors
Use of MTT-Assay in Studies of the CHO: DG44 Cell Line
On-line-Measurement of Metabolites in Mammalian Cell Bioreactors by Means of Enzyme Electrodes and of the Number of Living and Dead Cells
Fully Automated Image Analysis of Cell Number, Viability and Morphology
Fast Quantification of Mouse IgG from Cell Culture Supernatants
On-Line Monitoring of Growth and Viral Infection of Vero Cells in Collagen Microspheres in a Fluidized-Bed Bioreactor
On-Line Glucose Control of Animal Cell Cultures in Fluidized Beds
On-Line Indirect Measurement of Oxygen Uptake Rate in Bench Scale Hybridoma Cultures
Software Sensors for the Monitoring of High-Density Hybridoma Perfusion Cultures
Application of an Industrial Disc Stack Centrifuge for the Separation of Hybridoma Cell as a First Step in Downstream Processing
Section 15. Physical Factors in Bioreactors
Dynamic Interfacial Tension and Theological Properties of Cell Culture Medium with Shear Protectant Additives
Mixing Phenomena in Industrial Bioreactors with Perfusion Spin Filters
Hydrodynamic Control of Suspended Natural Animal Cell Aggregates
Modeling and Prediction of Animal Cell Disruption in Simple Flows
Biosynthetic Responses and Scanning Electron Microscopic Studies of Murine Hybridomas Subjected to Hydrodynamic Stresses
Section 16. Bioreactor Operation Strategies
Fed-Batch Strategies for Mammalian Cell Cultures
Growth and Productivity of Animal Cells: A Contribution to Some Factors Influencing Both
Simultaneous Control of Growth and Productivity Using a Mutant CHO Cell Line
Factors Affecting Growth, Infection and Protein Yield in Baculovirus-Infected Insect Cells
Effects of the Feed Medium Glucose Concentration on Growth and Metabolism of Hybridomas in Chemostat Culture
Effects of Glucose on the Production of Recombinant Protein C in Mammalian Cell Culture
Substrate Level Control in Fed-Batch Hybridoma Cultures
Effect of Dissolved Oxygen on Monoclonal Antibody Production from Hybridoma Cultured in Haemodialysers
Metabolic Parameters of a Hybridoma Cell Line in Batch and Continuous Cultivation
Overproduction of Monoclonal Antibodies in High Salt Medium in the Presence of Butyrate
Growth Control of Production Processes with BHK Cells and Regulation of the Perfusion Rate by Monitoring the Intracellular Nucleotide Pools
Control of The Maximal Cell Density in a Membrane Perfusion Reactor
Continuous Medium Recycling In Pilot Scale with a Recombinant Animal Cell Culture for Antithrombin III Production
Optimization of Antibody Production in a Fluidized Bed Bioreactor
Monoclonal Antibodies Released from Viable Hybridoma Cells at Different Stages of Growth
High Cell Density in Insect Cell Cultures
Semi-Continuous Production with the Baculovirus Expression System
Long Term Cultures of BHK Suspended Aggregates
Section 17. Kinetics and Modeling
Batch Kinetic Data of Hybridoma Growth and Productivity as a Basis for Simulation of Antibody Production in Different Culture Systems
Modeling Insect Cell Cultures Infected with Recombinant Baculovirus
Kinetic Analysis of Hybridoma Growth and Monoclonal Antibody Production in Semicontinuous and Continuous Cultures with Respect to Batch Cultures
Process Development and Kinetic Analysis of a Protein-Free Hybridoma Perfusion System
Steady-State Analysis of Hybridomas in Chemostta Culture
Kinetics Studies of Fed-Batch Hybridoma Cultures: Effect of Various Feeding Compositions and Flow Rates
A General Two-Step Procedure for the Kinetic Modeling of Animal Cell Cultures
Mathematical Modeling of the Growth and Production Kinetics in Hybridoma Cultures
Section 18. Downstream Processing
Impact of Improved Chromatographic Media on Productivity and Process Design in Downstream Processing
Direct Capture of Recombinant Proteins from Animal Cell Culture Using a Fluidized Bed
Chromatographic Separation of Immunoglobins on a New "Tentacle"-Type "TA"-Phase: Fractogel EMD TA 650(S)
Validation of Chromatographic Procedures Used in the Fractionation of Plasma Derivatives
Section 19. Products from Animal Cells in Culture
Successful Products and Future Business Prospects
Production of Recombinant Factor VIII from Perfusion Cultures: I Large-Scale Fermentation
Production of Recombinant Factor VIII from Perfusion Cultures: II Large-Scale Purification
Advantages of High Cell Density In Vitro Cultures in Down Stream Processing of Monoclonal IGG Antibody for In Vivo Use
Production, Purification and Application of Flatfish Interferon
Monoclonal Antibody Production Strategy for Serum Dependent Clone
High Level Measles Virus N Protein Expression Using a Recombinant Baculovirus: Assembly of Nucleocapsid-Like Structures
Equimolar Expression of Two Protein Chains in Recombinant Mammalian Cells
Expression of Mammalian Protein Farnesyltransferase in a Baculovirus System
Levels of Troponin I and Myosin Heavy Chain in Differentiated Adult Rabbit Cardiac Myocytes
Expression of the D2 and D3dopamine Receptors in Insect Cells Using the Baculovirus System
Production and Characterization of Soluble Mouse and Human Interferon-γ Receptors (IFN-γr) from Insect Cells
Generation of DNA-Packaging Proteins by Overexpression in the Baculovirus/Insect Cell System
Metalloproteinases and TIMPs Production by Aids-Kaposi Sarcoma Derived Cells
Endothelial Cells and Their Infection with the Rickettsia Cowdria Rumination: Prospects for Vaccine Production
Section 20. Post Translational Modifications
Changes in the Glycosylation Pattern of Recombinant Proteins Effected by Defined Culture Conditions of BHK-21 Cells
Glycosylation Analysis of a Human Monoclonal IgG Antibody Derived from a Human-Mouse Heterihybridoma
Culture PH and Ammonia Affect Expression Rates and Glycosation of Recombinant Mouse Placental Lactogen Proteins by CHO Cells
Analysis of the Product Consistency: Independant of Process Parameters, rt-PA Shows a Stable Glycosylation Pattern
Galactosylation of Human/Mouse IGG Anti-NP Antibodies and Its Detection
Characterization of Carbohydrate Chain on Light Chain of Human Monoclonal Antibody
Comparison of the Posttranslational Modifications of Human Proteins Secreted from Different Recombinant Baculovirus Infected Insect Cell Lines
Characterization of Intra- and Extracellular Proteases in Recombinant Mammalian and Hybridoma Cells
Impact of Factors Secreted by Mammalian and Insect Cells on Human Monoclonal Antibody Integrity
BiP - A Chaperone Involved in Antibody formation
Section 21. Cells in Culture for Toxicology Studies
Cell Systems for In Vitro Toxicology
Hepatocytes: In Vitro Pharmacology, Toxicology and Drug Metabolism
Development of an Optimized In Vitro System for Measurement of Human Tumor Response to Cytotoxic Agents
Three Dimensional Cell Cultures for Toxicity Testing and for the Estimation of the Affinity of Cells to Biocompatible Materials
Stable Expression of the Bovine Adrenal 11β-Hydroxylase, a Cytochrome P450 Enzyme, in CHO Cells as Tool for Drug Characterization
Activation and Expansion of Human Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes in Hollow Fiber Bioreactors
Section 22. Product Safety and Consistency Testing
Significance of Contamination with Viruses of Cell Lines Used in the Production of Biological Medicinal Products
Residual In Vitro Activity of DNA in Biologicals Treated by Beta-Propiolacetone: Rabies Vaccines as Model
The Development of Appropriate Viral Models for the Validation of Viral Inactivation Procedures
Regulatory Affairs: Safety Testing for Gene Therapy Products
Product Quality Studies of Antithrombin III during Medium Recycling in Pilot Scale
Product Consistency During Long Term Fed-Batch Culture
The Application of Insect Cells for Biopharmaceutical Production: Implications for Safety Testing
Generation of Linear Epitope Specific Antibodies against the Human Recombinant Tissue-Plasminogen-Activator (Rt-Pa)
