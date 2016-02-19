Animal Cell Technology
1st Edition
Developments, Processes and Products
Animal Cell Technology: Developments, Processes and Products is a compilation of scientific papers presented at the 11th European Society for Animal Cell Technology (ESACT) Meeting, held in Brighton, United Kingdom. The book is a collection of various works of scientists, engineers, and other specialists from Europe and other parts of the world who are working with animal cells. The book’s aim is to communicate experiences and research findings on the development of cell systems.
The research papers are grouped into 25 sections encompassing 145 chapters. Subjects covered range from cells and physiology engineering dealing with cell characterization, cell culture establishment, cloning, and cell engineering. Topics on culture media, ammonium detoxification, the effects of physical parameters on cell cultures, assays and monitoring systems, and bioreactor techniques are also covered. Discussions are likewise made on the products from animal cells in culture, virus removal, and DNA determination and characterization in relation to safety issues. The book will be useful for cell biologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, biochemical engineers, and students engaged in the study of animal cell cultures.
Section 1. Cell Characterization
The Characterization of SV40-Immortalized Murine Macrophage Cell Lines
Identification of Type-D Retroviruses as Contaminants in Widely Used Cell Lines
Characterization of Human Endothelial Hybrid Cells Expressing Von Willebrand Factor
Primary Cultures of Human Proximal Tubule Cells (HPTC) in Serum Free Defined Media: A Characterization Study F
Section 2. Cell Culture Establishment
Culture of Cells from Adult Zebrafish (Brachydanio Rerio) and Embryo
Cloning of Mouse Hybridoma Cells Infected With MYC and RAS-Containing Retroviruses Yields Cell Lines with Improved Growth and Antibody Production
Survival of B Lymphocytes Is Prolonged after Infection with Immortalizing Viruses
Establishment of Dermal Papilla Cell Lines by Retrovirus-Mediated Transfer of Oncogenes
Immortalization of Flatfish (Paralichthys Olivaceus) Leukocytes by Oncogene Transfection
Section 3. Engineering Cells for Expression
Host Cell Derived Retroviral Sequences Enhance Transfection and Expression Efficiency in CHO Cells
Stability of Production of Recombinant Antibodies from Glutamine Synthetase Amplified CHO and NSO Cell Lines
The Rapid Production of Recombinant Rabbit Metalloproteinases in Myeloma Cells
Long Term Stability of Expression of Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Campath 1-H in Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells
Oncogene-Activated Production of Recombinant Proteins for Animal Cells
Immunoglobulin Gene Expression during Hybridoma Batch and Semicontinuous Cultures
A Novel Mammalian Expression System Based on the Globin Locus Control Region
Transient Increase of Production in Fused Recombinant CHO Cells
A Comparison of Eukaryotic Control Elements Using Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) as a Reporter Gene
Section 4. Physiological Modulation of Expression
Dissociation of MAB Production from Cell Division Using DNA Biosynthesis Inhibitors
The Effect of Tetramethyl Urea Α-Interferon Production by Namalwa Cells
The Effect of Sequential Induction of A-Interferon Production by Namalwa Cells
The Influence of Some Natural and Synthetical Substrata upon the Behavior of Some Cell Lines In Vitro
Differentiated Liver Function in Rat Hepatocytes Transfected with SV40 Viral DNA
Determinant Factors for Expression of Recombinant Genes in CHO Cells
New Kinetic Parameters of the Growth of Animal Cells
Section 5. Culture Media
The Preparation from Human Plasma of a Cell Medium Supplement than Can Be Pasteurized
Free Fatty Acid Utilization of Different Hybridoma Cell Lines and Its Effect on Cell Growth, Metabolism and Antibody Formation
Pluronic Adsorption Effects in Cell Culture Media
Influence of Medium Composition on the Death and Lysis of Hybridoma Cells in Continuous Cultures
Section 6. Serum Free Media
Basic Structure of a Databank - Knowledge Based System for the Computer Aided Design of Serum-Free Cell Culture Media
Long Term Serum-Free Hollow-Fiber Culture of Cell Lines Producing Human Monoclonal Antibodies: Metabolic Aspects
Serum Free Cryopreservation of Antibody Producing Cells
Growth of HeLa Cells in a Chemically Defined Medi-Cult® Medium
Adaptation of rCHO Cells to Growth in Serum Free Medium: Flow Cytometric Study
Growth, Subculture and Cryopreservation of Anchorage-Dependent Cells: A Complete Serum-Free System
Cryoprotection and Cultivation of Hybridoma Cell Lines under Serum Free Condition
Production and Characterization of a Recombinant Factor VIII Expressed by CHO Cells Cultured in Serum Supplemented or in Serum Free Media
A Defined Serum-Free Medium for Diverse Cell Culture Applications
Adaptation of a Murine Monoclonal Hybridoma Cell Line to a Low Cost Serum-Free Medium by a Repeated Batch Fermentation Procedure
Section 7. Ammonium Detoxification
Potassium Ions Affect the Ammonia/Ammonium Ion Toxicity in Animal Cell Cultivations
Development of Strategies for the Removal of Ammonia from Animal Cell Cultures
Integrated Detoxification: Reduction of Ammonium Concentration by Dialysis with Cation Exchange Membranes
Growth and Metabolism of Recombinant CHO Cell-Lines in Serum Free Medium Containing Derivatives of Glutamine
Genetic Modification of Hybridoma Glutamine Metabolism: Physiological Consequences
Growth Study of Lactate and Ammonia Double-Resistant Clones of HL-60 Cells
Section 8. The Effect of Physical Parameters on Cell Cultures
The Effect of Reduced Temperature on A-Interferon Production by Namalwa Cells
Effect of Reducing the Serum or Albumin Concentrations on the Shear Sensitivity of Two Hybridoma Cell Lines in Sparged Cultures
Mechanical Damage of Suspended Animal Cells in Directly Sparged Bioreactors
Adaption of Hybridoma Cells to Hydrodynamic Stress under Continuous Culture Conditions
Calcium Transients in SF-9 Insect Cells Exposed to Fluid Stresses Representative of Turbulent Eddies
Dissolved Oxygen - The Critical Parameter at Cell Growth and Expression of R-Protein in a Porous Microcarrier System
The Biological Effects of Dissolved Oxygen Tension on a Hybridoma Cell Line and Its Control as a Means of Improving M Ab Production in a Protein-Free Medium
The Effect of High Gas Sparge Rates in Airlift Fermenter Culture on Hybridoma Cell Growth and Antibody Production in Low Protein Medium
A Kinetic Study of Hybridoma Semicontinuous Culture: Effects of Dilution Rate
Section 9. Chemical Effects on Cell Physiology
Preliminary XH-NMR Studies of a Tumor Cell
A Simulation of Hybridoma Growth Including Sugar and Amino Acid Profiles
Carbohydrate Metabolism
Energy Metabolism of Murine Hybridomas
Complex Medium Supplements Give Difficulties When Investigating Mammalian Cell Physiology
Metabolic Quotients for Recombinant BHK Cells Grown in Repeated Batch Mode on Cytodex III Microcarriers
Hybridoma Growth and Antibody Production in Extended Stationary States
Section 10. Media Management of Cell Cultures
Metabolic Management of a Hybridoma Cell Line
Long Term Application of Medium Recycling for Economic Antibody Production
Cultivation Strategy and Bioreactor System for Optimal Medium Re-Use and Detoxification during Continuous Perfusion Processes
Applicability of Fed Batch Processes for Improving Recombinant Protein Production by the Baculovirus Expression System
Amino Acid Metabolism in Batch and Fed-Batch Culture of a Murine Myeloma Cell
Continuous Hybridoma Suspension Cultures: Changes in Feed Medium Composition and Their Effects on Extracellular and Intracellular Metabolite Concentrations
Experimental Validation of a Reaction Mechanism for a Class of Animal Cell Culture
Section 11. New Assays and Monitoring Systems
Monitoring of Biosynthetic and Metabolic Activity in Animal Cell Culture Using Flow Cytometric Methods
Monitoring and Control of Hybridoma Cell Line MN12 in a Continuous Perfusion Culture System
Development of a Novel Micromanipulation Technique for Determining Mechanical Properties of Single Mammalian Cells
Release of Cellular Enzymes for Evaluating the Dead Cell Number in Bioreactor Cultures
Quantitative Cell Adhesion Measurements on Substrates of Varying Wettability
Section 12. Suspension Cell Cultures
Productivity of a Hybridoma Cell Line in a Range of Suspension and Immobilized Culture Systems
Human Hybridoma Producing Antibodies to Pseudomonas Aeruginosa: Scale up and Optimization of IgM Production in Stirred Bioreactors
Comparison of Growth and Antibody Production of a Hybridoma Cell Line Growth in Static Flask and Suspension Culture
Section 13. Batch versus Perfusion
Perfusion vs Batch Culture: Which is the Preferred Process?
Perfusion Systems for Hybridoma Cells Based on Sedimentation in Chambers and Erlenmeyer Flasks
Aspects of Continuous Culture vs Batch Mode for Animal Cells in Industrial Processes
Perfusion Bioreactor Performance at Different Cell Bleed Rates
A Study of an Inexpensive Perfusion of a Mouse Hybridoma
A Comparative Study of Monoclonal Antibody Yield Using Batch, Continuous or Perfusion Suspension Culture Techniques
Section 14. New Bioreactor Techniques
Development of a Reactor-Integrated Aeration System for Cultivation of Animal Cells in Fluidized Beds
Oxygenation in Fluidized Bed Bioreactors Using the Microsparging Technique
Pilot Scale Modular Hard- and Software Concept for Animal Cell Fermentation
A Novel Perfusion System for the Large Scale Cultivation of Animal Cells Based on a Continuous Flow Centrifuge
Production Tissue Culture by Robots
Section 15. Cell Aggregate Cultures
Aggregate Suspension Cultures of BHK Cells
The Growth of Vero Cells as Suspended Aggregates in Serum-Free Medium
Tuning of Shear Sensitivity of CHO Cells and Its Correlation with the Size Distribution of Cell Aggregates
High Density Aggregate Culture of Recombinant CHO Cells in Fluidized Bed Bioreactors
Elimination of Cell Aggregation in Suspension Cultures of Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cells
Section 16. Spin Filter Cultures
Evaluation of a Spin Filter during Perfusion Culture of Recombinant CHO Cells
Spin Filter for Continuous Perfusion of Suspension Cells
Improved Cell Retention System Based on the Rotating Sieve Technique
Optimization of Spin-Filter Performance in the Intensive Culture of Suspended Beds
Section 17. Packed Bed Cultures
Metabolite Parameters Modulating MAB Production in a Fixed Bed, Glass Sphere Reactor
Continuous Production of Monoclonal Antibodies in Celligen Packed Bed Reactor Using Fibra-Cel Carrier
Collagenated Vesicular Plant Parenchym Material as a New Type of Surface Carrier in Animal Cell Culture
Immobilization of Animal Cells on Chemically Modified Siran Carrier
Section 18. Fluidized Bed Cultures
Introduction to Session
High Density BHK Culture Using Porous Microcarriers
The Production of Recombinant Human Interleukin-2 in a Fluidized Bed Bioreactor
Fluidized-Bed Bioreactor Perfusion Culture for the Production of Therapeutic Proteins
Development of a New Type of Macroporous Carrier
Scale-up of a Fluidized Bed Reactor Operated with Porous Glass Carriers
Efficient Serial Propagation of W138 Cells on Porous Microcarriers (Cultispher GL)
Production of T-PA by C-127 Cells Cultivated on Different Porous Microcarriers in a Perfused Fluidized Bed Reactor
Section 19. Hollow Fiber Cultures
Scaling up of a Hollow Fiber Reactor for Animal Cell Cultivation
Production of Concentrated Monoclonal Antibody Containing Supernatent in Microporous Ceramic Tubes
Scale up of Human IgGl Production by a Lymphoblastoid Cell Line in Hollow Fiber Systems
Long Term Production of Soluble CD23 in Hollow Fiber Reactors
Simultaneous Cultivation of Two Hybridoma Cell Lines in A Hollow Fiber Bioreactor
A Dual Fiber Membrane Reactor for the Cultivation of Mammalian Cells
Section 20. Secreted Proteases
Production of Collagenase by Anchorage Dependent Cells in Culture
Activation of a Specific Proteolytic Activity in Suspension Cultures of Recombinant Adherent Cells
Section 21. Products from Animal Cells in Culture
Dependence of the Pharmacokinetic Properties of Monoclonal IgM on Its n-Glycosylation
Production of Recombinant Soluble Human TNF Receptor Using the Baculovirus-Insect Cell Expression System
Expression of Recombinant Proteins in High Density Insect Cell Cultures
Production of Recombinant Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase (EGFR-TK) Domain in an Insect Cell/Baculovirus Expression System
Recombinant Protein Production by a Murine Plasmacytoma
Methods Useful for the Generation of Bispecific Antibodies
Production of Human Gamm-Glutamyltransferase by Mass Cultures of Human Hepatoma and Recombinant CHO Cells
Production of Recombinant Rubella Antigens
Novel Plasminogen Activators from the Vampire Bat Desmondus Rotundus
Immunoglobulin Fragments during Fermentation of a Human Monoclonal Anti-Erythrocyte Antibody
Section 22. Culture Supernatent Purification and Virus Removal
Microporous Membrane Ion Exchanger for Rapid Purification of Monoclonal Antibodies
Purification of Monoclonal Antibody from Culture Supernatent Produced in Hollow Fiber Bioreactors
Virus Removal-Inactivation in Downstream Processing
A Unique and Validatable Membrane-Based System Capable of High Resolution Removal of Viruses from Protein Solutions
Retention of Viral Contaminants by Microfiltration
Section 23. Validation of Virus Removal Processes
Retroviruses: Regulatory Issues for Biological Products and Virus Vectors
Detection of Viruses in Recombinant Cells by Electron Microscopy
The Detection of Human Viruses in Cell Lines
New Cell Lines for Virus Diagnosis
The Development of Appropriate Virus Models for Validating Therapeutic Protein Purification Processes
Product Process Validation with Human Immunodeficiency Virus-I
Validation of Processes for the Removal and/or Inactivation of These Agents
Section 24. DNA Determination and Characterization in Relation to Safety Issues
Validation of DNA Fingerprinting in Animal Cell Technology: The Differentiation and Identification of Murine Hybridoma Clones for a Single Fusion and the Stability of Transformed Cell Lines
Molecular Hybridization Techniques and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) as Methods for Safety Assessment of Animal Cells Used in Biopharmaceutical Production
Quantitation of Residual DNA in Biological Products: New Regulatory Concerns and New Methodologies
Section 25. Using Cell Cultures for In-Vitro Toxicity Tests
The Development and Validation of In-Vitro Toxicity Tests
Renal Epithelial Cells in Culture: A Comparative Study of the Functional Activities of Rabbit Kidney Proximal Tubule Cells in Primary Cultures and the LLC-PK1 and OK Cells
Rabbit Kidney Proximal Tubule Cells in Primary Culture as an In-Vitro Model for Evaluating Platinum-Derivate-Induced Nephrotoxicity
Sertoli Cell Culture Model for Assessing Testicular Toxicity
Can A Toxicity Test Be Discriminant for Target Organ Toxicity?
