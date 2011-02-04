Animal Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123725813, 9780080919928

Animal Behavior

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Breed Michael Breed Janice Moore Janice Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780080919928
Paperback ISBN: 9780123725813
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 2011
Page Count: 496
Description

Animal Behavior covers the broad sweep of animal behavior from its neurological underpinnings to the importance of behavior in conservation. The authors, Michael D. Breed and Janice Moore, bring almost 60 years of combined experience as university professors to this textbook, much of that teaching animal behavior.

An entire chapter is devoted to the vibrant new field of behavior and conservation, including topics such as social behavior and the relationship between parasites, pathogens, and behavior. Thoughtful coverage has also been given to foraging behavior, mating and parenting behavior, anti-predator behavior and learning.

This text addresses the physiological foundations of behavior in a way that is both accessible and inviting. Each chapter begins with learning objectives and concludes with thought-provoking questions. Additionally, special terms and definitions are highlighted throughout.

The book provides a rich resource for students (and professors) from a wide range of life science disciplines.

Key Features

  • Provides a solid background in the neurophysiological and endocrinological bases of animal behavior as well as exceptionally strong coverage of social behavior

  • Includes behavior and homeostatic mechanisms, behavior and conservation, and behavioral aspects of disease

  • Highlights aspects of behavior that relate to domestic animals in particular

  • Lab manual with fully developed and tested laboratory exercises available for courses that have labs (http://www.elsevierdirect.com/product.jsp?isbn=9780123725820)

  • Companion site for faculty and students to enhance their learning experience at: www.elsevierdirect.com/companions/9780123725813

Readership

Intermediate and advanced undergraduate students in animal behavior courses

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. Of Cockroaches and Wolves: Framing Animal Behavior

1.1 Introduction: Animal Behavior

1.2 Wolves: Lessons in Social Behavior

1.3 Cockroaches: Models for Animal Behavior

1.4 The Four Questions Revisited

1.5 Evolution: A Review

1.6 The Study of Animal Behavior: Where did it Come From?

1.7 Umwelt: The World in Which Animals Behave

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 2. Neurobiology and Endocrinology for Animal Behaviorists

2.1 Neurobiology, Endocrinology, and Sensory Systems: An Overview

2.2 What Does an Animal Behaviorist Need to Know about Neurobiology?

2.3 What Does an Animal Behaviorist Need to Know about Endocrinology?

2.4 What Does an Animal Behaviorist Need to Know about Sensory Systems?

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 3. Behavioral Genetics

3.1 Introduction: Principles of Behavioral Genetics and the Evolution of Behavior

3.2 The Nature versus Nurture Debate

3.3 Evolution and Behavior

3.4 The Behavioral Genetics Toolbox

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 4. Homeostasis and Time Budgets

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Behavior and Homeostasis

4.3 Biological Clocks and Circadian Rhythms

4.4 Modern Concepts of Homeostatic Regulation

4.5 Time Budgets and Trade-Offs: Balancing Demands in How Animals Budget Their Time

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 5. Learning

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Learning and Memory

5.3 Basic Models for Learning

5.4 Social Learning: Traditions and “Cultural” Transmission of Information in Animals

5.5 Play, Learning, and Development

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 6. Cognition

6.1 Introduction: What Is Cognition?

6.2 The Concept of Self

6.3 Thought, Foresight, and Problem Solving

6.4 Intelligence and Social Cognition

6.5 Personality and Behavioral Syndromes

6.6 The Frontal Lobe and Impulse Control

6.7 Animal Emotions

6.8 Are Cognitive Abilities Under- or Over-Attributed to Animals?

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 7. Communication

7.1 Introduction: Communication Theory

7.2 The Evolution of Communication

7.3 Modes of Communication

7.4 Multimodal Signaling and Encoding Complex Messages

7.5 Runaway Sexual Selection and Signaling

7.6 Deceit versus Honest Signaling

7.7 Game Theory and Communication

7.8 Interspecific Signaling

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 8. Movement: Search, Navigation, Migration, and Dispersal

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sources of Navigational Information

8.3 Sensing the Environment in Time and Space

8.4 How to Respond to Sensory Information: A Toolbox for Finding the Way

8.5 Search

8.6 Homing

8.7 Migration

8.8 Dispersal

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 9. Foraging

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diet Choice and Food Selection

9.3 How Animals Get Food

9.4 Willing Food

9.5 Manipulation of Prey

9.6 Parasitic Life Cycles

9.7 Foraging and Optimality Theory

9.8 Optimal Patch Choice

9.9 Optimal Prey Choice

9.10 Nutritional Constraints

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 10. Self-Defense

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cryptic Behavior: Camouflage

10.3 Vigilance and Alarm

10.4 Mimicry and Diversion

10.5 Evasion

10.6 Predator Deterrence and Fighting Back

10.7 Pathogen Avoidance/Deterrence and Sickness Behavior

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 11. Mating Systems

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The Evolution of Sex: Why Some Animals Are Called Male and Others Female

11.3 Sexual Selection

11.4 Variance in Mating Success

11.5 Mate Choice

11.6 Mating Systems: How Many Males, How Many Females?

11.7 Hormones and Sexual Behavior

11.8 Hormones, Territoriality, and Aggression

11.9 Sperm Competition

11.10 Good Genes Models for Choosing a Mate

11.11 Forced Copulations

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 12. Nesting, Parenting, and Territoriality

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Nests and Nesting

12.3 Parental Investment

12.4 Patterns of Parental Care

12.5 Hormones and Parental Behavior

12.6 Parenting and Conflicts of Interest

12.7 Begging and Weaning Conflict

12.8 Sibling Conflict

12.9 Infanticide

12.10 Aggression and Territoriality

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 13. Social Behavior, Cooperation, and Kinship

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Altruism or Selfish Interests?

13.3 Schools, Flocks, Hordes, and Herds

13.4 Explaining Cooperation

13.5 Extreme Cooperation: Eusociality

13.6 Lack of Ecological Choice in Aid-Giving Decisions

13.7 Social Recognition, Kin Recognition, and Cooperation with Close Relatives

13.8 Social Symbioses

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 14. Comparative Social Behavior

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Vertebrate Social Systems

14.3 Invertebrate Eusociality: Workers and the Division of Labor

14.4 Invertebrate Eusociality: Queens and Reproduction

“Willing” Workers

14.5 Invertebrate Eusociality: Colony Defense

14.6 Eusocial Invertebrates

Summary

Study Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 15. Conservation and Behavior

15.1 Introduction: Conservation and the Future of Animal Behavior

15.2 Species Protection in Natural Habitats

15.3 Extinctions and Behavior

15.4 Reserve Design

15.5 Captive Breeding Programs and Reintroductions

15.6 The Human–Wildlife Interface in the Suburbs

Summary: The Future and Conservation Behavior

Study Questions

Further Reading

Index

About the Author

Michael Breed

Michael Breed

Janice Moore

Janice Moore

Reviews

"Breed & Moore present an accessible introduction to behaviour that simultaneously captures the dynamic nature and diversity of the field. The text is focused on functional and evolutionary approaches to questions in behaviour, addressing only the bare bones of neural, physiological and genetic mechanisms. Thorough coverage is provided of empirical and theoretical approaches to learning and cognition, cooperation and social behaviour, foraging and movement, and sexual selection and parental care. Topical and relevant areas are emphasized, such as the intersection between conservation and behaviour, and predicting behavioural responses to climate change."--Animal Behaviour 84 (2012) 289–291

