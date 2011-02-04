Animal Behavior
1st Edition
Animal Behavior covers the broad sweep of animal behavior from its neurological underpinnings to the importance of behavior in conservation. The authors, Michael D. Breed and Janice Moore, bring almost 60 years of combined experience as university professors to this textbook, much of that teaching animal behavior.
An entire chapter is devoted to the vibrant new field of behavior and conservation, including topics such as social behavior and the relationship between parasites, pathogens, and behavior. Thoughtful coverage has also been given to foraging behavior, mating and parenting behavior, anti-predator behavior and learning.
This text addresses the physiological foundations of behavior in a way that is both accessible and inviting. Each chapter begins with learning objectives and concludes with thought-provoking questions. Additionally, special terms and definitions are highlighted throughout.
The book provides a rich resource for students (and professors) from a wide range of life science disciplines.
- Provides a solid background in the neurophysiological and endocrinological bases of animal behavior as well as exceptionally strong coverage of social behavior
- Includes behavior and homeostatic mechanisms, behavior and conservation, and behavioral aspects of disease
- Highlights aspects of behavior that relate to domestic animals in particular
- Lab manual with fully developed and tested laboratory exercises available for courses that have labs (http://www.elsevierdirect.com/product.jsp?isbn=9780123725820)
- Companion site for faculty and students to enhance their learning experience at: www.elsevierdirect.com/companions/9780123725813
Intermediate and advanced undergraduate students in animal behavior courses
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. Of Cockroaches and Wolves: Framing Animal Behavior
1.1 Introduction: Animal Behavior
1.2 Wolves: Lessons in Social Behavior
1.3 Cockroaches: Models for Animal Behavior
1.4 The Four Questions Revisited
1.5 Evolution: A Review
1.6 The Study of Animal Behavior: Where did it Come From?
1.7 Umwelt: The World in Which Animals Behave
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 2. Neurobiology and Endocrinology for Animal Behaviorists
2.1 Neurobiology, Endocrinology, and Sensory Systems: An Overview
2.2 What Does an Animal Behaviorist Need to Know about Neurobiology?
2.3 What Does an Animal Behaviorist Need to Know about Endocrinology?
2.4 What Does an Animal Behaviorist Need to Know about Sensory Systems?
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 3. Behavioral Genetics
3.1 Introduction: Principles of Behavioral Genetics and the Evolution of Behavior
3.2 The Nature versus Nurture Debate
3.3 Evolution and Behavior
3.4 The Behavioral Genetics Toolbox
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Homeostasis and Time Budgets
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Behavior and Homeostasis
4.3 Biological Clocks and Circadian Rhythms
4.4 Modern Concepts of Homeostatic Regulation
4.5 Time Budgets and Trade-Offs: Balancing Demands in How Animals Budget Their Time
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 5. Learning
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Learning and Memory
5.3 Basic Models for Learning
5.4 Social Learning: Traditions and “Cultural” Transmission of Information in Animals
5.5 Play, Learning, and Development
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Cognition
6.1 Introduction: What Is Cognition?
6.2 The Concept of Self
6.3 Thought, Foresight, and Problem Solving
6.4 Intelligence and Social Cognition
6.5 Personality and Behavioral Syndromes
6.6 The Frontal Lobe and Impulse Control
6.7 Animal Emotions
6.8 Are Cognitive Abilities Under- or Over-Attributed to Animals?
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Communication
7.1 Introduction: Communication Theory
7.2 The Evolution of Communication
7.3 Modes of Communication
7.4 Multimodal Signaling and Encoding Complex Messages
7.5 Runaway Sexual Selection and Signaling
7.6 Deceit versus Honest Signaling
7.7 Game Theory and Communication
7.8 Interspecific Signaling
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 8. Movement: Search, Navigation, Migration, and Dispersal
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sources of Navigational Information
8.3 Sensing the Environment in Time and Space
8.4 How to Respond to Sensory Information: A Toolbox for Finding the Way
8.5 Search
8.6 Homing
8.7 Migration
8.8 Dispersal
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 9. Foraging
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Diet Choice and Food Selection
9.3 How Animals Get Food
9.4 Willing Food
9.5 Manipulation of Prey
9.6 Parasitic Life Cycles
9.7 Foraging and Optimality Theory
9.8 Optimal Patch Choice
9.9 Optimal Prey Choice
9.10 Nutritional Constraints
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 10. Self-Defense
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cryptic Behavior: Camouflage
10.3 Vigilance and Alarm
10.4 Mimicry and Diversion
10.5 Evasion
10.6 Predator Deterrence and Fighting Back
10.7 Pathogen Avoidance/Deterrence and Sickness Behavior
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 11. Mating Systems
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Evolution of Sex: Why Some Animals Are Called Male and Others Female
11.3 Sexual Selection
11.4 Variance in Mating Success
11.5 Mate Choice
11.6 Mating Systems: How Many Males, How Many Females?
11.7 Hormones and Sexual Behavior
11.8 Hormones, Territoriality, and Aggression
11.9 Sperm Competition
11.10 Good Genes Models for Choosing a Mate
11.11 Forced Copulations
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 12. Nesting, Parenting, and Territoriality
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Nests and Nesting
12.3 Parental Investment
12.4 Patterns of Parental Care
12.5 Hormones and Parental Behavior
12.6 Parenting and Conflicts of Interest
12.7 Begging and Weaning Conflict
12.8 Sibling Conflict
12.9 Infanticide
12.10 Aggression and Territoriality
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 13. Social Behavior, Cooperation, and Kinship
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Altruism or Selfish Interests?
13.3 Schools, Flocks, Hordes, and Herds
13.4 Explaining Cooperation
13.5 Extreme Cooperation: Eusociality
13.6 Lack of Ecological Choice in Aid-Giving Decisions
13.7 Social Recognition, Kin Recognition, and Cooperation with Close Relatives
13.8 Social Symbioses
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 14. Comparative Social Behavior
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Vertebrate Social Systems
14.3 Invertebrate Eusociality: Workers and the Division of Labor
14.4 Invertebrate Eusociality: Queens and Reproduction
“Willing” Workers
14.5 Invertebrate Eusociality: Colony Defense
14.6 Eusocial Invertebrates
Summary
Study Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 15. Conservation and Behavior
15.1 Introduction: Conservation and the Future of Animal Behavior
15.2 Species Protection in Natural Habitats
15.3 Extinctions and Behavior
15.4 Reserve Design
15.5 Captive Breeding Programs and Reintroductions
15.6 The Human–Wildlife Interface in the Suburbs
Summary: The Future and Conservation Behavior
Study Questions
Further Reading
Index
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 4th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919928
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123725813
Michael Breed
After receiving my PhD from the University of Kansas in 1977, I came to Colorado to work as a faculty member at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where I have been ever since. I am currently a Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, and I teach courses in general biology, animal behavior, insect biology, and tropical biology. My research program focuses on the behavior and ecology of social insects, and I have worked on ants, bees, and wasps. I have studied the nestmate recognition, the genetics of colony defense, the behavior of defensive bees, and communication during colony defense. I was Executive Editor of Animal Behaviour from 2006-2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Janice Moore
As an undergraduate, I was inspired by parasitologist Clark P. Read to think about the ecology and evolution of parasites in new ways. I was especially excited to learn that parasites affected animal behavior, another favorite subject area. Most biologists outside the world of parasitology were not interested in parasites; they were relegated to a nether world someplace between the biology of free-living organisms and medicine. After peregrination through more than one graduate program, I completed my PhD studying parasites and behavior at the University of New Mexico. I did postdoctoral work on parasite community ecology with Dan Simberloff at Florida State University, and then accepted a faculty position at Colorado State University, where I have remained since 1983. I am currently a Professor in the Department of Biology where I teach courses in invertebrate zoology, animal behavior, and history of medicine. I study a variety of aspects of parasite ecology and host behavior ranging from behavioral fever and transmission behavior to the ecology of introduced parasite species.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biology Department, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA
"Breed & Moore present an accessible introduction to behaviour that simultaneously captures the dynamic nature and diversity of the field. The text is focused on functional and evolutionary approaches to questions in behaviour, addressing only the bare bones of neural, physiological and genetic mechanisms. Thorough coverage is provided of empirical and theoretical approaches to learning and cognition, cooperation and social behaviour, foraging and movement, and sexual selection and parental care. Topical and relevant areas are emphasized, such as the intersection between conservation and behaviour, and predicting behavioural responses to climate change."--Animal Behaviour 84 (2012) 289–291