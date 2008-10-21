Animal and Translational Models for CNS Drug Discovery
1st Edition
Description
Animal and Translational Models for CNS Drug Discovery combines the experience of academic, clinical and pharmaceutical neuroscientists in a unique collaborative approach to provide a greater understanding of the relevance of animal models of neuropsychiatric disorders and their role as translational tools for the discovery of CNS drugs being developed for the treatment of these disorders. The focus of this three-volume series of essays is to present a consensual picture of the translational value of animal models from leading experts actively involved in the use of animal models for understanding fundamental neurobiology of CNS disorders and the application of this knowledge to CNS drug discovery, and clinical investigators involved in clinical trials, drug development and eventual registration of novel pharmaceuticals.
Each volume of the Animal and Translational Models for CNS Drug Discovery series is dedicated to the development and use of animal models in key therapeutic areas in psychiatric, neurologic and reward deficit disorders. Each volume has introductory chapters expressing the view of the role and relevance of animal models for CNS drug discovery and development from the perspective of (a) academic basic neuroscientific research, (b) applied pharmaceutical drug discovery and development, and (c) issues of clinical trial design and regulatory agencies limitations. Each volume examines the rationale, use, robustness and limitations of animal models in relevant therapeutic areas and discusses the use of animal models for target identification and validation. The clinical relevance of animal models is discussed in terms of major limitations in cross-species comparisons, clinical trial design of drug candidates, and how clinical trial endpoints could be improved. The aim of this series of volumes on Animal and Translational Models for CNS Drug Discovery is to identify and provide common endpoints between species that can serve to inform both the clinic and the bench with the information needed to accelerate clinically-effective CNS drug discovery.
Key Features
- Provides clinical, academic, government and industry perspectives fostering integrated communication between principle participants at all stages of the drug discovery process
- Critical evaluation of animal and translational models improving transition from drug discovery and clinical development
- Emphasizes what results mean to the overall drug discovery process
- Explores issues in clinical trial design and conductance in each therapeutic area
- Each volume is available for purchase individually.
Readership
Academic neuroscientists involved in the development and use of animal models of neuropsychiatric disorders to study their basic neurobiology; Academic and pharmaceutical neuroscientists involved in the use of animal models of neuropsychiatric disorders to identify and validate novel targets for potential pharmaceutical treatment of these disorders; Clinical and translational neuroscientists concerned with limitations of present neuropsychiatric clinical trial designs, development of valid biomarkers and cross-species; and Pharmaceutical industry, regulatory body and venture capital executives concerned with improvements in the attrition rate of CNS drug candidates.
Table of Contents
VOLUME 1: Pyschiatric Disorders
Preface: What Do You Mean By “Translational Research”? An Enquiry through Animal and Translational Models for CNS Drug Discovery: Psychiatric Disorders Robert A McArthur and Franco Borsini
Mark J. Millan. The Discovery and Development of Pharmacotherapy for Psychiatric Disorders: A Critical Survey of Animal and Translational Models, and Perspectives for their Improvement
L. Winsky et al. Drug Discovery and Development Initiatives at the National Institute of Mental Health: From Cell-Based System to Proof of Concept
J. McEvoy and Freudenreich. Issues in the Design and Conductance of Clinical Trials
Klaus A. Miczek. Challenges for Translational Psychopharmacology Research – The Need for Conceptual Principles
T. Steckler et al. Developing Novel Anxiolytics: Improving Preclinical Detection and Clinical Assessment
D. Joel et al. Animal Models of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder: From Bench to Beside Via Endophenotypes and Biomarkers
J. Cryan et al. Developing More Efficacious Antidepressant Medications: Improving and Aligning Preclinical and Clinical Assessment Tools
D. Jones et al. Developing New Drugs for Schizophrenia: From Animals to the Clinic
C. Large et al. Developing Therapeutics for Bipolar Disorder (BPD): From Animal Models to the Clinic
R. Tannock et al. Towards a Biological Understanding of ADHD and the Discovery of Novel Therapeutic Approaches
J. Bartz et al. Preclinical Animal Models of Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD)
S. Doran et al. Translational Models of Sleep and Sleep Disorders
Epilogue: Translational Models for the 21st century: Reminiscence, Reflections and Some Recommendations
VOLUME 2: Neurological Disorders
Preface: What Do You Mean By “Translational Research”? An Enquiry through Animal and Translational Models for CNS Drug Discovery: Neurological Disorders Robert A McArthur and Franco Borsini
A. Jackie Hunter. Animal and Translational Models of Neurological Disorders: An Industrial Perspective
Lon S Schneider. Issues in Design and Conduct of Clinical Trials for Cognitive-Enhancing Drugs
C. Shilyansky et al. Molecular And Cellular Mechanisms Of Learning Disabilities: A Focus On Neurofibromatosis Type I
M. Lindner et al. Development, Optimization and Use of Preclinical Behavioral Models to Maximize the Productivity of Drug Discovery for Alzheimer’s Disease
K. Merchant et al. Animal Models of Parkinson’s Disease to Aid Drug Discovery and Development
T. Wagner et al. Huntington Disease
J. Montes. Translational Research in ALS
H. Klitgaard. Animal and Translational Models of the Epilepsies
Epilogue: Translational Models for the 21st century: Reminiscence, Reflections and Some Recommendations Paul Willner, Franco Borsini, and Robert A McArthur
VOLUME 3: Reward Deficit Disorders
Preface: What Do You Mean By “Translational Research”? An Enquiry through Animal and Translational Models for CNS Drug Discovery: Reward Deficit Disorders Robert A McArthur and Franco Borsini
C. Heidbreder. Impulse and Reward Deficit Disorders: Drug Discovery and Development
D. McCann et al. Drug Discovery and Development for Reward Disorders: Views from Government
T. Gardner et al. Issues in Designing and Conduction Clinical Trails for Reward Disorders: A Clinical View
G. Koob. The Role of Animal Models in Reward Deficit Disorders: Views of Academia
Hilary J Little et al. Pharmacotherapy of Alcohol Dependence: Improving Translation from the Bench to the Clinic
A. Markou et al. Contribution of Animal Models and Preclinical Human Studies to Medication: Development for Nicotine Dependence
B. Rocha et al. Development of Medication for Heroin and Cocaine Addiction and Regulatory Aspects of Abuse Liability Testing
C. Dourish et al. Anti-obesity Drugs: From Animal Models to Clinical Efficacy
W. Williams et al. Current Concepts in the Classification, Treatment and Modeling of Pathological Gambling and other Impulse Control Disorders
Epilogue: Translational Models for the 21st century: Reminiscence, Reflections and Some Recommendations Paul Willner, Franco Borsini, and Robert A McArthur
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 21st October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738615
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920412
About the Editor
Robert McArthur
Dr. McArthur began his professional career investigating the role of serotonin on feeding behaviour at the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry in Toronto, Canada. This interest led him to complete a PhD in the psychopharmacology of feeding behaviour and macronutrient selection with John Blundell at the University of Leeds, Leeds, UK.
In 1981 he joined Beecham Pharmaceuticals to work on adrenergic involvement in energy expenditure and obesity. In 1983 Dr McArthur began working on M1 functional agonists for the treatment of Alzheimer disease and was responsible for demonstrating the initial procognitive effects of Sabcomeline. Following the merger of Beecham with SmithKline French, Dr McArthur was appointed Business Development Executive at I.T.E.M-Labo, Paris working with Roger Porsolt in behavioural pharmacology contract research. In 1992, Robert was appointed Head of Behavioral Pharmacology at Farmitalia Carlo Erba, later Pharmacia in Milan. His lab was responsible for the preclinical behavioural pharmacology of Sabcomeline (Alzheimer’s and schizophrenia); Safinamide (epilepsy and Parkinson’s); Reboxetine (depression); Cabergoline (Parkinson’s); Nicergoline (Mild Cognitive Impairment); and Amperozide (alcoholism).
He is listed as an inventor in 19 issued patents and applications of which he is the principal inventor in 3. In 1998, Robert transferred to the Pharmacia and Upjohn Company in Kalamazoo, Michigan where as senior behavioural pharmacologist responsible, he worked on mutant mouse characterizations, the establishment of a primate unit assessing cognitive changes in monkeys (CANTAB), and development of anxiety models in marmosets. Soon after the merger of Pharmacia and Upjohn with Monsanto-Searle, Robert returned to Europe where in 2001 he founded the consulting company, McArthur and Associates GmbH in Basel.
Robert has since worked on a series of projects for both large Pharma as well as biotechs, including further primate work in Parkinson’s, development of behavioural pharmacology expertise, novel target validation, due diligence, medical writing, strategy evaluation, scientific advisor and as an expert witness. Dr McArthur has pursued his academic interests in translational neuroscience. In 2003, Robert was appointed as a visiting Associate Research Professor in the Department of Neuroscience (Division of Behavioural Neuroscience) at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
He has written and co-edited extensively on the subject of the clinical and translational relevance of animal models of CNS disorders. He has authored 43 peer-reviewed papers, 13 book chapters, co-author on 1 book and senior editor of a three-volume set on translational value of animal models for CNS drug discovery. He has served as section editor (CNS) for Current Opinion in Investigational Drugs and is on the editorial board of Drugs of the Future. In 2009 he was appointed an independent scientific expert evaluator for the European FP7-Health call.
Affiliations and Expertise
McArthur & Associates GmbH, Basel, Switzerland
Franco Borsini
Franco Borsini, Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy
Reviews
"These volumes therefore represent the latest, most comprehensive information and perspectives as well as source material for animal models as they relate to issues and concepts in translational medicine." -- James E. Barrett, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA