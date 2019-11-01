Animal Agriculture
1st Edition
Sustainability, Challenges and Innovations
Description
Land-based production of high-quality protein by livestock and poultry plays an important role in improving human nutrition, growth and health, as well as economical and social developments worldwide. With exponential growth of the global population and marked rises in meat consumption per capita, demands for animal-source protein are expected to increase 72% between 2013 and 2050. This raises concerns about the sustainability and environmental impacts of animal agriculture. An attractive solution to meeting increasing needs for animal products and mitigating undesirable effects of agricultural practices is to enhance the efficiency of animal growth, reproduction, and lactation.
The application of techniques in biotechnology can help to achieve this goal. In addition, a promising, mechanism-based approach is to optimize the proportion and amounts of amino acids and other nutrients in diets for maximizing whole-body protein synthesis and feed efficiency. Furthermore, new management skills are required to reduce various environmental and disease-associated stresses in livestock and poultry under practical production conditions. Improvements in farm animal productivity will not only decrease the contamination of soils, groundwater, and air, but will also help sustain animal agriculture to produce high-quality protein for the expanding global demand in the face of diminishing resources.
Currently there is no resource that offers specific knowledge of both animal science and technology including biotechnology for the sustainability of animal agriculture for the expanding global demand of food in the face of diminishing resources. In one book readers will find all the necessary information on important issues facing modern animal agriculture, namely its sustainability, challenges and innovative solutions. This book features new advances in animal breeding, biotechnology, nutrition, reproduction and management, as well as meat science. Such knowledge is expected to transform global animal production practices.
Key Features
- Integrates new knowledge in animal breeding, biotechnology, nutrition, reproduction and management
- Addresses the urgent issue of sustainability in modern animal agriculture
- Provides practical solutions to solving current and future problems that face animal agriculture worldwide
Readership
Scientists, researchers, educators, students and policy makers in food and animal science
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Significance and challenges of animal production
Part 1: Beef cattle production
2. Genetics and breeding of beef cattle
3. Physiology and pregnancy of beef cattle
4. Reproductive management of beef cattle
5. Nutrition and feeding of confined and grazing beef cattle
Part 2: Lactation and management of dairy cattle
6. Genetics and genomics of dairy cattle
7. Physiology of lactation in dairy cattle
8. Reproductive management of dairy cattle
9. Nutrition and feeding of dairy cattle
Part 3: Sheep and goat production
10. Genetics and breeding of sheep and goats
11. Reproductive physiology of sheep and goats
12. Reproductive management of sheep and goats
13. Nutrition and feeding of sheep and goats
Part 4: Swine production
14. Swine genetics and breeding
15. Reproductive physiology of swine
16. Reproductive management of swine
17. Nutrition and feeding of swine
Part 5: Poultry production
18. Poultry genetics and breeding
19. Reproductive physiology and hatching of poultry
20. Reproductive management of poultry
21. Nutrition and feeding of poultry
Part 6: Biotechnologies and others in animal production
22. Muscle biology and meat quality
23. Production of transgenic animals
24. Fermentation techniques in feed production
25. Mathematical modelling in animal production
26. Manure utilization in production systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170526
About the Editor
Fuller Bazer
Dr. Fuller W. Bazer. Regents fellow, distinguished university professor and presidential impact fellow in the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University. Dr. Bazer has published 596 refereed scientific journal papers, edited 5 books, and published 60 chapters in books in addition to many published abstracts. He has received many prestigious awards including American Society of Animal Science Physiology and Endocrinology Award, L.E. Casida Award for Graduate Education and Morrison Award; Fellow in the American Association for the Advancement of Science; Society for the Study of Reproduction Research Awards for Research, Distinguished Service, Trainee Mentoring, and Carl Hartman Award; Biotechnology 94 Award; Gamma Sigma Delta International Distinguished Achievement Award in Agriculture; Association of Former Students Distinguished Achievement Award in Research; Alexander von Humboldt Research Award in Agriculture; Vice Chancellor for Agriculture Award in Excellence for Research; Wolf Prize in Agriculture; Vice Chancellor for Agriculture Award for Team Research in Uterine Biology and Pregnancy; Society for Reproduction and Fertility Distinguished Research Award; Pioneer Award from International Ruminant Reproduction Society; and Doctor of Science, honoris causa, University of Guelph and University of Florida
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Animal Science, Texas A&M University, USA
G. Cliff Lamb
Dr. G. Cliff Lamb, professor and head of the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University. Formerly, Dr. Lamb served as the Assistant Director and Research Foundation Professor at the University of Florida North Florida Research and Education Center in Marianna, FL. His primary Extension and research efforts are focused on applied reproductive physiology in cattle. His programs have received more than $10 million in grant funds or gifts. He has published 102 refereed journal articles, along with more than 609 extension and research reports. Dr. Lamb has received many prestigious awards including the: Thrush Foundation Scholarship (1989 - 1992); MTSU Outstanding Animal Science Senior Award (1992); Block and Bridle Outstanding Senior Award (1992); American Society of Animal Science Scholarship Award (1992); Gamma Sigma Delta Outstanding Masters Student Award (1996); Rotary Club Outstanding International Graduate Student Award (1997); Animal Sciences and Industry Outstanding Ph.D. Student Award (1997); Minnesota Junior Angus Association Outstanding Service Award (2004); Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Service Award (2006); American Society of Animal Science – Midwest Section Outstanding Young Extension Specialist Award (2007); Outstanding Animal Science Graduate Faculty Member – Animal Science Graduate Student Club (2007); American Society of Animal Science – Early Career Achievement Award (2009); Florida Association of County Agricultural Agents - Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture Award Team Award (2011); National Association of County Agricultural Agents – USDA SARE/NACAA Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture Award Team Award (2011); LEAD21 Land Grant Leadership Program Fellow (2011); USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Partnership Award for Multistate Efforts (2013); University of Florida Research Foundation Professor (2014); Florida Association of County Agricultural Agents Outstanding State Specialist (2014); Florida Cattlemen’s Association Researcher of the Year (2015); American Society of Animal Science Animal Management Award (2015); and Dallas Townsend Extension Professional Enhancement Award (2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Animal Science, Texas A&M University, USA
Guoyao Wu
Dr. Guoyao Wu is a University Distinguished Professor and University Faculty Fellow. His research focuses on the biochemistry, nutrition and physiology of amino acids and related nutrients in animals (particularly swine, sheep, cattle, chickens, rats and fish). Dr. Wu has published 565 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 58 book chapters, and 2 professional books (Principles of Animal Nutrition, and Amino Acids: Biochemistry and Nutrition). With > 41,500 citations and an H-index of 103, he is among the Most Cited Authors worldwide. Dr. Wu has received numerous prestigious awards, including China National Scholarship for Graduate Studies Abroad (1984), The University of Alberta Andrew Stewart Graduate Prize (1989), Medical Research Council of Canada Postdoctoral Fellowship (1989), American Heart Association Established Investigator Award (1998), Nonruminant Nutrition Research Award from the American Society of Animal Science (2004), Changjiang Scholar Award from China (2008), FASS-AFIA New Frontiers in Animal Nutrition Research Awardfrom the Federation of Animal Science Societies and American Feed Industry Association (2009), the Samburu Collaboration Award from the International Association of Giraffe Care Professionals (2010), Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (2012), and Distinguished Scientist of Sigma Xi Honor Society - Texas A&M University Chapter (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Animal Science, Texas A&M University, USA