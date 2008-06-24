Animal Abuse and Unlawful Killing

Introduction



Definition of forensic veterinary pathology – a developing specialty.



The relationship between the forensic veterinary pathologist and the courts.

Why do it?



The forensic examination and report



The locus: types of loci, value of attending at the locus, notes and photographs The forensic necropsy procedure: standard procedures, avoidance of pitfalls, natural disease

Interpretation of findings Report writing: plain English, formatting and numbering



Estimation of the post mortem interval Rigor mortis, post mortem changes including adipocere and mummification, immunohistochemistry, entomology and environmental clues



Wounds and other injuries



Superficial injuries: skin wounds including abrasions, incisions, lacerations and stab wounds Bruising and haemorrhage Internal injuries: blunt trauma; penetrating wounds; head; thoracic; abdominal; pelvic and limb injuries



Non- accidental injury



Terminology and definitions Features that raise suspicion Links to violence in the home Limitations on application of current knowledge to non-companion animals

Asphyxia and Drowning



Definition of asphyxia General features Strangulation, Choking & Smothering, Suffocation & Crush Asphyxia, Poisonous gases, Smoke inhalation, Drowning



Firearms



Types of weapons and ammunition: air rifles, shotguns, rifles and crossbows Firearm injuries: air rifle pellets wounds, shotgun pellet wounds, high and low velocity rifle bullet wounds



Traps and snares



Illegal use of traps and snares Injuries caused by spring traps Injuries caused by snares Deaths in cage traps



Dog bite injuries



Injuries to hares killed during hare coursing Injuries to roe deer seized by dogs Injuries to domestic livestock following stock worrying



Poisoning



Necropsy features raising suspicion of chemical poisoning



Thermal injuries



Burns and scalds Pathologic features in cats fatally injured in microwave ovens and tumble dryers Electrocution Heatstroke Frostbite



Neglect



Dogs, cats, other domestic pets and livestock: deprivation of the normal necessities of life Lack of veterinary treatment: chronic lameness in livestock; neglected injuries; neoplasia; diarrhoea; loss of weight Sexual abuse Terminology Types of injuries in companion animals Objects used Estimation of the age of lesions Bruises, healing wounds, fractures, peri-osteal responses Use of histopathology in forensic cases * Confirmation or exclusion of specific changes or lesions.

Smoke inhalation

