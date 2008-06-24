Animal Abuse and Unlawful Killing
1st Edition
Forensic veterinary pathology
Description
This book guides veterinarians and lawyers through the diverse and complex fields of alleged cruelty to, and unlawful killing of, companion animals, farm livestock and wildlife. It draws together current knowledge on how to approach, investigate and report forensic cases.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of the forensic post-mortem including cause and time of death
- Features the fundamentals of abuse and neglect
- Allows rapid access to descriptions of different types of injuries and gives essential guidance on their interpretation
- Backed by practical standard operative procedures from world experts to ensure proper and professional case management
- High quality, specially selected photographs, a clear writing style and concise presentation informs and encourages the reader towards soundly-based conclusions
Table of Contents
Introduction
Definition of forensic veterinary pathology – a developing specialty.
The relationship between the forensic veterinary pathologist and the courts.
Why do it?
The forensic examination and report
The locus: types of loci, value of attending at the locus, notes and photographs The forensic necropsy procedure: standard procedures, avoidance of pitfalls, natural disease
Interpretation of findings Report writing: plain English, formatting and numbering
Estimation of the post mortem interval Rigor mortis, post mortem changes including adipocere and mummification, immunohistochemistry, entomology and environmental clues
Wounds and other injuries
Superficial injuries: skin wounds including abrasions, incisions, lacerations and stab wounds Bruising and haemorrhage Internal injuries: blunt trauma; penetrating wounds; head; thoracic; abdominal; pelvic and limb injuries
Non- accidental injury
Terminology and definitions Features that raise suspicion Links to violence in the home Limitations on application of current knowledge to non-companion animals
Asphyxia and Drowning
Definition of asphyxia General features Strangulation, Choking & Smothering, Suffocation & Crush Asphyxia, Poisonous gases, Smoke inhalation, Drowning
Firearms
Types of weapons and ammunition: air rifles, shotguns, rifles and crossbows Firearm injuries: air rifle pellets wounds, shotgun pellet wounds, high and low velocity rifle bullet wounds
Traps and snares
Illegal use of traps and snares Injuries caused by spring traps Injuries caused by snares Deaths in cage traps
Dog bite injuries
Injuries to hares killed during hare coursing Injuries to roe deer seized by dogs Injuries to domestic livestock following stock worrying
Poisoning
Necropsy features raising suspicion of chemical poisoning
Thermal injuries
Burns and scalds Pathologic features in cats fatally injured in microwave ovens and tumble dryers Electrocution Heatstroke Frostbite
Neglect
Dogs, cats, other domestic pets and livestock: deprivation of the normal necessities of life Lack of veterinary treatment: chronic lameness in livestock; neglected injuries; neoplasia; diarrhoea; loss of weight Sexual abuse Terminology Types of injuries in companion animals Objects used Estimation of the age of lesions Bruises, healing wounds, fractures, peri-osteal responses Use of histopathology in forensic cases * Confirmation or exclusion of specific changes or lesions.
Smoke inhalation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 24th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702028786
About the Author
Ranald Munro
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Forensic Veterinary Pathology, Royal Veterinary College, London, UK
Helen Munro
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Fellow, The University of Edinburgh Veterinary School, UK