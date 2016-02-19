Anglo–American Microelectronics Data 1968–69
Anglo-American Microelectronics Data 1968-69, Volume Two: Manufacturers R-Z presents information on the features of the design, construction and application of microelectronic devices. The book discusses the features of the design, construction and application of radiation integrated circuits; Raytheon integrated circuits; RCA integrated circuits; and Signetics integrated circuits. The text also describes the features of the design, construction and application of Siliconix integrated circuits; Sperry integrated circuits; Sprague integrated circuits; and STC thick film circuits. The features of the design, construction and application of Stewart-Warner micro circuits; Sylvania integrated circuits; Texas instruments semiconductor networks; and transitron integrated circuits are also encompassed. The book further tackles the features of the design, construction and application of Varo hybrid film integrated circuits; Welwyn thick film and thin film resistor networks; Westinghouse integrated circuits; and Zeltex hybrid integrated circuits. Designers, buyers, and users of microelectronic devices will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Radiation Integrated Circuits
General Note - Microelectronics at Radiation
Dielectric Isolation Process
RA-238 General Purpose Operational Amplifier
RA-239 Broadband Operational Amplifier
RA-240 High Gain Operational Amplifier
RD-205 Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gate
RD-206 Quadruple Two Input NAND/NOR Gate
RD-207/307 J-K Flip-Flop
RD-208 R-S Flip-Flop
RD-209 Dual Four Input Gated Line Driver (Buffer Gate)
RD-210 Dual Four Input NAND/NOR Gate
RD-211 Dual Four Input Logic Gate Expander
RD-220 Hex Inverter
RD-221/321 Dual Pulse Triggered Binary
RD-223 High Voltage Hex Driver
RM-13/-34/-77 Diode Matrices (5 x 8, 6 x 8 and 5 x 5)
RM-14 Diode Matrix (8 x 5)
RM-17/-19 Diode Matrices (8x5)
Integrated Circuit Reliability Program
Packaging
Raytheon Integrated Circuits
RM-703 RF-IF Amplifier
RM-709 High Gain Operational Amplifier
RM-710 High speed Differential Comparator
RM-711 Dual Differential Comparator
Silicon 'Planex' Integrated Circuits - Summary of Types
Raytheon 200 Series
RM-204 Single NAND Gate, Four Input with Node
RM-214 Single NAND Gate, Six Input with Node
RM-224 Single NAND Gate, Eight Input with Node
RM-201 Dual NAND Gate, Three Input
RM-211 Dual NAND Gate, Four Input
RM-221 Dual NAND Gate, Three Input with Nodes
RM-241 Dual NAND Gate, Four Input, with Collector Resistors
RM-261 Dual NAND Gate, 4 Input, with Nodes, Collector Resistors
RM-206 Triple NAND Gate, Two Three Inputs, One Two Input with Nodes
RM-216 Triple NAND Gate, Three Inputs
RM-236 Triple NAND Gate, Three Inputs, Collector Resistors
RM-246 Quad NAND Gate, Four Two Input
RM-266 Quad NAND Gate, Four Two Input, Collector Resistors
RM-286 Hex NAND Gate, Six One Input
RM-202 R-S Flip-Flop, Three Input
RM-212 R-S Flip-Flop, Three Input with Nodes
RM-222 R-S flip-flop, Three Input with Nodes, Collector Resistors
RM-213 Pulse Binary Counter
RM-215 J-K Flip-Flop
RM-217 Diode Array
RM-227 Diode Array
RM-210 Line Driver, Two Three Input
RM-234 Single NAND Gate, Eight Input with Node, Collector Resistors
RM-226 Triple NAND Gate, Two Three Inputs, One Two Input with Collector Resistors
RM-231 Dual NAND Gate, Four Input with Nodes
RM-296 Hex NAND Gate, Six One Input, Collector Resistors
930 Series - General Rules, Ratings, Definitions
RM945J/RC945J Clocked Flip-Flops
RM948J/RC948J Clocked Flip-Flops
RM933J/RC933J Dual Four Input Extenders
RM930J/RC930J Dual Four Input NAND/NOR Gates
RM944J/RC944J Dual Four Input Power Gates
RM962J/RC962J Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gates
RM946J/RC946J Quad Two Input NAND/NOR Gates
RM932J/RC932J Dual Four Input Buffers
RM950J/RC950J AC Binaries
RM951J/RC951J Monostable Multivibrators
RCA Integrated Circuits
CA3000 DC Amplifier
Application of the RCA CA3000 Integrated Circuit DC Amplifier
CA3001 Video Amplifier
Application of the RCA CA3001 Integrated Circuit Video Amplifier
CA3002 IF Amplifier
Application of the RCA CA3002 Integrated Circuit IF Amplifier
CA3004 RF Amplifier
CA3005/3006 RF Amplifiers
Application of the RCA CA3004, CA3005 and CA3006 Integrated Circuit RF Amplifiers
CA3007 AF Amplifier
Application of the RCA CA3007 Integrated Circuit Audio Amplifier
Integrated Circuit Operational Amplifiers - Applications Data
CA3008/3010 Operational Amplifiers
Application of the RCA CA3008 and CA3010 Integrated Circuit Operational Amplifiers
CA3011/3012 Wideband Amplifiers
CA3013/3014 Wideband Amplifier Discriminators
Integrated Circuits for FM Broadcast Receivers
CA3015/3016 Operational Amplifiers
CA3018 Transistor Array
Application of the RCA CA3018 Integrated Circuit Transistor Array
CA3019 Diode Array
Application of the RCA CA3019 Integrated Circuit Diode Array
CA3020 Audio Power Amplifier
Application of the RCA CA3020 Multi-Purpose Integrated Circuit Audio Power Amplifier
CA3021/3022/3023 Low Power Wideband Amplifiers
Application of the RCA CA3021, CA3022 and CA3023 Integrated Circuit Wideband Amplifiers
CA3028 RF Amplifier
Application of the RCA CA3028 Integrated Circuit RF Amplifier in the HF and VHF Ranges
CA3029 Operational Amplifier
CA3030 Operational Amplifier
CA3031/702A and CA3032/702C Operational Amplifiers
CD2150/2151/2152 Ultra High Speed ECCSL Gates - OR/NOR Positive Logic
Application of RCA Integrated Circuits CD2150, CD2151 and CD2152 - ECCSL Logic Gates
CD2200/2201 Low Power DTL Gates - NAND Positive Logic
CD2202 Low Power DTL Gate - NAND Positive Logic
CD2203 Low Power DTL J-K Flip-Flop with Set-Reset Capability
CD2204 Low Power DTL Gate Expander - NAND Positive Logic
CD2205 Dual Three Input Gate with 'Phantom-OR' Capability
Description and Application of RCA Low Power DTL Integrated Circuits (CD2200 through CD2205)
CX3300/3301 Integrated Circuit Carriers
Signetics Integrated Circuits - Summary of Product Lines
DTL - Military
DTL - Commercial/Industrial
TTL - Low Power Military
TTL - Low power Commercial/Industrial
TTL - High Speed Military
TTL - High Speed Commercial/Industrial
TTL - Military High Speed and Low Power
Utilogic - Military GSE and Industrial
Packages
Schematics
1280 Decade Counter (See also S1280A, p. 2172)
1281 Binary Counter (See also S1281A, p. 2172)
Linear function set
SURE Program
Production Screen Tests, Product Acceptance Tests, Environmental Tests
Design Tests
Preconditioning Series
SE416J Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate
SE417J Dual Expandable Three Input NAND Gate
SE424J Dual AC Binary
SE440J Dual Exclusive-OR Gate
SE455J Dual NAND/NOR Gate Driver
SE480J Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate
SE501 Video Amplifier - Description and Typical Applications
SE505 Differential Amplifier - Description and Typical Applications
SE510 Dual RF/IF Amplifier
SE515 Differential Amplifier
SE516 Operational Amplifier
SE518 Voltage Comparator
SE518 Voltage Comparator - Design Data and Applications
SE800 Series TTL Circuits for High Speed Avionics Systems
SP400/ST400 Series - Industrial TTL
Package Reliability Data
SP600/ST600 Series - Industrial DTL
Up-Down Binary Counters Using SP600 Series
Shift Registers and Ring Counters Using SP600 Series
SP800/ST800 Series - Industrial TTL
S1280A Decade Counter
S1281A Binary Counter
S8000A Series - Designees Choice Logic (DCL)
Low Power Elements
High Speed Elements
System Design
Ratings
Electrical Characteristics, Tables and Curves
S8416J Dual Four Input Expandable DTL NAND Gate
S8417J Dual Three Input Expandable DTL NAND Gate
S8424J Dual AC DTL Binary Element
S8440J Dual and-or-Invert TTL Gate
S8455J Dual Four Input TTL NAND Gate Driver
S8480J Quad Two Input TTL NAND Gate
S8731J Quad Two input Diode Expander
S8806J Dual Four Input TTL Expander
S8808J Single Eight Input TTL NAND Gate
S8816J Dual Four Input TTL NAND Gate
S8870J Triple Three Input TTL NAND Gate
S8880J Quad Two Input TTL NAND Gate
S8825J DC Clocked J-K TTL Binary Element
S8826J Dual J-K TTL Binary Element
S8828J Dual Delay TTL Binary Element
S8840J Dual and-or-Invert TTL Gate
S8855J Dual Four Input TTL Power Gate
S8000J Series DCL - AC Testing
S8000J Series - Pin Configuration Drawings
SURE Program (Systematic Uniformity and Reliability Evaluation)
S8481A/S8481J/N8481A/N8481J Quad Two Input TTL NAND Gates
N8000J Series - Designer's Choice Logic (DCL)
Low Power Elements
High Speed Elements
NE100A Series - Military, GSE and Industrial Applications
NE106A Input Expander
NE112A High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gate
NE116A - NE170A - NE180A NAND/NOR Gates
NE156A Line Driver
NE124A RS/T Binary
NE161A Monostable Multivibrator
Package Data
NE100G,K Series - Prototype, GSE and Limited Temperature Range Applications
NE101G,K/NE102G,K/NE115G,K NAND/NOR Gates
NE181K/NS700G,K/NS701G,K NAND/NOR Gates
NE124G,K RS/T Binary Element
NE150G,K/NE157K Clock and Line Drivers
NE110G,K/NE113K High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gates
NE160G, K/NE161K Monostable Multivibrators
NE100J Series - (DTL) - Prototype, GSE and Limited Temperature Range Applications
NE106J Input Expander
NE112J High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gate
NE116J - NE170J - NE180J NAND/NOR Gates
NE156J Line Driver
NE124J RS/T Binary
NE161J Monostable Multivibrator
NE416A Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate
NE416J Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate
NE417A Dual expandable Three Input NAND Gate
NE424A Dual AC Binary
NE424J Dual AC Binary
NE440A Dual Exclusive-OR Gate
NE440J Dual Exclusive-OR Gate
NE455A NAND/NOR Gate Driver
NE455J NAND/NOR Gate Driver
NE480A Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate
NE480J Quadruple Two input NAND Gate
NE800A Series - Military, GSE, and High Performance Commercial/Industrial Applications (High Speed TTL)
N1283L Bipolar Eight Bit Memory Element
Reliability Report - Introductory Memorandum
Test Considerations, Failure Rates
Test Data
Optional High Reliability Screening
High Density Packages
Siliconix Integrated Circuits
D111F/D112F/D113F/D119F/D120F/D121F Two Channel Analog Gate Drivers
D123F/D124F/D125F Six Channel FET Switch Drivers
G116F/G117F/G118F/G119F Five and Six Channel Enhancement-Type MOS FET Switches
G125F/G126F/G127F/G128F/G129F/G130F/G131F/G132F Four Channel Junction FET Switches
SC150/450 and SC151/451 Magnetic Core Sense Amplifiers
SC126/426 Digital Line Receiver
S1930 and S1830 DTL (Second Source DTµL 930 Series)
'A' Series DTL (Nonsaturated 1OMhz Load-Compensated Logic)
Sperry Integrated Circuits
DTL Elements - General Data, Ratings, Packages
Summary of Types
How to Use Sperry DTL Logic
Acceptance Testing
RTL Elements - General Data, Ratings, Packages
How to Use Sperry RTL Logic
Summary of RTL Range
Acceptance Testing
Cross Reference Chart for RTL Circuits
Cross Reference Chart for DTL Circuits
Micronet-203 Differential Amplifier
Sprague Integrated Circuits
NE161J Monostable Multivibrator
NE124J RST Binary Element
NE156J Line Driver
NE800A Series TTL Networks - General Data
NE806A Dual Four Input Expander
NE840A Dual Four Input Exclusive-OR Gate
NE808A Single Eight Input NAND Gate
NE816A Dual Four Input NAND Gate
NE870A Triple Three Input NAND Gate
NE880A Quad Two Input NAND Gate
NE825A DC Clocked J-K Binary Element
NE826A Dual J-K Binary Element
NE855A Dual Four Input Power Gate
SE800J Series TTL Networks - General Data
SE806J Dual Four Input Expander
SE808J Single Eight Input Gate
SE816J Dual Four Input NAND Gate
SE870J Triple Three Input NAND Gate
SE880J Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate
SE825J DC Clocked J-K Binary Element
SE826J Dual J-K Binary Element
SE840J Dual Four Input Exclusive-OR Gate
SE855J Dual Four Input Power Gate
SE8000J TTL Networks - General Data
SE8416J Dual Four Input Expandable NAND Gate
SE8417J Dual Three Input Expandable NAND Gate
SE8424J Dual AC Binary Element
SE8440J Dual Exclusive-OR Gate
SE8455J Dual Four Input NAND/NOR Gate Driver
SE8480J Quad Two Input NAND Gate
SE8806J Dual Four Input Expander
SE8808J Single Eight Input NAND Gate
SE8816J Dual Four Input NAND Gate
SE8825J DC Clocked J-K Binary Element
SE8826J Dual J-K Binary Element
SE8840J Dual Four Input Exclusive-OR Gate
SE8855J Dual Four Input Power Gate
SE8870J Triple Three Input NAND Gate
SE8880J Quad Two Input NAND Gate
SE106/US731J/US732J Input Expanders
SE111J/112J High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gates
SE116J/170J/180J - US720J/721J/727J/730J NAND/NOR Gates
SE124J/US729J RST Binary Elements
SE155J/ 156J Line Drivers
SE161J Monostable Multivibrator
SE416J Low Power Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate
SE424J Low Power Dual AC Binary Element
SE455J Low Power Dual Four Input Buffer Driver
SE480J Low Power Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate
SE501G/501K Video Amplifiers
SE505G/505K General Purpose Differential Amplifiers
SE506G/506K operational Amplifiers
SE518G/518K Voltage Comparators
SU300 Dual NOR Gate Expander
SU305 AND Gate
SU314 NOR Gate
SU315 Dual NOR Gate
SU316 Expandable Dual NOR Gate
SU320 J-K Binary Element
Reliability and Stability Report on Series US-0100 RCTL Networks
Appendix I - Thermal Shock Report
Appendix II - Environmental Results
Appendix III - Integrated Circuits Package Environmental Quality
US-0908 Adder
US-0909 Buffer
US-0910 Dual Two Input NAND/NOR Gate
US-09H Four Input NAND/NOR Gate
US-0912 Half Adder
US-0913 Set-Reset Flip-Flop
US-0921 Gate Expander
US-0940 J-K Flip-Flop
US-0960 Buffer
Thin Film Hybrid Circuits : UD-4001 Ladder Switch
UD-4024 Buffer Amplifier
UD-4036 Ladder Switch
UD-4037 Buffer Amplifier
UT-1000 Tantalum Resistor Ladder Network
UT-1001 Tantalum Resistor Ladder Network
A Microcircuit Digital-to-Analog Converter
STC Thick Film Circuits - General Data
Applications, Circuit Design
Environmental Specification
Substrates
Deposited Components
Added Components
023BAA/B/C General Purpose Amplifier
Thin Film Circuits - General Data
Component Adjustment, Applications, Circuit Design
Environmental Specification
Substrates
Deposited Components
Added Components
Reliability
021BAG/H/J/K/L/M General Purpose Amplifier
Pre-Coated Thin Film Substrates for Decentralised Design and Fabrication
Stewart-Warner Microcircuits
SW930 Series DTL - General Data, Ratings
SW930 Dual Four Input NAND Gate with AND Expansion Terminals
SW932 Dual Four Input Buffer with AND Expansion Terminals
SW933 Dual Four input AND Extender
SW936 Hex Inverter
SW937 Hex Inverter
SW944 Dual Four Input NAND Power Gate with AND Expansion Terminals
SW945 R-S/J-K Clocked Flip-Flop
SW946 Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate
SW948 R-S/J-K Clocked Flip-Flop
SW949 Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate
SW950 Pulse Triggered Binary
SW951 Monostable Multivibrator
SW961 Dual Four Input NAND Gate with AND Expansion Terminals
SW962 Triple Three Input NAND Gate
SW963 Triple Three Input NAND Gate
SW727 Quad Two Input AND Expander
SW728 Monostable Multivibrator
SW729 Dual Four Input Lamp Driver with AND Expansion Terminals
Packages
Product Reliability Program
SW705/706/708/709 Dual J-K Clocked Flip-Flops
SW711 (945) and SW713 (948) Dual J-K Clocked Flip-Flops
Sylvania Integrated Circuits
SA10/SA11 Sense Amplifier
SA20 Wide Band Linear Amplifier
SF10/SF11 Set-Reset Flip-Flop
SF12/SF13 Set-Reset Flip-Flop
SF20/SF21 S-R Clocked Flip-Flop (Half Shift Register)
SF22/SF23 S-R Clocked Flip-Flop (Half Shift Register)
SF30/SF31 Single Phase S-R-T Flip-Flop
SF32/SF33 Single Phase S-R-T Flip-Flop
SF50/SF51 AND Input J-K Flip-Flop
SF52/SF53 AND Input J-K Flip-Flop
SF60/SF61 OR Input J-K Flip-Flop
SF62/SF63 OR Input J-K Flip-Flop
SF120 Series: 50 MHz Dual J-K Flip-Flop, Separate Clock
SF130 Series: 50 MHz Dual J-K Flip-Flop, Common Clock
SF200 Series: 50 MHz AND Input J-K Flip-Flop
SF250/251/252/253 AND input J-K Flip-Flops
SF260/261/262/263 OR Input J-K Flip-Flop
SG70/SG71 Expandable Dual Output, Dual Two Input AND/NOR Gate
SG72/SG73 Expandable Dual Output, Dual Two Input AND/NOR Gate
SG80 Dual Pulse Shaper/Delay and Gate
SG160 Triple Two Input Buss Driver
SG190/SG191 Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gate
SG192/SG193 Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gate
SG200 Expandable Single Eight Input NAND/NOR Gate
SG210/SG250 Expandable AND-NOR Gates
SG220/SG240/SG260 NAND/NOR Gates
SG230/SG231/SG232/SG233 Quad Two Input OR Expanders
SG270/SG271/SG272/SG273 Dual Four Input AND-NOR Expander
SG280 Dual Four Input AND/OR Gate
SG290 Dual Two Plus Three Input Expander
SG300/SG310 Expandable AND-NOR Gates
SM10/20/30/40 Fast Adders
SM50 Decade Divider
SM60/SM70 Four Bit Storage Register
SM80 Sixteen Bit Scratch Pad Memory
Applications Data : Performing the Virtual OR with SUHL
SUHL - Low Cost, Low Power "Wired OR"
Semi-Integrated One Shot Multivibrator
Performing the ÷ 10 Function with Sylvania J-K Flip-Flops
SUHL Speed versus Power Supply
How to Eliminate Electrical Noise Due to Contact Bounce in Computer System Mechanical Stepping Switches
SF50, SF60 High Speed Set Reset Technique
SM60, SM70 Logic Operation
Power Drain versus Frequency for SG40 and SG240
High Speed Binary Counters Greater than Four Bits
Eight Stage Parallel Add-Subtract Subsystem Using Ripple
Carry Technique
SA-20 Series Wideband Amplifier
Texas Instruments Semiconductor Networks
Series 54/74/74N (TTL) for Application in Digital Computer Systems, Data Handling Systems and Control Systems
Series 54/74 - Range Details
Series 74N - Range Details
Package Details
SN5401/7401/7401N Quadruple Two Input Positive NAND Gates
SN5402/7402/7402N Quadruple Two Input Positive NOR Gate
SN5482/7482/7482N Two Bit Binary Full Adders
SN7441N BCD-to-Decimal Decoder/Driver
SN7483N Four Bit Binary Full Adder
SN7490N Decade Counter
SN7491N Eight Bit Shift Register
SN7492N Divide by Twelve Counter (Divide-by-Two and Divide-by- Six)
SN7493N Four Bit Binary Counter
Evolution of TI Series 54/74 Integrated Circuits
Transistor-Transistor Logic Digital Networks
Logic Applications - Introduction
Transitron Integrated Circuits
HLTTL Series - Military and Industrial : General Data, Ratings
Standard Speed Types
High Speed Types
HLTTL Series - Commercial : Ratings, Summary of Range
Varo Hybrid Film Integrated Circuits
Features and Advantages
Resistors - thin-film Resistor Deposition - thick-film Resistors
Interconnections
Capacitors
Active Elements
Component Characteristics
A Thin-film Hybrid Integrated Circuit - The Twelve Steps in its Production
A Thick-film Hybrid Integrated Circuit - From Design to Delivery
Standard Hermetic Packages
Typical Hybrid Film Applications
Versipak Packages
Welwyn Thick Film and Thin Film Resistor Networks
Properties
Standard Modules and Ratings
Capacitor Networks
Properties
Standard Modules
Resistor-Capacitor Networks
Substrate Service to Microelectronics Manufacturers
Semiconductors for Hybrid Integrated Circuits
Custom Built Modules
Sample Questionnaire - Design Details for H. I. C. Evaluation
Hybrid Digital Circuits : 735 Diplog Series
735001 Dual Gate
735002 Flip-Flop
735003 Half Adder
735004 Astable Multivibrator
735005 Monostable Multivibrator
735006 Dual Buffer
735007 Buffer
Diplog Applications
Diplin Standard Linear Circuits
736001 Operational Amplifier
716002 Operational Amplifier
Westinghouse Integrated Circuits
WC115T Differential Amplifier
WC161Q Operational Amplifier
WC171Q/WC193Q/WC193T Six SCR Array
WC174Q Operational Amplifier
WM174Q Operational Amplifier
WM225G J-K Flip-Flop
WC1146T Wideband Amplifier
WM1146Q Wideband Amplifier
WC200 Series - Commercial DTL : General Data
Characteristics and Features
Zeltex Hybrid Integrated Circuits
Model 161 IC Cube - Differential Operational Amplifier
Model 162 IC Cube - Differential F. E. T. Operational Amplifier
Details
