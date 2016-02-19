Anglo–American Microelectronics Data 1968–69

Table of Contents



Radiation Integrated Circuits

General Note - Microelectronics at Radiation

Dielectric Isolation Process

RA-238 General Purpose Operational Amplifier

RA-239 Broadband Operational Amplifier

RA-240 High Gain Operational Amplifier

RD-205 Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gate

RD-206 Quadruple Two Input NAND/NOR Gate

RD-207/307 J-K Flip-Flop

RD-208 R-S Flip-Flop

RD-209 Dual Four Input Gated Line Driver (Buffer Gate)

RD-210 Dual Four Input NAND/NOR Gate

RD-211 Dual Four Input Logic Gate Expander

RD-220 Hex Inverter

RD-221/321 Dual Pulse Triggered Binary

RD-223 High Voltage Hex Driver

RM-13/-34/-77 Diode Matrices (5 x 8, 6 x 8 and 5 x 5)

RM-14 Diode Matrix (8 x 5)

RM-17/-19 Diode Matrices (8x5)

Integrated Circuit Reliability Program

Packaging

Raytheon Integrated Circuits

RM-703 RF-IF Amplifier

RM-709 High Gain Operational Amplifier

RM-710 High speed Differential Comparator

RM-711 Dual Differential Comparator

Silicon 'Planex' Integrated Circuits - Summary of Types

Raytheon 200 Series

RM-204 Single NAND Gate, Four Input with Node

RM-214 Single NAND Gate, Six Input with Node

RM-224 Single NAND Gate, Eight Input with Node

RM-201 Dual NAND Gate, Three Input

RM-211 Dual NAND Gate, Four Input

RM-221 Dual NAND Gate, Three Input with Nodes

RM-241 Dual NAND Gate, Four Input, with Collector Resistors

RM-261 Dual NAND Gate, 4 Input, with Nodes, Collector Resistors

RM-206 Triple NAND Gate, Two Three Inputs, One Two Input with Nodes

RM-216 Triple NAND Gate, Three Inputs

RM-236 Triple NAND Gate, Three Inputs, Collector Resistors

RM-246 Quad NAND Gate, Four Two Input

RM-266 Quad NAND Gate, Four Two Input, Collector Resistors

RM-286 Hex NAND Gate, Six One Input

RM-202 R-S Flip-Flop, Three Input

RM-212 R-S Flip-Flop, Three Input with Nodes

RM-222 R-S flip-flop, Three Input with Nodes, Collector Resistors

RM-213 Pulse Binary Counter

RM-215 J-K Flip-Flop

RM-217 Diode Array

RM-227 Diode Array

RM-210 Line Driver, Two Three Input

RM-234 Single NAND Gate, Eight Input with Node, Collector Resistors

RM-226 Triple NAND Gate, Two Three Inputs, One Two Input with Collector Resistors

RM-231 Dual NAND Gate, Four Input with Nodes

RM-296 Hex NAND Gate, Six One Input, Collector Resistors

930 Series - General Rules, Ratings, Definitions

RM945J/RC945J Clocked Flip-Flops

RM948J/RC948J Clocked Flip-Flops

RM933J/RC933J Dual Four Input Extenders

RM930J/RC930J Dual Four Input NAND/NOR Gates

RM944J/RC944J Dual Four Input Power Gates

RM962J/RC962J Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gates

RM946J/RC946J Quad Two Input NAND/NOR Gates

RM932J/RC932J Dual Four Input Buffers

RM950J/RC950J AC Binaries

RM951J/RC951J Monostable Multivibrators

RCA Integrated Circuits

CA3000 DC Amplifier

Application of the RCA CA3000 Integrated Circuit DC Amplifier

CA3001 Video Amplifier

Application of the RCA CA3001 Integrated Circuit Video Amplifier

CA3002 IF Amplifier

Application of the RCA CA3002 Integrated Circuit IF Amplifier

CA3004 RF Amplifier

CA3005/3006 RF Amplifiers

Application of the RCA CA3004, CA3005 and CA3006 Integrated Circuit RF Amplifiers

CA3007 AF Amplifier

Application of the RCA CA3007 Integrated Circuit Audio Amplifier

Integrated Circuit Operational Amplifiers - Applications Data

CA3008/3010 Operational Amplifiers

Application of the RCA CA3008 and CA3010 Integrated Circuit Operational Amplifiers

CA3011/3012 Wideband Amplifiers

CA3013/3014 Wideband Amplifier Discriminators

Integrated Circuits for FM Broadcast Receivers

CA3015/3016 Operational Amplifiers

CA3018 Transistor Array

Application of the RCA CA3018 Integrated Circuit Transistor Array

CA3019 Diode Array

Application of the RCA CA3019 Integrated Circuit Diode Array

CA3020 Audio Power Amplifier

Application of the RCA CA3020 Multi-Purpose Integrated Circuit Audio Power Amplifier

CA3021/3022/3023 Low Power Wideband Amplifiers

Application of the RCA CA3021, CA3022 and CA3023 Integrated Circuit Wideband Amplifiers

CA3028 RF Amplifier

Application of the RCA CA3028 Integrated Circuit RF Amplifier in the HF and VHF Ranges

CA3029 Operational Amplifier

CA3030 Operational Amplifier

CA3031/702A and CA3032/702C Operational Amplifiers

CD2150/2151/2152 Ultra High Speed ECCSL Gates - OR/NOR Positive Logic

Application of RCA Integrated Circuits CD2150, CD2151 and CD2152 - ECCSL Logic Gates

CD2200/2201 Low Power DTL Gates - NAND Positive Logic

CD2202 Low Power DTL Gate - NAND Positive Logic

CD2203 Low Power DTL J-K Flip-Flop with Set-Reset Capability

CD2204 Low Power DTL Gate Expander - NAND Positive Logic

CD2205 Dual Three Input Gate with 'Phantom-OR' Capability

Description and Application of RCA Low Power DTL Integrated Circuits (CD2200 through CD2205)

CX3300/3301 Integrated Circuit Carriers

Signetics Integrated Circuits - Summary of Product Lines

DTL - Military

DTL - Commercial/Industrial

TTL - Low Power Military

TTL - Low power Commercial/Industrial

TTL - High Speed Military

TTL - High Speed Commercial/Industrial

TTL - Military High Speed and Low Power

Utilogic - Military GSE and Industrial

Packages

Schematics

1280 Decade Counter (See also S1280A, p. 2172)

1281 Binary Counter (See also S1281A, p. 2172)

Linear function set

SURE Program

Production Screen Tests, Product Acceptance Tests, Environmental Tests

Design Tests

Preconditioning Series

SE416J Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate

SE417J Dual Expandable Three Input NAND Gate

SE424J Dual AC Binary

SE440J Dual Exclusive-OR Gate

SE455J Dual NAND/NOR Gate Driver

SE480J Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate

SE501 Video Amplifier - Description and Typical Applications

SE505 Differential Amplifier - Description and Typical Applications

SE510 Dual RF/IF Amplifier

SE515 Differential Amplifier

SE516 Operational Amplifier

SE518 Voltage Comparator

SE518 Voltage Comparator - Design Data and Applications

SE800 Series TTL Circuits for High Speed Avionics Systems

SP400/ST400 Series - Industrial TTL

Package Reliability Data

SP600/ST600 Series - Industrial DTL

Up-Down Binary Counters Using SP600 Series

Shift Registers and Ring Counters Using SP600 Series

SP800/ST800 Series - Industrial TTL

S1280A Decade Counter

S1281A Binary Counter

S8000A Series - Designees Choice Logic (DCL)

Low Power Elements

High Speed Elements

System Design

Ratings

Electrical Characteristics, Tables and Curves

S8416J Dual Four Input Expandable DTL NAND Gate

S8417J Dual Three Input Expandable DTL NAND Gate

S8424J Dual AC DTL Binary Element

S8440J Dual and-or-Invert TTL Gate

S8455J Dual Four Input TTL NAND Gate Driver

S8480J Quad Two Input TTL NAND Gate

S8731J Quad Two input Diode Expander

S8806J Dual Four Input TTL Expander

S8808J Single Eight Input TTL NAND Gate

S8816J Dual Four Input TTL NAND Gate

S8870J Triple Three Input TTL NAND Gate

S8880J Quad Two Input TTL NAND Gate

S8825J DC Clocked J-K TTL Binary Element

S8826J Dual J-K TTL Binary Element

S8828J Dual Delay TTL Binary Element

S8840J Dual and-or-Invert TTL Gate

S8855J Dual Four Input TTL Power Gate

S8000J Series DCL - AC Testing

S8000J Series - Pin Configuration Drawings

SURE Program (Systematic Uniformity and Reliability Evaluation)

S8481A/S8481J/N8481A/N8481J Quad Two Input TTL NAND Gates

N8000J Series - Designer's Choice Logic (DCL)

Low Power Elements

High Speed Elements

NE100A Series - Military, GSE and Industrial Applications

NE106A Input Expander

NE112A High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gate

NE116A - NE170A - NE180A NAND/NOR Gates

NE156A Line Driver

NE124A RS/T Binary

NE161A Monostable Multivibrator

Package Data

NE100G,K Series - Prototype, GSE and Limited Temperature Range Applications

NE101G,K/NE102G,K/NE115G,K NAND/NOR Gates

NE181K/NS700G,K/NS701G,K NAND/NOR Gates

NE124G,K RS/T Binary Element

NE150G,K/NE157K Clock and Line Drivers

NE110G,K/NE113K High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gates

NE160G, K/NE161K Monostable Multivibrators

NE100J Series - (DTL) - Prototype, GSE and Limited Temperature Range Applications

NE106J Input Expander

NE112J High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gate

NE116J - NE170J - NE180J NAND/NOR Gates

NE156J Line Driver

NE124J RS/T Binary

NE161J Monostable Multivibrator

NE416A Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate

NE416J Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate

NE417A Dual expandable Three Input NAND Gate

NE424A Dual AC Binary

NE424J Dual AC Binary

NE440A Dual Exclusive-OR Gate

NE440J Dual Exclusive-OR Gate

NE455A NAND/NOR Gate Driver

NE455J NAND/NOR Gate Driver

NE480A Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate

NE480J Quadruple Two input NAND Gate

NE800A Series - Military, GSE, and High Performance Commercial/Industrial Applications (High Speed TTL)

N1283L Bipolar Eight Bit Memory Element

Reliability Report - Introductory Memorandum

Test Considerations, Failure Rates

Test Data

Optional High Reliability Screening

High Density Packages

Siliconix Integrated Circuits

D111F/D112F/D113F/D119F/D120F/D121F Two Channel Analog Gate Drivers

D123F/D124F/D125F Six Channel FET Switch Drivers

G116F/G117F/G118F/G119F Five and Six Channel Enhancement-Type MOS FET Switches

G125F/G126F/G127F/G128F/G129F/G130F/G131F/G132F Four Channel Junction FET Switches

SC150/450 and SC151/451 Magnetic Core Sense Amplifiers

SC126/426 Digital Line Receiver

S1930 and S1830 DTL (Second Source DTµL 930 Series)

'A' Series DTL (Nonsaturated 1OMhz Load-Compensated Logic)

Sperry Integrated Circuits

DTL Elements - General Data, Ratings, Packages

Summary of Types

How to Use Sperry DTL Logic

Acceptance Testing

RTL Elements - General Data, Ratings, Packages

How to Use Sperry RTL Logic

Summary of RTL Range

Acceptance Testing

Cross Reference Chart for RTL Circuits

Cross Reference Chart for DTL Circuits

Micronet-203 Differential Amplifier

Sprague Integrated Circuits

NE161J Monostable Multivibrator

NE124J RST Binary Element

NE156J Line Driver

NE800A Series TTL Networks - General Data

NE806A Dual Four Input Expander

NE840A Dual Four Input Exclusive-OR Gate

NE808A Single Eight Input NAND Gate

NE816A Dual Four Input NAND Gate

NE870A Triple Three Input NAND Gate

NE880A Quad Two Input NAND Gate

NE825A DC Clocked J-K Binary Element

NE826A Dual J-K Binary Element

NE855A Dual Four Input Power Gate

SE800J Series TTL Networks - General Data

SE806J Dual Four Input Expander

SE808J Single Eight Input Gate

SE816J Dual Four Input NAND Gate

SE870J Triple Three Input NAND Gate

SE880J Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate

SE825J DC Clocked J-K Binary Element

SE826J Dual J-K Binary Element

SE840J Dual Four Input Exclusive-OR Gate

SE855J Dual Four Input Power Gate

SE8000J TTL Networks - General Data

SE8416J Dual Four Input Expandable NAND Gate

SE8417J Dual Three Input Expandable NAND Gate

SE8424J Dual AC Binary Element

SE8440J Dual Exclusive-OR Gate

SE8455J Dual Four Input NAND/NOR Gate Driver

SE8480J Quad Two Input NAND Gate

SE8806J Dual Four Input Expander

SE8808J Single Eight Input NAND Gate

SE8816J Dual Four Input NAND Gate

SE8825J DC Clocked J-K Binary Element

SE8826J Dual J-K Binary Element

SE8840J Dual Four Input Exclusive-OR Gate

SE8855J Dual Four Input Power Gate

SE8870J Triple Three Input NAND Gate

SE8880J Quad Two Input NAND Gate

SE106/US731J/US732J Input Expanders

SE111J/112J High Fan-Out NAND/NOR Gates

SE116J/170J/180J - US720J/721J/727J/730J NAND/NOR Gates

SE124J/US729J RST Binary Elements

SE155J/ 156J Line Drivers

SE161J Monostable Multivibrator

SE416J Low Power Dual Expandable Four Input NAND Gate

SE424J Low Power Dual AC Binary Element

SE455J Low Power Dual Four Input Buffer Driver

SE480J Low Power Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate

SE501G/501K Video Amplifiers

SE505G/505K General Purpose Differential Amplifiers

SE506G/506K operational Amplifiers

SE518G/518K Voltage Comparators

SU300 Dual NOR Gate Expander

SU305 AND Gate

SU314 NOR Gate

SU315 Dual NOR Gate

SU316 Expandable Dual NOR Gate

SU320 J-K Binary Element

Reliability and Stability Report on Series US-0100 RCTL Networks

Appendix I - Thermal Shock Report

Appendix II - Environmental Results

Appendix III - Integrated Circuits Package Environmental Quality

US-0908 Adder

US-0909 Buffer

US-0910 Dual Two Input NAND/NOR Gate

US-09H Four Input NAND/NOR Gate

US-0912 Half Adder

US-0913 Set-Reset Flip-Flop

US-0921 Gate Expander

US-0940 J-K Flip-Flop

US-0960 Buffer

Thin Film Hybrid Circuits : UD-4001 Ladder Switch

UD-4024 Buffer Amplifier

UD-4036 Ladder Switch

UD-4037 Buffer Amplifier

UT-1000 Tantalum Resistor Ladder Network

UT-1001 Tantalum Resistor Ladder Network

A Microcircuit Digital-to-Analog Converter

STC Thick Film Circuits - General Data

Applications, Circuit Design

Environmental Specification

Substrates

Deposited Components

Added Components

023BAA/B/C General Purpose Amplifier

Thin Film Circuits - General Data

Component Adjustment, Applications, Circuit Design

Environmental Specification

Substrates

Deposited Components

Added Components

Reliability

021BAG/H/J/K/L/M General Purpose Amplifier

Pre-Coated Thin Film Substrates for Decentralised Design and Fabrication

Stewart-Warner Microcircuits

SW930 Series DTL - General Data, Ratings

SW930 Dual Four Input NAND Gate with AND Expansion Terminals

SW932 Dual Four Input Buffer with AND Expansion Terminals

SW933 Dual Four input AND Extender

SW936 Hex Inverter

SW937 Hex Inverter

SW944 Dual Four Input NAND Power Gate with AND Expansion Terminals

SW945 R-S/J-K Clocked Flip-Flop

SW946 Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate

SW948 R-S/J-K Clocked Flip-Flop

SW949 Quadruple Two Input NAND Gate

SW950 Pulse Triggered Binary

SW951 Monostable Multivibrator

SW961 Dual Four Input NAND Gate with AND Expansion Terminals

SW962 Triple Three Input NAND Gate

SW963 Triple Three Input NAND Gate

SW727 Quad Two Input AND Expander

SW728 Monostable Multivibrator

SW729 Dual Four Input Lamp Driver with AND Expansion Terminals

Packages

Product Reliability Program

SW705/706/708/709 Dual J-K Clocked Flip-Flops

SW711 (945) and SW713 (948) Dual J-K Clocked Flip-Flops

Sylvania Integrated Circuits

SA10/SA11 Sense Amplifier

SA20 Wide Band Linear Amplifier

SF10/SF11 Set-Reset Flip-Flop

SF12/SF13 Set-Reset Flip-Flop

SF20/SF21 S-R Clocked Flip-Flop (Half Shift Register)

SF22/SF23 S-R Clocked Flip-Flop (Half Shift Register)

SF30/SF31 Single Phase S-R-T Flip-Flop

SF32/SF33 Single Phase S-R-T Flip-Flop

SF50/SF51 AND Input J-K Flip-Flop

SF52/SF53 AND Input J-K Flip-Flop

SF60/SF61 OR Input J-K Flip-Flop

SF62/SF63 OR Input J-K Flip-Flop

SF120 Series: 50 MHz Dual J-K Flip-Flop, Separate Clock

SF130 Series: 50 MHz Dual J-K Flip-Flop, Common Clock

SF200 Series: 50 MHz AND Input J-K Flip-Flop

SF250/251/252/253 AND input J-K Flip-Flops

SF260/261/262/263 OR Input J-K Flip-Flop

SG70/SG71 Expandable Dual Output, Dual Two Input AND/NOR Gate

SG72/SG73 Expandable Dual Output, Dual Two Input AND/NOR Gate

SG80 Dual Pulse Shaper/Delay and Gate

SG160 Triple Two Input Buss Driver

SG190/SG191 Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gate

SG192/SG193 Triple Three Input NAND/NOR Gate

SG200 Expandable Single Eight Input NAND/NOR Gate

SG210/SG250 Expandable AND-NOR Gates

SG220/SG240/SG260 NAND/NOR Gates

SG230/SG231/SG232/SG233 Quad Two Input OR Expanders

SG270/SG271/SG272/SG273 Dual Four Input AND-NOR Expander

SG280 Dual Four Input AND/OR Gate

SG290 Dual Two Plus Three Input Expander

SG300/SG310 Expandable AND-NOR Gates

SM10/20/30/40 Fast Adders

SM50 Decade Divider

SM60/SM70 Four Bit Storage Register

SM80 Sixteen Bit Scratch Pad Memory

Applications Data : Performing the Virtual OR with SUHL

SUHL - Low Cost, Low Power "Wired OR"

Semi-Integrated One Shot Multivibrator

Performing the ÷ 10 Function with Sylvania J-K Flip-Flops

SUHL Speed versus Power Supply

How to Eliminate Electrical Noise Due to Contact Bounce in Computer System Mechanical Stepping Switches

SF50, SF60 High Speed Set Reset Technique

SM60, SM70 Logic Operation

Power Drain versus Frequency for SG40 and SG240

High Speed Binary Counters Greater than Four Bits

Eight Stage Parallel Add-Subtract Subsystem Using Ripple

Carry Technique

SA-20 Series Wideband Amplifier

Texas Instruments Semiconductor Networks

Series 54/74/74N (TTL) for Application in Digital Computer Systems, Data Handling Systems and Control Systems

Series 54/74 - Range Details

Series 74N - Range Details

Package Details

SN5401/7401/7401N Quadruple Two Input Positive NAND Gates

SN5402/7402/7402N Quadruple Two Input Positive NOR Gate

SN5482/7482/7482N Two Bit Binary Full Adders

SN7441N BCD-to-Decimal Decoder/Driver

SN7483N Four Bit Binary Full Adder

SN7490N Decade Counter

SN7491N Eight Bit Shift Register

SN7492N Divide by Twelve Counter (Divide-by-Two and Divide-by- Six)

SN7493N Four Bit Binary Counter

Evolution of TI Series 54/74 Integrated Circuits

Transistor-Transistor Logic Digital Networks

Logic Applications - Introduction

Transitron Integrated Circuits

HLTTL Series - Military and Industrial : General Data, Ratings

Standard Speed Types

High Speed Types

HLTTL Series - Commercial : Ratings, Summary of Range

Varo Hybrid Film Integrated Circuits

Features and Advantages

Resistors - thin-film Resistor Deposition - thick-film Resistors

Interconnections

Capacitors

Active Elements

Component Characteristics

A Thin-film Hybrid Integrated Circuit - The Twelve Steps in its Production

A Thick-film Hybrid Integrated Circuit - From Design to Delivery

Standard Hermetic Packages

Typical Hybrid Film Applications

Versipak Packages

Welwyn Thick Film and Thin Film Resistor Networks

Properties

Standard Modules and Ratings

Capacitor Networks

Properties

Standard Modules

Resistor-Capacitor Networks

Substrate Service to Microelectronics Manufacturers

Semiconductors for Hybrid Integrated Circuits

Custom Built Modules

Sample Questionnaire - Design Details for H. I. C. Evaluation

Hybrid Digital Circuits : 735 Diplog Series

735001 Dual Gate

735002 Flip-Flop

735003 Half Adder

735004 Astable Multivibrator

735005 Monostable Multivibrator

735006 Dual Buffer

735007 Buffer

Diplog Applications

Diplin Standard Linear Circuits

736001 Operational Amplifier

716002 Operational Amplifier

Westinghouse Integrated Circuits

WC115T Differential Amplifier

WC161Q Operational Amplifier

WC171Q/WC193Q/WC193T Six SCR Array

WC174Q Operational Amplifier

WM174Q Operational Amplifier

WM225G J-K Flip-Flop

WC1146T Wideband Amplifier

WM1146Q Wideband Amplifier

WC200 Series - Commercial DTL : General Data

Characteristics and Features

Zeltex Hybrid Integrated Circuits

Model 161 IC Cube - Differential Operational Amplifier

Model 162 IC Cube - Differential F. E. T. Operational Amplifier