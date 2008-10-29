Angiogenesis: In Vivo Systems, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743145, 9780080921662

Angiogenesis: In Vivo Systems, Part B, Volume 445

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Cheresh
eBook ISBN: 9780080921662
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743145
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2008
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

Inflammation and (lymph)angiogenesis

Color-Coded Fluorescent Mouse Models of Cancer Cell Interactions with Blood Vessels and Lymphatics

Bone-Marrow Derived Vascular Progenitors and Proangiogenic Monocytes in Tumors

SCREENING PHAGE DISPLAY PEPTIDE LIBRARIES FOR VASCULAR TARGETED PEPTIDES

Avian embryos: a model for the study of primary vascular assembly in warm-blooded animals

Anti-cancer effects of VEGF inhibitors: insights from mouse models MOLECULAR IMAGING OF TUMOR VASCULATURE

Proteomic mapping of the vascular endothelium as it exists in vivo for vascular targeting

Development of Coronary Vessels

Methods for evaluating uroplacental angiogenesis and their application using animal models

Intravital Microscopic Investigation of Leukocyte Interactions with the Blood Vessel Wall

Placental remodeling of the uterine vasculature

An in vivo experimental model for postnatal vasculogenesis

Assessment of arteriogenesis

Methods to Study Myeloid Cell Roles in Angiogenesis

Description

Understanding how angiogenesis "works" and how to control it will have massive implications on the management, treatments, and ultimately the prevention of many common (and not so common) diseases. Angiogenesis is the growth of new blood vessels and is an important natural process in the body. A healthy body maintains a perfect balance of angiogenesis modulators. In many serious disease states, however, the body loses control over angiogenesis. Diseases that are angiogenesis-dependent result when blood vessels either grow excessively or insufficiently.

Key Features

  • Tried-and-tested techniques written by researchers that developed them, used them, and brought them to fruition

  • Provides the "builder's manual" for essential techniques--a one-stop shop that eliminates needless searching among untested techniques

  • Includes step-by-step methods for understanding the cell and molecular basis of wound healing, vascular integrin signaling, mechanical signaling in blood vessels, and vascular proteomics

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, physiology, oncology, cardiology and ophthalmology

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Cheresh Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

