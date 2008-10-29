Angiogenesis: In Vivo Systems, Part B, Volume 445
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Inflammation and (lymph)angiogenesis
Color-Coded Fluorescent Mouse Models of Cancer Cell Interactions with Blood Vessels and Lymphatics
Bone-Marrow Derived Vascular Progenitors and Proangiogenic Monocytes in Tumors
SCREENING PHAGE DISPLAY PEPTIDE LIBRARIES FOR VASCULAR TARGETED PEPTIDES
Avian embryos: a model for the study of primary vascular assembly in warm-blooded animals
Anti-cancer effects of VEGF inhibitors: insights from mouse models MOLECULAR IMAGING OF TUMOR VASCULATURE
Proteomic mapping of the vascular endothelium as it exists in vivo for vascular targeting
Development of Coronary Vessels
Methods for evaluating uroplacental angiogenesis and their application using animal models
Intravital Microscopic Investigation of Leukocyte Interactions with the Blood Vessel Wall
Placental remodeling of the uterine vasculature
An in vivo experimental model for postnatal vasculogenesis
Assessment of arteriogenesis
Methods to Study Myeloid Cell Roles in Angiogenesis
Description
Understanding how angiogenesis "works" and how to control it will have massive implications on the management, treatments, and ultimately the prevention of many common (and not so common) diseases. Angiogenesis is the growth of new blood vessels and is an important natural process in the body. A healthy body maintains a perfect balance of angiogenesis modulators. In many serious disease states, however, the body loses control over angiogenesis. Diseases that are angiogenesis-dependent result when blood vessels either grow excessively or insufficiently.
Key Features
Tried-and-tested techniques written by researchers that developed them, used them, and brought them to fruition
Provides the "builder's manual" for essential techniques--a one-stop shop that eliminates needless searching among untested techniques
Includes step-by-step methods for understanding the cell and molecular basis of wound healing, vascular integrin signaling, mechanical signaling in blood vessels, and vascular proteomics
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, physiology, oncology, cardiology and ophthalmology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 29th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921662
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743145
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Cheresh Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA