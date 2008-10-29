Angiogenesis: In Vivo Systems, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743138, 9780080921655

Angiogenesis: In Vivo Systems, Part A, Volume 444

1st Edition

Editors: David Cheresh
eBook ISBN: 9780080921655
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743138
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2008
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Isolation of natural angiogenesis inhibitors and their function; Chick CAM models; Ultrastructure analysis of blood vessels; Zebrafish models; Lymphangiogenesis models and applications; Models of vascular permeability; Tumor models to study angiogenesis inhibitors; Studying hemangiomas and vascular malformations; Ocular models of angiogenesis; Models of ischemia and ischemia/reperfusion; Vascular neural patterns; Identification of important genes in vascular development; Imaging of tumor blood vessels; Imaging of blood vessels (in situ terminal models); In vivo assays to screen anti-angiogenic agents; Blood vessel normalization; Patterning (neurons, ECM, EC) during angiogenesis, vascular regression, inhibitors;

Description

Angiogenesis is the growth of new blood vessels and is an important natural process in the body. A healthy body maintains a perfect balance of angiogenesis modulators. In many serious disease states, however, the body loses control over angiogenesis. Diseases that are angiogenesis-dependent result when blood vessels either grow excessively or insufficiently. Understanding how angiogenesis "works" and how to control it, will have massive implications on the management, treatments, and ultimately the prevention of many common (and not so common) diseases.

Angiogenesis cuts across virtually every discipline. The Angiogenesis Foundation identified angiogenesis as a "common denominator" in our most serious diseases. Excessive angiogenesis occurs in diseases such as cancer, diabetic blindness, age-related macular degeneration, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and many other conditions. Insufficient angiogenesis occurs in diseases such as coronary artery disease, stroke, and delayed wound healing.

Key Features

  • Tried-and-tested techniques written by researchers that developed them, used them, and brought them to fruition.

  • Provides the "builder's manual" for essential techniques. This is a one-stop shop that eliminates needless searching among untested techniques.

  • Includes step-by-step methods for understanding the cell and molecular basis of wound healing, vascular integrin signaling, mechanical signaling in blood vessels, and vascular proteomics

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, physiology, neurology, oncology, pathology, cardiology, rheumatology, opthamology

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921655
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743138

About the Editors

David Cheresh Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

