Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719284

Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-2

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Nyquist Neeraj Naval Rafael Tamargo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719284
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th May 2010
Description

Guest Edited by experts Paul Nyquist, Neeraj Naval, and Rafael Tamargo of Johns Hopkins, this issue covers a wide range of topics related to Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, including epidemiology, surgical management, endovascular treatment, non-invasive imaging techniques, risk factors and medical management of vasospasm, cerebral salt wasting, outcomes and costs, medical complications, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437719284

About the Authors

Paul Nyquist Author

Neeraj Naval Author

Rafael Tamargo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

