Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-2
1st Edition
Authors: Paul Nyquist Neeraj Naval Rafael Tamargo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719284
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th May 2010
Description
Guest Edited by experts Paul Nyquist, Neeraj Naval, and Rafael Tamargo of Johns Hopkins, this issue covers a wide range of topics related to Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, including epidemiology, surgical management, endovascular treatment, non-invasive imaging techniques, risk factors and medical management of vasospasm, cerebral salt wasting, outcomes and costs, medical complications, and more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 5th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437719284
About the Authors
Paul Nyquist Author
Neeraj Naval Author
Rafael Tamargo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins
