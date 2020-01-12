Anesthesia, Sedation, and Pain control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755504

Anesthesia, Sedation, and Pain control, Volume 46-4

1st Edition

Editors: Shannon Hamrick Caleb Ing
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755504
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th January 2020
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Drs. Hamrick and Ing have put together a comprehensive issue that provides current information of anesthesia, sedation, and pain control in the NICU and for mothers. Clinical review articles are devoted to the following topics:  Anesthesia neurotoxicity in the developing brain: Basic studies; Anesthesia neurotoxicity: Update on clinical studies; Neurologic Injury after neonatal cardiac surgery; Effect of repetitive pain on developing brain and physiology of nociception; Sedation/pain control in the NICU; Assessment of Pain in the Newborn; Non-pharmacologic Approaches to Pain Management; Epidurals/spinals for newborn surgery; Neonatal airway management; Effects of maternal anesthesia on perinatal hemodynamics and neonatal acidemia; Maternal anesthesia for urgent c-section; Fetal anesthesia; Neonatal abstinence syndrome (Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome); and Opioid crisis in the US: Maternal management. Readers will come away with the information they need to provide better care to the neonate and mothers and improve outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
12th January 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323755504

About the Editors

Shannon Hamrick Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

Caleb Ing Editor

