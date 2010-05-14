Anesthesia for Patients Too Sick for Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717952, 9781455700141

Anesthesia for Patients Too Sick for Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Benjamin Kohl Stanley Rosenbaum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717952
eBook ISBN: 9781455700141
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th May 2010
Description

One of the anesthesiologist’s greatest challenges is managing high-risk patients with acute or severe conditions.  This issue brings the anesthesiologist up to date on the most important and latest approaches to management of the sickest of patients.  Topics covered include managing the patient with sepsis or septic shock; anesthetic considerations for patients in respiratory failure; anesthetic concerns in patients presenting with renal failure; perioperative management of patients with liver failure; management of acute coronary syndrome in the OR; intraoperative concerns in patients presenting with sever aortic stenosis, aortic insufficiency, mitral regurgitation, or mitral stenosis; intraoperative management of patients with cardiac tamponade; anesthetic concerns in trauma victims requiring operative intervention; patients presenting with acute toxin indigestion; anesthetic concerns in patients with known neurologic insufficiency; management of endocrine insufficiency in the OR; and management of patients with mediastinal mass or tracheal stenosis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717952
eBook ISBN:
9781455700141

About the Authors

Benjamin Kohl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, and Internal Medicine, Chief, Division of Critical Care, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stanley Rosenbaum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine & Surgery Director, Division of Perioperative & Adult Anesthesia Vice Chairman for Academic Affairs Department of Anesthesiology Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

