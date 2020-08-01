Anesthesia Equipment
3rd Edition
Principles and Applications
Authors: Jan Ehrenwerth James Eisenkraft James Berry
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323672795
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 784
Description
Offering highly visual, easy-to-read coverage of the full range of anesthesia equipment in use today, this authoritative reference is your go-to text for objective, informed answers to ensure optimal patient safety. Anesthesia Equipment, 3rd Edition, provides detailed information on the intricate workings of each device or workstation, keeping you fully up to date and helping you meet both equipment and patient care challenges.
About the Author
Jan Ehrenwerth
James Eisenkraft
James Berry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee
