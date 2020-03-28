Anesthesia at the Edge of Life,An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323696210

Anesthesia at the Edge of Life,An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Editors: Ranjit Deshpande Stanley Rosenbaum
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323696210
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Ranjit Deshpande and Stanley Rosenbaum, is focused on Anesthesia at the Edge of Life. This issue is one of four each year selected by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. Lee Fleisher. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Anesthesia for major surgery in the neonate; Anesthesia for the patient on mechanical circulatory support; Anesthesia for the patient with severe liver failure; Anesthesia for the patient on renal replacement therapy; Anesthesia for neurosurgical emergencies; Anesthesia for obstetrical disasters; Anesthesia for the patient in septic shock; Anesthesia for a patient with extensive trauma; Anesthesia for endocrine emergencies; Anesthetic management in malignant hyperthermia; Anesthesia for electroconvulsive therapy; Anesthesia for the morbidly obese patient; Anesthesia for the frail geriatric patient; Emergency anesthesia in resource-limited areas; and Organ donation and ethics in anesthesiology.

About the Editors

Ranjit Deshpande Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Department of Anesthesiology Director Transplant Anesthesiology Yale School of Medicine

Stanley Rosenbaum Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine & Surgery Director, Division of Perioperative & Adult Anesthesia Vice Chairman for Academic Affairs Department of Anesthesiology Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

