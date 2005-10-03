Avoid complications associated with unusual and complicated diseases with help from this classic source! Previously edited by Dr. Jonathan Benumof, Anesthesia and Uncommon Diseases, 5th Edition features new editorial leadership from Dr. Lee A. Fleisher, an acknowledged leader in the field of perioperative medicine and anesthesiology. Now with coverage of pediatric topics and fully revised chapters, most by new contributors, this edition brings you the latest knowledge and techniques. A new, more user-friendly page layout with algorithms, shaded boxes, and "Most Common" lists makes getting information much easier.