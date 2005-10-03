Anesthesia and Uncommon Diseases
5th Edition
Avoid complications associated with unusual and complicated diseases with help from this classic source! Previously edited by Dr. Jonathan Benumof, Anesthesia and Uncommon Diseases, 5th Edition features new editorial leadership from Dr. Lee A. Fleisher, an acknowledged leader in the field of perioperative medicine and anesthesiology. Now with coverage of pediatric topics and fully revised chapters, most by new contributors, this edition brings you the latest knowledge and techniques. A new, more user-friendly page layout with algorithms, shaded boxes, and "Most Common" lists makes getting information much easier.
- Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Diseases
2. Uncommon Cardiac Diseases
3. Congenital Heart Disease
4. Respiratory Diseases
5. Liver Diseases
6. Obesity and Nutritional Disorders
7. Renal Diseases
8. Neurologic Diseases
9. Muscle Diseases
10. Skin and Bone Disorders
11. Hematologic Diseases
12. Infectious Diseases and Bioterrorism
13. Diseases of the Endocrine System
14. Mitochondrial Disease
15. Behavioral and Psychiatric Disorders
16. Patient on Herbal Medications
17. Trauma and Acute Care
18. Burns
19. Pregnancy and Complications of Pregnancy
20. The Geriatric Patient
21. The Pediatric Patient
Index
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 3rd October 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416022121
Lee Fleisher
Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania