Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I – ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY, AND PHARMACOLOGY
Chapter 1 Anatomy, Physiology, and Effects of Pain George J. DeMarco and Peter J. Pascoe
Chapter 2 Pharmacology of Injectable Anesthetics, Sedatives, and Tranquilizers Robert E. Meyer and Richard E. Fish
Chapter 3 Pharmacology of Inhalation Anesthetics David B. Brunson
Chapter 4 Pharmacology of Analgesics James E. Heavner and Dale M. Cooper
SECTION II – MONITORING AND EQUIPMENT
Chapter 5 Anesthesia Delivery Systems George A. Vogler
Chapter 6 Monitoring of Anesthesia Jennifer C. Smith and Peggy J. Danneman
Chapter 7 Waste Anesthetic Gas Safety Jennifer C. Smith
Chapter 8 Strategies for Assessing and Minimizing Pain Alicia Z. Karas, Peggy J. Danneman, and Joan Cadillac
Chapter 9 Post-procedural Care of Commonly Utilized Research Animal Subjects Victoria A. Hampshire and Judith A. Davis
SECTION III – PRACTICAL ANESTHESIA AND ANALGESIA OF TRADITIONAL LABORATORY ANIMAL SPECIES
Chapter 10 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Rodents Diane Gaertner et al. [Diane J. Gaertner, Margaret Batchelder, F. Claire Hankenson and Troy M. Hallman]
Chapter 11 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Rabbits Neil S. Lipman, Robert P. Marini, and Paula A. Flecknell
Chapter 12 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Nonhuman Primates Sulli J. Popilskis, Donald R. Lee and David B. Elmore
Chapter 13 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Dogs and Cats Elizabeth Armitage-Chan
Chapter 14 Anesthesia and Analgesia of Ruminants Alexander Valverde and Thomas J. Doherty
Chapter 15 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Swine Alison C. Smith and M. Michael Swindle
SECTION IV – PRACTICAL ANESTHESIA AND ANALGESIA OF NON-TRADITIONAL LABORATORY ANIMAL SPECIES
Chapter 16 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Ferrets Jeff Ko and Robert P. Marini
Chapter 17 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Other Mammals Jeff Wyatt
Chapter 18 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Birds John W. Ludders
Chapter 19 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Reptiles Dorcas P. O’Rourke and Audrey L. Jenkins
Chapter 20 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Amphibians Dorcas P. O’Rourke and Audrey L. Jenkins
Chapter 21 Anesthesia and Restraint of Laboratory Fishes Michael Stoskopf and Lysa Pam Posner
Chapter 22 Anesthesia and Analgesia of Invertebrates Cornelia Gunkel and Gregory A. Lewbart
SECTION V – SPECIAL TOPICS IN ANESTHESIA AND ANALGESIA OF LABORATORY ANIMALS
Chapter 23 Pain Testing in the Laboratory Mouse Dale J. Langford and Jeffrey S. Mogil
Chapter 24 Ethical Issues in Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals Larry Carbone and Nelson Garnett
Chapter 25 Regulatory Issues Lynn C. Anderson and Laura Conour
Chapter 26 Management of Chronic Pain George DeMarco
Chapter 27 Anesthesia and Analgesia in the Fetus and Neonate Joanna C. Murrell, David J. Mellor and Craig Johnson
Chapter 28 Novel Delivery Systems for Analgesic Drugs in Laboratory Animals Lisa Krugner-Higby, Lesley J. Smith, and Timothy D. Heath
Chapter 29 Non Pharmacologic Pain Control Sara Savage
Chapter 30 Anesthetic Considerations for In Vivo Imaging Studies Anthony Nicholson and Brenda Klaunberg
Index
Description
Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals focuses on the special anesthetic, analgesic, and postoperative care requirements associated with experimental surgery. Fully revised and updated this new edition provides the reader with agents, methods, and techniques for anesthesia and analgesia that ensure humane and successful procedural outcomes.
Key Features
- Provides researchers with the most comprehensive and up-to-date review of the use of anesthesia and analgesia in laboratory animals
- Thoroughly updated with new material on ferrets, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates
- Includes hot topic areas such as pain research, ethical issues, legal issues, and imaging studies
Readership
Veterinary and medical students, senior graduate, graduate students, post-docs, and researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 9th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559834
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738981
Reviews
Review of First Edition:
"All the contributors should be congratulated on filling an important gap in knowledge, and moreover, filling it to a high standard." --Laboratory Animals
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Richard Fish Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
NC State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Raleigh, USA
Peggy Danneman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, ME, USA
Marilyn Brown Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles River Laboratories, East Thetford, VT, USA
Alicia Karas Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, Anesthesia, North Grafton, MA, USA