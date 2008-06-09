Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123738981, 9780080559834

Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals

2nd Edition

Editors: Richard Fish Peggy Danneman Marilyn Brown Alicia Karas
eBook ISBN: 9780080559834
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738981
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 2008
Page Count: 672
Table of Contents

SECTION I – ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY, AND PHARMACOLOGY

Chapter 1 Anatomy, Physiology, and Effects of Pain George J. DeMarco and Peter J. Pascoe

Chapter 2 Pharmacology of Injectable Anesthetics, Sedatives, and Tranquilizers Robert E. Meyer and Richard E. Fish

Chapter 3 Pharmacology of Inhalation Anesthetics David B. Brunson

Chapter 4 Pharmacology of Analgesics James E. Heavner and Dale M. Cooper

SECTION II – MONITORING AND EQUIPMENT

Chapter 5 Anesthesia Delivery Systems George A. Vogler

Chapter 6 Monitoring of Anesthesia Jennifer C. Smith and Peggy J. Danneman

Chapter 7 Waste Anesthetic Gas Safety Jennifer C. Smith

Chapter 8 Strategies for Assessing and Minimizing Pain Alicia Z. Karas, Peggy J. Danneman, and Joan Cadillac

Chapter 9 Post-procedural Care of Commonly Utilized Research Animal Subjects Victoria A. Hampshire and Judith A. Davis

SECTION III – PRACTICAL ANESTHESIA AND ANALGESIA OF TRADITIONAL LABORATORY ANIMAL SPECIES

Chapter 10 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Rodents Diane Gaertner et al. [Diane J. Gaertner, Margaret Batchelder, F. Claire Hankenson and Troy M. Hallman]

Chapter 11 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Rabbits Neil S. Lipman, Robert P. Marini, and Paula A. Flecknell

Chapter 12 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Nonhuman Primates Sulli J. Popilskis, Donald R. Lee and David B. Elmore

Chapter 13 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Dogs and Cats Elizabeth Armitage-Chan

Chapter 14 Anesthesia and Analgesia of Ruminants Alexander Valverde and Thomas J. Doherty

Chapter 15 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Swine Alison C. Smith and M. Michael Swindle

SECTION IV – PRACTICAL ANESTHESIA AND ANALGESIA OF NON-TRADITIONAL LABORATORY ANIMAL SPECIES

Chapter 16 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Ferrets Jeff Ko and Robert P. Marini

Chapter 17 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Other Mammals Jeff Wyatt

Chapter 18 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Birds John W. Ludders

Chapter 19 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Reptiles Dorcas P. O’Rourke and Audrey L. Jenkins

Chapter 20 Anesthesia and Analgesia in Amphibians Dorcas P. O’Rourke and Audrey L. Jenkins

Chapter 21 Anesthesia and Restraint of Laboratory Fishes Michael Stoskopf and Lysa Pam Posner

Chapter 22 Anesthesia and Analgesia of Invertebrates Cornelia Gunkel and Gregory A. Lewbart

SECTION V – SPECIAL TOPICS IN ANESTHESIA AND ANALGESIA OF LABORATORY ANIMALS

Chapter 23 Pain Testing in the Laboratory Mouse Dale J. Langford and Jeffrey S. Mogil

Chapter 24 Ethical Issues in Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals Larry Carbone and Nelson Garnett

Chapter 25 Regulatory Issues Lynn C. Anderson and Laura Conour

Chapter 26 Management of Chronic Pain George DeMarco

Chapter 27 Anesthesia and Analgesia in the Fetus and Neonate Joanna C. Murrell, David J. Mellor and Craig Johnson

Chapter 28 Novel Delivery Systems for Analgesic Drugs in Laboratory Animals Lisa Krugner-Higby, Lesley J. Smith, and Timothy D. Heath

Chapter 29 Non Pharmacologic Pain Control Sara Savage

Chapter 30 Anesthetic Considerations for In Vivo Imaging Studies Anthony Nicholson and Brenda Klaunberg

Index

Description

Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals focuses on the special anesthetic, analgesic, and postoperative care requirements associated with experimental surgery. Fully revised and updated this new edition provides the reader with agents, methods, and techniques for anesthesia and analgesia that ensure humane and successful procedural outcomes.

Key Features

  • Provides researchers with the most comprehensive and up-to-date review of the use of anesthesia and analgesia in laboratory animals
  • Thoroughly updated with new material on ferrets, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates
  • Includes hot topic areas such as pain research, ethical issues, legal issues, and imaging studies

Readership

Veterinary and medical students, senior graduate, graduate students, post-docs, and researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research.

Reviews

Review of First Edition:
"All the contributors should be congratulated on filling an important gap in knowledge, and moreover, filling it to a high standard." --Laboratory Animals

About the Editors

Richard Fish Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

NC State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Raleigh, USA

Peggy Danneman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, ME, USA

Marilyn Brown Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles River Laboratories, East Thetford, VT, USA

Alicia Karas Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, Anesthesia, North Grafton, MA, USA

