Anesthesia and Analgesia for Veterinary Technicians
5th Edition
Description
Covering essential principles of anesthesia administration and pain management in small and large animals, Anesthesia and Analgesia for Veterinary Technicians, 5th Edition is completely updated with the latest drugs and techniques. This entry-level practical resource prepares you to properly administer anesthesia with the most up-to-date information on pre-anesthetic preparation of the patient, induction procedures, monitoring animals’ vital signs during the anesthetic period, and postoperative care. Dive into interesting discussions of actions and side effects of anesthetic agents; the physiology of respiration, heart rate, and blood pressure; emergency response; anesthetic equipment; and specialized techniques — and take a more integrated approach to learning techniques for anesthesia administration with the text’s expertly illustrated step-by-step procedures.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of lab animals and large and small animals makes this an excellent resource for veterinary students and technicians.
- Two large animal anesthesia chapters cover pain management and anesthetic techniques for equine, ruminant, camelid, and swine patients.
- Procedures boxes offer clear step-by-step guidelines, with sequential, high-quality color photos, for performing common procedures during each phase of an anesthetic event.
- Reference tables and boxes facilitate rapid access to information like fluid administration rates, properties of anesthetic drugs, oxygen flow rates, anesthetic protocols, and normal and abnormal monitoring parameters.
- Vet Tech Threads help you grasp key content and include pedagogical aids, such as: introductions, suggested readings, boxed Technician Notes, learning objectives, chapter outlines, key terms, and a glossary.
- Glossary at the end of the text provides you with accurate, concise definitions.
- Evolve site provides you with additional interactive assets that reinforce what you learn in the text.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Anesthesia
2. Patient Preparation
3. Anesthetic Agents and Adjuncts
4. Anesthetic Equipment
5. Workplace Safety
6. Anesthetic Monitoring
7. Special Techniques
8. Analgesia
9. Canine and Feline Anesthesia
10. Equine Anesthesia
11. Anesthesia of Ruminants, Camelids, and Swine
12. Rodent and Rabbit Anesthesia
13. Anesthetic Problems and Emergencies
Appendices
- Appendix A: Barbiturates
- Appendix B: Halothane
- Appendix C: Nitrous Oxide
- Appendix D: Use of Nonprecision Vaporizers
- Appendix E: Procedure for Operation of a Closed Rebreathing System
- Appendix F: American College of Veterinary Anesthesia and Analgesia Monitoring Guidelines Update, 2009
- Appendix G: Equipment and Drugs for Use in an Emergency Crash Kit
- Appendix H: Standard Volumes, Weights, Measures, and Equivalents
Answer Key
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 8th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323249713
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356015
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249928
About the Author
John Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Veterinary Technology, Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland, OH
Phillip Lerche
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH