Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323567190

Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review

6th Edition

Authors: Brian Hall Robert Chantigian
Paperback ISBN: 9780323567190
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 320
Description

Offering complete, up-to-date coverage of everything from basic science through current clinical practice, Hall Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review, 6th Edition, provides 1,000 review questions that help you improve your mastery of anesthesiology. You’ll reinforce your current knowledge, identify areas that require more study, and improve your long-term retention of the material – all while preparing for certification and re-certification examinations as well as clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review, 6e

1. Anesthesia Equipment and Physics
2. Respiratory Physiology and Critical Care Medicine
3. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous Drugs
4. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Volatile Anesthetics
5. Blood Products, Transfusion, and Fluid Therapy
6. General Anesthesia
7. Pediatric Physiology and Anesthesia
8. Obstetric Physiology and Anesthesia
9. Neurologic Physiology and Anesthesia
10. Anatomy, Regional Anesthesia, and Pain Management
11. Cardiovascular Physiology and Anesthesia

No. of pages: 320
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323567190

Brian Hall

Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Robert Chantigian

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

