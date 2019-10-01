Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review
6th Edition
Description
Offering complete, up-to-date coverage of everything from basic science through current clinical practice, Hall Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review, 6th Edition, provides 1,000 review questions that help you improve your mastery of anesthesiology. You’ll reinforce your current knowledge, identify areas that require more study, and improve your long-term retention of the material – all while preparing for certification and re-certification examinations as well as clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review, 6e
1. Anesthesia Equipment and Physics
2. Respiratory Physiology and Critical Care Medicine
3. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous Drugs
4. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Volatile Anesthetics
5. Blood Products, Transfusion, and Fluid Therapy
6. General Anesthesia
7. Pediatric Physiology and Anesthesia
8. Obstetric Physiology and Anesthesia
9. Neurologic Physiology and Anesthesia
10. Anatomy, Regional Anesthesia, and Pain Management
11. Cardiovascular Physiology and Anesthesia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323567190
About the Author
Brian Hall
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Robert Chantigian
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota