Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review
5th Edition
Description
From basic sciences to general anesthesia and subspecialty considerations, Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review prepares you for certification and re-certification examinations as well as clinical practice. One thousand completely updated review questions—vetted by Mayo residents—cover the latest discoveries and techniques in physics, biochemistry, and anesthesia equipment; the newest drugs and drug categories; and the most recent information on all anesthesia subspecialties. Easily accessible and concise, this is the perfect resource to ensure mastery of anesthesiology.
Key Features
- Test your knowledge of anesthesia through the most comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of basic science and clinical practice for an effective review.
- Rely on trustworthy sources and a consistent level of difficulty with questions vetted by Mayo residents.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Basic Sciences
1. Anesthesia Equipment and Physics
2. Respiratory Physiology and Critical Care Medicine
3. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous Drugs
4. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Volatile Anesthetics
Part 2 Clinical Sciences
5. Blood Products, Transfusion, and Fluid Therapy
6. General Anesthesia
7. Pediatric Physiology and Anesthesia
8. Obstetric Physiology and Anesthesia
9. Neurologic Physiology and Anesthesia
10. Anatomy, Regional Anesthesia, and Pain Management
11. Cardiovascular Physiology and Anesthesia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 3rd December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323286626
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339865
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339858
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428484
About the Author
Brian Hall
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Robert Chantigian
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota