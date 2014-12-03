Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323286626, 9780323339865

Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review

5th Edition

Authors: Brian Hall Robert Chantigian
Published Date: 3rd December 2014
Description

From basic sciences to general anesthesia and subspecialty considerations, Anesthesia: A Comprehensive Review prepares you for certification and re-certification examinations as well as clinical practice. One thousand completely updated review questions—vetted by Mayo residents—cover the latest discoveries and techniques in physics, biochemistry, and anesthesia equipment; the newest drugs and drug categories; and the most recent information on all anesthesia subspecialties. Easily accessible and concise, this is the perfect resource to ensure mastery of anesthesiology.

Key Features

  • Test your knowledge of anesthesia through the most comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of basic science and clinical practice for an effective review.

  • Rely on trustworthy sources and a consistent level of difficulty with questions vetted by Mayo residents.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Basic Sciences

1. Anesthesia Equipment and Physics

2. Respiratory Physiology and Critical Care Medicine

3. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous Drugs

4. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Volatile Anesthetics

Part 2 Clinical Sciences

5. Blood Products, Transfusion, and Fluid Therapy

6. General Anesthesia

7. Pediatric Physiology and Anesthesia

8. Obstetric Physiology and Anesthesia

9. Neurologic Physiology and Anesthesia

10. Anatomy, Regional Anesthesia, and Pain Management

11. Cardiovascular Physiology and Anesthesia

About the Author

Brian Hall

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Robert Chantigian

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

