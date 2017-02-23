Anemia, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323509800, 9780323509992

Anemia, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-2

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas DeLoughery
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509800
eBook ISBN: 9780323509992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2017
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Thomas G. DeLoughery, is devoted to anemia. Articles in this issue include: Anemia: Evaluation and Diagnostic Tests; Anemia of Chronic Disease; B12/Folate Deficiency; Iron Deficiency; Myelodysplasia; Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia; Congenital Hemolytic Anemia; Sickle Cell Disease; Thrombotic Microangiopathy; Unusual Anemias; and Transfusion Therapy.

About the Authors

Thomas DeLoughery Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health & Science University

