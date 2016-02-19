Anelastic Relaxation In Crystalline Solids
1st Edition
Description
Anelastic Relaxation in Crystalline Solids provides an overview of anelasticity in crystals. This book discusses the various physical and chemical phenomena in crystalline solids. Comprised of 20 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the formal theory of anelasticity, and then explores the anelastic behavior, which is a manifestation of internal relaxation process. This text lays the groundwork for the formal theory by introducing the postulates. Other chapters explore the different dynamical methods that are frequently used in studying anelasticity. The reader is then introduced to the physical origin of anelastic relaxation process in terms of atomic model. This text also discusses the various types of point defects in crystals, including elementary point defects, composite defects, and self-interstitial defects. The final chapter provides relevant information on the various frequency ranges used in the study. This book is intended for crystallographers, mechanical engineers, metallurgical engineers, solid-state physicists, materials scientists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Characterization of Anelastic Behavior
1.1 The Meaning of Anelasticity
1.2 Quasi-Static Response Functions
1.3 The Primary Dynamic Response Functions
1.4 Additional Dynamic Response Functions
1.5 Resonant Systems with Large External Inertia
1.6 Wave Propagation Methods
1.7 Summary of Results for Various Dynamic Experiments
Problems
General References
Chapter 2 Relations among the Response Functions: The Boltzmann Superposition Principle
2.1 Statement of the Boltzmann Superposition Principle
2.2 Relations between the Creep and Stress Relaxation Functions
2.3 Relations between Quasi-Static and Dynamic Properties
2.4 Interrelation of the Dynamic Properties
2.5 Summary of Relations among Response Functions
Problems
General References
Chapter 3 Mechanical Models and Discrete Spectra
3.1 Differential Stress-Strain Equations and the Construction of Models
3.2 The Voigt and Maxwell Models
3.3 Three Parameter Models; the Standard Anelastic Solid
3.4 Dynamic Properties of the Standard Anelastic Solid
3.5 Dynamic Properties of the Standard Anelastic Solid as Functions of Temperature
3.6 Multiple Relaxations; Discrete Spectra
3.7 Obtaining the Spectrum from a Response Function
Problems
General References
Chapter 4 Continuous Spectra
4.1 Continuous Relaxation Spectra at Constant Stress and Constant Strain
4.2 Relations between the Two Relaxation Spectra
4.3 Direct Methods for the Calculation of Spectra
4.4 Approximate Relations among Response Functions
4.5 Indirect or Empirical Methods for the Determination of Spectra
4.6 Remarks on the Use of Direct and Indirect Methods
4.7 Restrictions on the Form of Distribution Functions for Thermally Activated Processes
4.8 Temperature Dependence of the Gaussian Distribution Parameter
4.9 Dynamic Properties as Functions of Temperature
Problems
General References
Chapter 5 Internal Variables and the Thermodynamic Basis for Relaxation Spectra
5.1 Case of a Single Internal Variable
5.2 Case of a Set of Coupled Internal Variables
5.3 Thermodynamic Considerations
5.4 Relaxation Spectra under Different Conditions
Problems
General References
Chapter 6 Anisotropic Elasticity and Anelasticity
6.1 Stress, Strain, and Hooke's Law
6.2 The Characteristic Elastic Constants
6.3 Use of Symmetrized Stresses and Strains
6.4 The "Practical" Moduli
6.5 Transition from Elasticity to Anelasticity
6.6 Thermodynamic Considerations
Problems
General References
Chapter 7 Point Defects and Atom Movements
7.1 Types of Point Defects in Crystals
7.2 Defects in Equilibrium
7.3 Kinetics of Atom or Defect Migration
7.4 General Remarks Applicable to Both Formation and Activation of Defects
7.5 Diffusion
7.6 Nonequilibrium Defects
Problems
General References
Chapter 8 Theory of Point-Defect Relaxations
8.1 Crystal and Defect Symmetry
8.2 Concept of an "Elastic Dipole"
8.3 Thermodynamics of Relaxation of Elastic Dipoles under Uniaxial Stress
8.4 Some Examples in Cubic Crystals
8.5 Generalization of the Thermodynamic Theory: The Selection Rules
8.6 Generalization of the Thermodynamic Theory: Expressions for the Relaxation Magnitudes
8.7 Information Obtainable from Lattice Parameters
8.8 Kinetics of Point-Defect Relaxations: An Example
8.9 Kinetics of Point-Defect Relaxations: General Theory
8.10 Limitations of the Simple Theory
Problems
General References
Chapter 9 The Snoek Relaxation
9.1 Theory of the Snoek Relaxation
9.2 Experimental Investigations of the Snoek Relaxation
9.3 Applications of the Snoek Relaxation
Problems
Chapter 10 The Zener Relaxation
10.1 Zener's Pair Reorientation Theory
10.2 Results for Dilute Alloys
10.3 The Zener Relaxation in Concentrated Alloys
10.4 Theory of the Zener Relaxation in Concentrated Alloys
10.5 Applications of the Zener Relaxation
Problems
Chapter 11 Other Point-Defect Relaxations
11.1 Substitutionals and Vacancies
11.2 Interstitials
11.3 Defect Pairs Containing a Vacancy
11.4 Interstitial Impurity (i-i) Pairs and Higher Clusters
11.5 Interstitial-Substitutional (i-s) Pairs
11.6 Defects in Various Other Crystals
Problem
Chapter 12 Dislocations and Crystal Boundaries
12.1 Definitions, Geometry, and Energetics of Dislocations
12.2 Motion of Dislocations
12.3 Interaction of Dislocations with Other Imperfections
12.4 Grain Boundaries
Problems
General References
Chapter 13 Dislocation Relaxations
13.1 Description of the Bordoni Peak in fee Metals
13.2 Theories of the Bordoni Relaxation
13.3 Other Low-Temperature Peaks in fee Metals
13.4 Relaxation Peaks in bec and hep Metals
13.5 Peaks in Ionic and Covalent Crystals
13.6 The Snoek-Koster (Cold Work) Relaxation in bec Metals
Problem
General References
Chapter 14 Further Dislocation Effects
14.1 The Vibrating-String Model and Dislocation Resonance
14.2 Experimental Observations concerning ϕi
14.3 Theory of the Amplitude-Dependent Damping ϕh
14.4 Experimental Studies of Amplitude-Dependent Damping
Problems
General References
Chapter 15 Boundary Relaxation Processes and Internal Friction at High Temperatures
15.1 Formal Theory of Relaxation by Grain-Boundary Sliding
15.2 Experimental Studies of the Grain-Boundary Relaxation
15.3 Studies of the Macroscopic Sliding of Boundaries
15.4 Mechanism of the Grain-Boundary Relaxation
15.5 Twin-Boundary Relaxation
15.6 The High-Temperature Background
Problems
General References
Chapter 16 Relaxations Associated with Phase Transformations
16.1 Theory of Relaxation near a Lambda Transition
16.2 Examples of Relaxation near a Lambda Transition
16.3 Relaxation in Two-Phase Mixtures
Problems
General References
Chapter 17 Thermoelastic Relaxation and the Interaction of Acoustic Waves with Lattice Vibrations
17.1 Thermoelastic Coupling as a Source of Anelasticity
17.2 Thermal Relaxation under Inhomogeneous Deformation
17.3 Transverse Thermal Currents
17.4 Longitudinal Thermal Currents
17.5 Intercrystalline Thermal Currents
17.6 Interaction of Ultrasonic Waves with Lattice Vibrations: Theory
17.7 Interaction of Ultrasonic Waves with Lattice Vibrations: Experiments
Problems
General References
Chapter 18 Magnetoelastic Relaxations and Hysteresis Damping of Ferromagnetic Materials
18.1 Background Review
18.2 Macroeddy Currents
18.3 Microeddy Currents
18.4 Magnetomechanical Hysteresis Damping
18.5 Magnetoelastic Relaxation and Directional Order
Problems
General References
Chapter 19 Electronic Relaxation and Related Phenomena
19.1 Interaction of Ultrasonic Waves with Electrons in Metals
19.2 Interaction of Ultrasonic Waves with Electrons in Semiconductors
19.3 Relaxations Attributed to Bound Electrons
Problem
General References
Chapter 20 Experimental Methods
20.1 Quasi-Static Methods
20.2 Subresonance Methods
20.3 Resonance Methods
20.4 High-Frequency Wave Propagation Methods
General References
Appendix A Resonant Systems with Distributed Inertia
Appendix B The Kronig-Kramers Relations
Appendix C Relation between Relaxation and Resonance Behavior
Appendix D Torsion-Flexure Coupling
Appendix E Wave Propagation in Arbitrary Directions
Appendix F Mechanical Vibration Formulas
Torsional and Longitudinal Vibrations
Flexural Vibrations
General References
Appendix G Computed Response Functions for the Gaussian Distribution
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th March 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143318