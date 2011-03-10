Andrews' Diseases of the Skin
11th Edition
Clinical Dermatology - Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
The 11th Edition of the classic Andrews’ Diseases of the Skin, by Drs. William D. James, Timothy G. Berger and Dirk M. Elston, provides the ultimate foundation in dermatology with comprehensive guidance to effectively diagnose and treat a wide range of skin conditions. These highly respected authors balance evidence-based treatment guidelines with advice from their own clinical experience, offering a practical and realistic medical perspective. Updated throughout with the latest dermatologic findings and a new chapter on cosmetic surgical techniques, this title helps you keep current, improve your skills, and prepare for exams. It also includes online access to the complete text, images, and bonus illustrations making this an indispensable, convenient reference for trainees and practicing dermatologists.
Key Features
- Practice with confidence through the valued authorship of seasoned professionals Dr. William D. James, Dr. Timothy G. Berger, and Dr. Dirk M. Elston.
- Rapidly improve your knowledge of skin conditions through a concise, clinically focused, user-friendly format.
- Obtain thorough guidance on clinical presentation and therapy for a full range of common and rare skin diseases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 10th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736199
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706853
About the Author
William James
Affiliations and Expertise
Paul R. Gross Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Timothy Berger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Executive Vice Chair and Residency Program Director, Chair in Dermatology Medical Student Education, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
Dirk Elston
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA