Andrews' Diseases of the Skin - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9781437703146, 9781437736199

Andrews' Diseases of the Skin

11th Edition

Clinical Dermatology - Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: William James Timothy Berger Dirk Elston
eBook ISBN: 9781437736199
eBook ISBN: 9781455706853
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th March 2011
Page Count: 968
Description

The 11th Edition of the classic Andrews’ Diseases of the Skin, by Drs. William D. James, Timothy G. Berger and Dirk M. Elston, provides the ultimate foundation in dermatology with comprehensive guidance to effectively diagnose and treat a wide range of skin conditions. These highly respected authors balance evidence-based treatment guidelines with advice from their own clinical experience, offering a practical and realistic medical perspective. Updated throughout with the latest dermatologic findings and a new chapter on cosmetic surgical techniques, this title helps you keep current, improve your skills, and prepare for exams. It also includes online access to the complete text, images, and bonus illustrations making this an indispensable, convenient reference for trainees and practicing dermatologists.

Key Features

  • Practice with confidence through the valued authorship of seasoned professionals Dr. William D. James, Dr. Timothy G. Berger, and Dr. Dirk M. Elston.

  • Rapidly improve your knowledge of skin conditions through a concise, clinically focused, user-friendly format.

  • Obtain thorough guidance on clinical presentation and therapy for a full range of common and rare skin diseases.

Details

No. of pages:
968
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437736199
About the Author

William James

Affiliations and Expertise

Paul R. Gross Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Timothy Berger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Executive Vice Chair and Residency Program Director, Chair in Dermatology Medical Student Education, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

Dirk Elston

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA

