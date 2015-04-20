Andrews' Diseases of the Skin
12th Edition
Clinical Dermatology
Description
Effectively diagnose and treat a wide range of skin conditions with the latest edition of the highly regarded Andrews’ Diseases of the Skin: Clinical Dermatology. The 12th edition of this classic reference, by esteemed authors William D. James, MD, Timothy G. Berger, MD, and Dirk M. Elston, MD, provides state-of-the-art information on newly recognized diseases, new conditions, and unusual variants of well-known diseases, as well as new uses for tried-and-true medications and unique drugs for diseases as disparate as melanoma and rosacea. It’s your ideal go-to resource for clinical dermatology, at every stage of your career.
Key Features
-
Still the only one-volume, go-to dermatology text!
-
Practice with confidence through the valued authorship of seasoned professionals Dr. William D. James, Dr. Timothy G. Berger, and Dr. Dirk M. Elston.
- Rapidly improve your knowledge of skin conditions through a concise, clinically focused, user-friendly format.
- Obtain thorough guidance on clinical presentation and therapy for a full range of common and rare skin diseases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323319690
About the Author
William James
Affiliations and Expertise
Paul R. Gross Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Timothy Berger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Executive Vice Chair and Residency Program Director, Chair in Dermatology Medical Student Education, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
Dirk Elston
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA
Isaac Neuhaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Dermatologic Surgery and Laser Center, University of California, San Francisco, USA