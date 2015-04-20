Andrews' Diseases of the Skin - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323319676, 9780323319690

Andrews' Diseases of the Skin

12th Edition

Clinical Dermatology

Authors: William James Timothy Berger Dirk Elston Isaac Neuhaus
eBook ISBN: 9780323319690
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th April 2015
Page Count: 968
Description

Effectively diagnose and treat a wide range of skin conditions with the latest edition of the highly regarded Andrews’ Diseases of the Skin: Clinical Dermatology. The 12th edition of this classic reference, by esteemed authors William D. James, MD, Timothy G. Berger, MD, and Dirk M. Elston, MD, provides state-of-the-art information on newly recognized diseases, new conditions, and unusual variants of well-known diseases, as well as new uses for tried-and-true medications and unique drugs for diseases as disparate as melanoma and rosacea. It’s your ideal go-to resource for clinical dermatology, at every stage of your career.

Key Features

  • Still the only one-volume, go-to dermatology text!

  • Practice with confidence through the valued authorship of seasoned professionals Dr. William D. James, Dr. Timothy G. Berger, and Dr. Dirk M. Elston.

  • Rapidly improve your knowledge of skin conditions through a concise, clinically focused, user-friendly format.

  • Obtain thorough guidance on clinical presentation and therapy for a full range of common and rare skin diseases.

Details

No. of pages:
968
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323319690

About the Author

William James

Affiliations and Expertise

Paul R. Gross Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Timothy Berger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Executive Vice Chair and Residency Program Director, Chair in Dermatology Medical Student Education, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

Dirk Elston

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA

Isaac Neuhaus

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Dermatologic Surgery and Laser Center, University of California, San Francisco, USA

