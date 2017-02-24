Andrews' Diseases of the Skin Clinical Atlas
1st Edition
Description
Designed as both a superior standalone atlas and a pictorial companion to the 12th edition of Andrews' Disease of the Skin, Andrews' Diseases of the Skin Clinical Atlas provides a remarkable collection of 3,000 high-quality images, resulting in the ultimate visual catalogue for those who see patients with skin conditions. New diseases and rare conditions are represented, along with relevant hair, nail, and mucous membrane findings. Concise introductory text for each chapter offers a quick overview and understanding to aid diagnosis.
Key Features
- Includes 3,000 high-quality color images depicting the complete spectrum of skin diseases in all skin types across adults, children and newborns.
- Highlights a wide variety of subtypes of common conditions such as lichen planus, granuloma annulare, and psoriasis.
- Relevant hair, nail, and mucous membrane findings are featured.
- Includes representations of important systemic conditions such as sarcoidosis, lupus erythematosus and infectious diseases.
- Features never-before-published images contributed by 54 global leaders in dermatology.
- Concise introductory text for each chapter gives readers a quick overview and understanding.
- Table of Contents is aligned with Andrews’ Diseases of the Skin, allowing both books to be used in tandem.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Skin
Chapter 2: Cutaneous Signs and Diagnosis
Chapter 3: Dermatoses Resulting from Physical Factors
Chapter 4: Pruritus and Neurocutaneous Dermatoses
Chapter 5: Atopic Dermatitis, Eczema, and Noninfectious Immunodeficiency Disorders
Chapter 6: Contact Dermatitis and Drug Eruptions
Chapter 7: Erythema and Urticaria
Chapter 8: Connective Tissue Diseases
Chapter 9: Mucinoses
Chapter 10: Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Recalcitrant Palmoplantar Eruptions, Pustular Dermatitis, and Erythroderma
Chapter 11: Pityriasis Rosea, Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris, and Other Papulosquamous and Hyperkeratotic Diseases
Chapter 12: Lichen Planus and Related Conditions
Chapter 13: Acne
Chapter 14: Bacterial Infections
Chapter 15: Diseases Resulting from Fungi and Yeasts
Chapter 16: Mycobacterial Diseases
Chapter 17: Hansen’s Disease
Chapter 18: Syphilis, Yaws, Bejel, and Pinta
Chapter 19: Viral Diseases
Chapter 20: Parasitic Infestations, Stings, and Bites
Chapter 21: Chronic Blistering Dermatoses
Chapter 22: Nutritional Diseases
Chapter 23: Diseases of Subcutaneous Fat
Chapter 24: Endocrine Diseases
Chapter 25: Abnormalities of Dermal Fibrous and Elastic Tissue
Chapter 26: Errors in Metabolism
Chapter 27: Genodermatoses and Congenital Anomalies
Chapter 28: Dermal and Subcutaneous Tumors
Chapter 29: Epidermal Nevi, Neoplasms, and Cysts
Chapter 30: Melanocytic Nevi and Neoplasms
Chapter 31: Macrophage/Monocyte Disorders
Chapter 32: Cutaneous Lymphoid Hyperplasia, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, Other Malignant Lymphomas, and Allied Diseases
Chapter 33: Diseases of the Skin Appendages
Chapter 34: Disorders of the Mucous Membranes
Chapter 35: Cutaneous Vascular Diseases
Chapter 36: Disturbances of Pigmentation
Chapter 37: Dermatologic Surgery
Chapter 38: Cutaneous Laser Surgery
Chapter 39: Cosmetic Dermatology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 24th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323441971
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323441988
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323441964
About the Author
William James
Affiliations and Expertise
Paul R. Gross Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Dirk Elston
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA
Patrick McMahon
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Dermatology Section, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia PA, USA