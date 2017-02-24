Designed as both a superior standalone atlas and a pictorial companion to the 12th edition of Andrews' Disease of the Skin, Andrews' Diseases of the Skin Clinical Atlas provides a remarkable collection of 3,000 high-quality images, resulting in the ultimate visual catalogue for those who see patients with skin conditions. New diseases and rare conditions are represented, along with relevant hair, nail, and mucous membrane findings. Concise introductory text for each chapter offers a quick overview and understanding to aid diagnosis.