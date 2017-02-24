Andrews' Diseases of the Skin Clinical Atlas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323441964, 9780323441971

Andrews' Diseases of the Skin Clinical Atlas

1st Edition

Authors: William James Dirk Elston Patrick McMahon
eBook ISBN: 9780323441971
eBook ISBN: 9780323441988
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323441964
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th February 2017
Page Count: 616
Description

Designed as both a superior standalone atlas and a pictorial companion to the 12th edition of Andrews' Disease of the Skin, Andrews' Diseases of the Skin Clinical Atlas provides a remarkable collection of 3,000 high-quality images, resulting in the ultimate visual catalogue for those who see patients with skin conditions. New diseases and rare conditions are represented, along with relevant hair, nail, and mucous membrane findings. Concise introductory text for each chapter offers a quick overview and understanding to aid diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Includes 3,000 high-quality color images depicting the complete spectrum of skin diseases　in all skin types across adults, children and newborns.
  • Highlights a wide variety of subtypes of common conditions such as lichen planus, granuloma annulare, and psoriasis.
  • Relevant hair, nail, and mucous membrane findings are featured.
  • Includes representations of important systemic conditions such as sarcoidosis, lupus erythematosus and infectious diseases.
  • Features never-before-published images contributed by 54 global leaders in dermatology.
  • Concise introductory text for each chapter gives readers a quick overview and understanding.
  • Table of Contents is aligned with Andrews’ Diseases of the Skin, allowing both books to be used in tandem.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Skin

Chapter 2: Cutaneous Signs and Diagnosis

Chapter 3: Dermatoses Resulting from Physical Factors

Chapter 4: Pruritus and Neurocutaneous Dermatoses

Chapter 5: Atopic Dermatitis, Eczema, and Noninfectious Immunodeficiency Disorders

Chapter 6: Contact Dermatitis and Drug Eruptions

Chapter 7: Erythema and Urticaria

Chapter 8: Connective Tissue Diseases

Chapter 9: Mucinoses

Chapter 10: Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Recalcitrant Palmoplantar Eruptions, Pustular Dermatitis, and Erythroderma

Chapter 11: Pityriasis Rosea, Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris, and Other Papulosquamous and Hyperkeratotic Diseases

Chapter 12: Lichen Planus and Related Conditions

Chapter 13: Acne

Chapter 14: Bacterial Infections

Chapter 15: Diseases Resulting from Fungi and Yeasts

Chapter 16: Mycobacterial Diseases

Chapter 17: Hansen’s Disease

Chapter 18: Syphilis, Yaws, Bejel, and Pinta

Chapter 19: Viral Diseases

Chapter 20: Parasitic Infestations, Stings, and Bites

Chapter 21: Chronic Blistering Dermatoses

Chapter 22: Nutritional Diseases

Chapter 23: Diseases of Subcutaneous Fat

Chapter 24: Endocrine Diseases

Chapter 25: Abnormalities of Dermal Fibrous and Elastic Tissue

Chapter 26: Errors in Metabolism

Chapter 27: Genodermatoses and Congenital Anomalies

Chapter 28: Dermal and Subcutaneous Tumors

Chapter 29: Epidermal Nevi, Neoplasms, and Cysts

Chapter 30: Melanocytic Nevi and Neoplasms

Chapter 31: Macrophage/Monocyte Disorders

Chapter 32: Cutaneous Lymphoid Hyperplasia, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, Other Malignant Lymphomas, and Allied Diseases

Chapter 33: Diseases of the Skin Appendages

Chapter 34: Disorders of the Mucous Membranes

Chapter 35: Cutaneous Vascular Diseases

Chapter 36: Disturbances of Pigmentation

Chapter 37: Dermatologic Surgery

Chapter 38: Cutaneous Laser Surgery

Chapter 39: Cosmetic Dermatology

About the Author

William James

Affiliations and Expertise

Paul R. Gross Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Dirk Elston

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA

Patrick McMahon

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Dermatology Section, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia PA, USA

