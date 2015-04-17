Andreoli and Carpenter's Cecil Essentials of Medicine
9th Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction to Molecular Medicine
1. Molecular Basis of Human Disease
Ivor J. Benjamin
Section II: Cardiovascular Disease
2. Structure and Function of the Normal Heart and Blood Vessels
Nicole L. Lohr and Ivor J. Benjamin
3. Evaluation of the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease
James Kleczka and Ivor J. Benjamin
4. Diagnostic Tests and Procedures in the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease
Ivor J. Benjamin
5. Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy
Nunzio A. Gaglianello, Claudius Mahr, and Ivor J. Benjamin
6. Congenital Heart Disease
Scott Cohen and Michael G. Earing
7. Valvular Heart Disease
Timothy D. Woods
8. Coronary Heart Disease
Michael P. Cinquegrani
9. Cardiac Arrhythmias
Marci G. Berger, Jason C. Rubenstein, and James A. Roth
10. Pericardial and Myocardial Disease
Jennifer L. Strande, Panayotis Fasseas, and Ivor J. Benjamin
11. Other Cardiac Topics
Mohamed F. Algahim, Robert B. Love, and Ivor J. Benjamin
12. Vascular Diseases and Hypertension
Wanpen Vongpatanasin and Ronald G. Victor
Section III: Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
13. Lung in Health and Disease
Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich
14. General Approach to Patients with Respiratory Disorders
Rizwan Aziz and Brian Casserly
15. Evaluating Lung Structure and Function
Jigme M. Sethi and F. Dennis McCool
16. Obstructive Lung Diseases
Matthew D. Jankowich
17. Interstitial Lung Diseases
Matthew D. Jankowich
18. Pulmonary Vascular Diseases
Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich
19. Disorders of Respiratory Control
Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich
20. Disorders of the Pleura, Mediastinum, and Chest Wall
Eric J. Gartman and F. Dennis McCool
21. Infectious Diseases of the Lung
Narendran Selvakumar, Brian Casserly, and Sharon Rounds
22. Essentials in Critical Care Medicine
Narendran Selvakumar, Brian Casserly and Sharon Rounds
23. Neoplastic Disorders of the Lung
Lauren M. Catalano and Jason M. Aliotta
Section IV: Preoperative and Postoperative Care
24. Preoperative and Postoperative Care
Prashant Vaishnava and Kim A. Eagle
Section V: Renal Disease
25. Renal Structure and Function
Orson W. Moe and Javier A. Neyra
26. Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease
Rajiv Agarwal
27. Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders
Biff F. Palmer
28. Glomerular Diseases
Sanjeev Sethi, An De Vriese, and Fernando C. Fervenza
29. Major Nonglomerular Disorders of the Kidney
Nilum Rajora, Shani Shastri, and Ramesh Saxena
30. Vascular Disorders of the Kidney
Jeffrey S. Berns
31. Acute Kidney Injury
Mark A. Perazella and Jeffrey M. Turner
32. Chronic Kidney Disease
Kerri L. Cavanaugh and T. Alp Ikizler
Section VI: Gastrointestinal Disease
33. Common Clinical Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disease
M. Michael Wolfe
A. Abdominal Pain
Charles M. Bliss Jr. and M. Michael Wolfe
B. Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
D. Roy Ferguson and M. Michael Wolfe
C. Malabsorption
Sharmeel K. Wasan, Elihu Schimmel, and M. Michael Wolfe
D. Diarrhea
John S. Maxwell and M. Michael Wolfe
34. Endoscopic and Imaging Procedures
Christopher S. Huang and M. Michael Wolfe
35. Esophageal Disorders
Carla Maradey-Romero, Ronnie Fass, and M. Michael Wolfe
36. Diseases of the Stomach and Duodenum
Robert C. Lowe and M. Michael Wolfe
37. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Hannah L. Miller and Francis A. Farraye
38. Diseases of the Pancreas
David R. Lichtenstein
Section VII: Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System
39. Laboratory Tests in Liver Disease
Shaheryar A. Siddiqui and Michael B. Fallon
40. Jaundice
Klaus E. Mönkemüller, Helmut Neumann, and Michael B. Fallon
41. Acute and Chronic Hepatitis
Jen-Jung Pan and Michael B. Fallon
42. Acute Liver Failure
Brendan M. McGuire and Michael B. Fallon
43. Cirrhosis of the Liver and its Complications
Shaheryar A. Siddiqui and Michael B. Fallon
44. Disorders of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract
Matthew P. Spinn and Michael B. Fallon
Section VIII: Hematologic Disease
45. Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Failure
Eunice S. Wang and Nancy Berliner
46. Clonal Disorders of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell
Eunice S. Wang and Nancy Berliner
47. Disorders of Red Blood Cells
Michal G. Rose and Nancy Berliner
48. Clinical Disorders of Neutrophils
Michal G. Rose and Nancy Berliner
49. Disorders of Lymphocytes
Jill Lacy and Stuart Seropian
50. Normal Hemostasis
Alexa J. Siddon, Henry M. Rinder, and Christopher A. Tormey
51. Disorders of Hemostasis: Bleeding
Christopher A. Tormey and Henry M. Rinder
52. Disorders of Hemostasis: Thrombosis
Richard Torres and Henry M. Rinder
Section IX: Oncologic Disease
53. Cancer Biology
Aram F. Hezel
54. Cancer Epidemiology
Gary H. Lyman and Nicole M. Kuderer
55. Principles of Cancer Therapy
Davendra P.S. Sohal and Alok A. Khorana
56. Lung Cancer
Patrick C. Ma
57. Gastrointestinal Cancers
Davendra P.S. Sohal and Alok A. Khorana
58. Genitourinary Cancers
Robert Dreicer, Jorge Garcia, Timothy Gilligan, and Brian Rini
59. Breast Cancer
Nicole M. Kuderer and Gary H. Lyman
60. Other Solid Tumors
Michael J. McNamara
61. Complications of Cancer and Cancer Treatment
Bassam Estfan and Alok A. Khorana
Section X: Endocrine Disease and Metabolic Disease
62. Hypothalamic-Pituitary Axis
Kawaljeet Kaur and Diana Maas
63. Thyroid Gland
Theodore C. Friedman
64. Adrenal Gland
Theodore C. Friedman
65. Male Reproductive Endocrinology
Glenn D. Braunstein
66. Diabetes Mellitus, Hypoglycemia
Robert J. Smith
67. Obesity
Osama Hamdy
68. Malnutrition, Nutritional Assessment, and Nutritional Support in Hospitalized Adults
Thomas R. Ziegler
69. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism
Geetha Gopalakrishnan and Robert J. Smith
Section XI: Women's Health
70. Women’s Health Topics
Kelly McGarry, Kimberly Babb, Laura Edmonds, Christine Duffy, Michelle Anvar and Jennifer Jeremiah
Section XII: Men's Health
71. Men's Health Topics
David James Osborn, Douglas F. Milam, and Joseph A. Smith Jr.
Section XIII: Diseases of Bone and Bone Mineral Metabolism
72. Normal Physiology of Bone and Mineral Homeostasis
Andrew F. Stewart
73. Disorders of Serum Minerals
Steven P. Hodak and Andrew F. Stewart
74. Metabolic Bone Diseases
Mara J. Horwitz and Andrew F. Stewart
75. Osteoporosis
Susan L. Greenspan
Section XIV: Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Disease
76. Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease
Niveditha Mohan
77. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rayford R. June and Larry W. Moreland
78. Spondyloarthritis
Douglas W. Lienesch
79. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Amy H. Kao and Susan Manzi
80. Systemic Sclerosis
Robyn T. Domsic
81. Systemic Vasculitis
Kimberly P. Liang
82. Crystal Arthropathies
Ghaith Noaiseh
83. Osteoarthritis
C. Kent Kwoh
84. Nonarticular Soft Tissue Disorders
Niveditha Mohan
85. Rheumatic Manifestations of Systemic Disorders; Sjögren's Syndrome
Yong Gil Hwang
Section XV: Infectious Disease
86. Host Defenses against Infection
Bharat Ramratnam and Edward J. Wing
87. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Kimberle Chapin
88. Fever and Febrile Syndromes
Ekta Gupta and Maria D. Mileno
89. Bacteremia and Sepsis
Russell J. McCulloh and Steven M. Opal
90. Infections of the Central Nervous System
Allan R. Tunkel, Marjorie A. Janvier, and Avindra Nath
91. Infections of the Head and Neck
Edward J. Wing
92. Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract
John R. Lonks
93. Infections of the Heart and Blood Vessels
Cheston B. Cunha and Eleftherios Mylonakis
94. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
Sajeev Handa
95. Intraabdominal Infections
Edward J. Wing
96. Infectious Diarrhea
Awewura Kwara
97. Infections Involving Bones and Joints
Jerome Larkin
98. Urinary Tract Infections
Joao Tavares and Steven M. Opal
99. Health Care−Associated Infections
Steven "Shaefer" Spires and Thomas R. Talbot
100. Sexually Transmitted Infections
Philip A. Chan and Susan Cu-uvin
101. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Brian T. Montague, Aadia I. Rana, Edward J. Wing, and Timothy P. Flanigan
102. Infections in the Immunocompromised Host
Staci A. Fischer
103. Infectious Diseases of Travelers: Protozoal and Helminthic Infections
Rebecca Reece, Aadia I. Rana, and Erna Milunka Kojic
Section XVI: Neurologic Disease
104. Neurologic Evaluation of the Patient
Frederick J. Marshall
105. Disorders of Consciousness
Mohamad Chmayssani and Paul M. Vespa
106. Disorders of Sleep
Selim R. Benbadis
107. Cortical Syndromes
Sinead M. Murphy and Timothy J. Counihan
108. Dementia and Memory Disturbances
Frederick J. Marshall
109. Major Disorders of Mood, Thoughts, and Behavior
Jeffrey M. Lyness
110. Autonomic Nervous System Disorders
William P. Cheshire, Jr.
111. Headache, Neck and Back Pain, and Cranial Neuralgias
Timothy J. Counihan
112. Disorders of Vision and Hearing
Eavan McGovern and Timothy J. Counihanhan
113. Dizziness and Vertigo
Kevin A. Kerber
114. Disorders of the Motor System
Kevin M. Biglan
115. Congenital, Developmental, and Neurocutaneous Disorders
Maxwell H. Sims and Jennifer M. Kwon
116. Cerebrovascular Disease
Mitchell S.V. Elkind
117. Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Cord Injury
Geoffrey S.F. Ling
118. Epilepsy
Michel J. Berg
119. Central Nervous System Tumors
Bryan J. Bonder and Lisa R. Rogers
120. Demyelinating and Inflammatory Disorders
Anne Haney Cross
121. Neuromuscular Diseases: Disorders of the Motor Neuron and Plexus and Peripheral Nerve Disease
Carlayne E. Jackson
122. Muscle Diseases
Jeffrey M. Statland and Robert C. Griggs
123. Neuromuscular Junction Disease
Emma Ciafaloni
Section XVII: Geriatrics
124. The Aging Patient
Mitchell T. Heflin and Harvey Jay Cohen
Section XVIII: Palliative Care
125. Palliative Care
Robert G. Holloway and Timothy E. Quill
Section XIX: Alcohol and Substance Abuse
126. Alcohol and Substance Abuse
Richard A. Lange and L. David Hillis
Description
Students, residents, and instructors swear by Andreoli and Carpenter’s Cecil Essentials of Medicine because it presents just the right amount of information, just the right way. This updated edition has been revised to provide the most current, easy-to-digest review of internal medicine. Comprehensive yet concise, it focuses on the high-yield core knowledge important to those established in or just entering the field.
Key Features
- Excellent images and photographs vividly illustrate the appearance and clinical features of disease.
- Full-color design makes absorbing and retaining information as effortless as possible.
- Highlights the core principles of medicine and how they apply to patient care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 17th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437718997
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323296175
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352178
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352208
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352345
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352369
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352239
About the Authors
Ivor Benjamin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Physiology, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Cell Biology, and Surgery; Director, Cardiovascular Center; Chief, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine; Vice Chair, Translational Research, Department of Medicine; Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Robert Griggs Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; Center for Human Experimental Therapeutics; University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry; Rochester, New York
J. Gregory Fitz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost; Dean, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Dallas, Texas
About the Editors
Edward Wing Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine; The Warren Alpert Medical School; Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island