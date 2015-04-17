Andreoli and Carpenter's Cecil Essentials of Medicine - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781437718997, 9780323352178

Andreoli and Carpenter's Cecil Essentials of Medicine

9th Edition

Authors: Ivor Benjamin Robert Griggs J. Gregory Fitz
Editors: Edward Wing
Table of Contents

Section I: Introduction to Molecular Medicine

1. Molecular Basis of Human Disease

  Ivor J. Benjamin

Section II: Cardiovascular Disease

2. Structure and Function of the Normal Heart and Blood Vessels

  Nicole L. Lohr and Ivor J. Benjamin

3. Evaluation of the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease

  James Kleczka and Ivor J. Benjamin

4. Diagnostic Tests and Procedures in the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease

  Ivor J. Benjamin

5. Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy

  Nunzio A. Gaglianello, Claudius Mahr, and Ivor J. Benjamin

6. Congenital Heart Disease

  Scott Cohen and Michael G. Earing

7. Valvular Heart Disease

  Timothy D. Woods

8. Coronary Heart Disease

  Michael P. Cinquegrani

9. Cardiac Arrhythmias

  Marci G. Berger, Jason C. Rubenstein, and James A. Roth 

10. Pericardial and Myocardial Disease

  Jennifer L. Strande, Panayotis Fasseas, and Ivor J. Benjamin

11. Other Cardiac Topics

  Mohamed F. Algahim, Robert B. Love, and Ivor J. Benjamin

12. Vascular Diseases and Hypertension

  Wanpen Vongpatanasin and Ronald G. Victor

Section III: Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

13. Lung in Health and Disease

  Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich

14. General Approach to Patients with Respiratory Disorders

  Rizwan Aziz and Brian Casserly

15. Evaluating Lung Structure and Function

  Jigme M. Sethi and F. Dennis McCool

16. Obstructive Lung Diseases

  Matthew D. Jankowich

17. Interstitial Lung Diseases

  Matthew D. Jankowich

18. Pulmonary Vascular Diseases

  Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich

19. Disorders of Respiratory Control

  Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich

20. Disorders of the Pleura, Mediastinum, and Chest Wall

  Eric J. Gartman and F. Dennis McCool

21. Infectious Diseases of the Lung

  Narendran Selvakumar, Brian Casserly, and Sharon Rounds

22. Essentials in Critical Care Medicine

  Narendran Selvakumar, Brian Casserly and Sharon Rounds

23. Neoplastic Disorders of the Lung

  Lauren M. Catalano and Jason M. Aliotta

Section IV: Preoperative and Postoperative Care

24. Preoperative and Postoperative Care

  Prashant Vaishnava and Kim A. Eagle

Section V: Renal Disease

25. Renal Structure and Function

  Orson W. Moe and Javier A. Neyra 

26. Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease

  Rajiv Agarwal

27. Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders

  Biff F. Palmer

28. Glomerular Diseases

  Sanjeev Sethi, An De Vriese, and Fernando C. Fervenza

29. Major Nonglomerular Disorders of the Kidney

  Nilum Rajora, Shani Shastri, and Ramesh Saxena

30. Vascular Disorders of the Kidney

  Jeffrey S. Berns

31. Acute Kidney Injury

  Mark A. Perazella and Jeffrey M. Turner

32. Chronic Kidney Disease

  Kerri L. Cavanaugh and T. Alp Ikizler

Section VI: Gastrointestinal Disease

33. Common Clinical Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disease

  M. Michael Wolfe

A. Abdominal Pain

  Charles M. Bliss Jr. and M. Michael Wolfe

B. Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

  D. Roy Ferguson and M. Michael Wolfe

C. Malabsorption

  Sharmeel K. Wasan, Elihu Schimmel, and M. Michael Wolfe

D. Diarrhea

  John S. Maxwell and M. Michael Wolfe

34. Endoscopic and Imaging Procedures

  Christopher S. Huang and M. Michael Wolfe

35. Esophageal Disorders

  Carla Maradey-Romero, Ronnie Fass, and M. Michael Wolfe

36. Diseases of the Stomach and Duodenum

  Robert C. Lowe and M. Michael Wolfe

37. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

  Hannah L. Miller and Francis A. Farraye

38. Diseases of the Pancreas

  David R. Lichtenstein

Section VII: Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System

39. Laboratory Tests in Liver Disease

  Shaheryar A. Siddiqui and Michael B. Fallon

40. Jaundice

  Klaus E. Mönkemüller, Helmut Neumann, and Michael B. Fallon

41. Acute and Chronic Hepatitis

  Jen-Jung Pan and Michael B. Fallon

42. Acute Liver Failure

  Brendan M. McGuire and Michael B. Fallon

43. Cirrhosis of the Liver and its Complications

  Shaheryar A. Siddiqui and Michael B. Fallon

44. Disorders of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract

  Matthew P. Spinn and Michael B. Fallon

Section VIII: Hematologic Disease

45. Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Failure

  Eunice S. Wang and Nancy Berliner

46. Clonal Disorders of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell

  Eunice S. Wang and Nancy Berliner

47. Disorders of Red Blood Cells

  Michal G. Rose and Nancy Berliner

48. Clinical Disorders of Neutrophils

  Michal G. Rose and Nancy Berliner

49. Disorders of Lymphocytes

  Jill Lacy and Stuart Seropian

50. Normal Hemostasis

  Alexa J. Siddon, Henry M. Rinder, and Christopher A. Tormey 

51. Disorders of Hemostasis: Bleeding

  Christopher A. Tormey and Henry M. Rinder

52. Disorders of Hemostasis: Thrombosis

  Richard Torres and Henry M. Rinder

Section IX: Oncologic Disease

53. Cancer Biology

  Aram F. Hezel

54. Cancer Epidemiology

  Gary H. Lyman and Nicole M. Kuderer

55. Principles of Cancer Therapy

  Davendra P.S. Sohal and Alok A. Khorana

56. Lung Cancer

  Patrick C. Ma

57. Gastrointestinal Cancers

  Davendra P.S. Sohal and Alok A. Khorana

58. Genitourinary Cancers

  Robert Dreicer, Jorge Garcia, Timothy Gilligan, and Brian Rini

59. Breast Cancer

  Nicole M. Kuderer and Gary H. Lyman

60. Other Solid Tumors

  Michael J. McNamara

61. Complications of Cancer and Cancer Treatment

  Bassam Estfan and Alok A. Khorana

Section X: Endocrine Disease and Metabolic Disease

62. Hypothalamic-Pituitary Axis

  Kawaljeet Kaur and Diana Maas

63. Thyroid Gland

  Theodore C. Friedman

64. Adrenal Gland

  Theodore C. Friedman

65. Male Reproductive Endocrinology

  Glenn D. Braunstein

66. Diabetes Mellitus, Hypoglycemia

  Robert J. Smith

67. Obesity

  Osama Hamdy

68. Malnutrition, Nutritional Assessment, and Nutritional Support in Hospitalized Adults

  Thomas R. Ziegler

69. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

  Geetha Gopalakrishnan and Robert J. Smith

Section XI: Women's Health

70. Women’s Health Topics

  Kelly McGarry, Kimberly Babb, Laura Edmonds, Christine Duffy, Michelle Anvar and Jennifer Jeremiah

Section XII: Men's Health

71. Men's Health Topics

   David James Osborn, Douglas F. Milam, and Joseph A. Smith Jr.

Section XIII: Diseases of Bone and Bone Mineral Metabolism

72. Normal Physiology of Bone and Mineral Homeostasis

  Andrew F. Stewart

73. Disorders of Serum Minerals

  Steven P. Hodak and Andrew F. Stewart

74. Metabolic Bone Diseases

  Mara J. Horwitz and Andrew F. Stewart

75. Osteoporosis

  Susan L. Greenspan

Section XIV: Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Disease

76. Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease

  Niveditha Mohan

77. Rheumatoid Arthritis

  Rayford R. June and Larry W. Moreland

78. Spondyloarthritis

  Douglas W. Lienesch

79. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

  Amy H. Kao and Susan Manzi

80. Systemic Sclerosis 

  Robyn T. Domsic

81. Systemic Vasculitis

  Kimberly P. Liang

82. Crystal Arthropathies

  Ghaith Noaiseh

83. Osteoarthritis

  C. Kent Kwoh

84. Nonarticular Soft Tissue Disorders

  Niveditha Mohan

85. Rheumatic Manifestations of Systemic Disorders; Sjögren's Syndrome

  Yong Gil Hwang

Section XV: Infectious Disease

86. Host Defenses against Infection

  Bharat Ramratnam and Edward J. Wing

87. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

  Kimberle Chapin

88. Fever and Febrile Syndromes

  Ekta Gupta and Maria D. Mileno

89. Bacteremia and Sepsis

  Russell J. McCulloh and Steven M. Opal

90. Infections of the Central Nervous System

  Allan R. Tunkel, Marjorie A. Janvier, and Avindra Nath 

91. Infections of the Head and Neck

  Edward J. Wing

92. Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract

  John R. Lonks

93. Infections of the Heart and Blood Vessels

  Cheston B. Cunha and Eleftherios Mylonakis 

94. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

  Sajeev Handa

95. Intraabdominal Infections

  Edward J. Wing

96. Infectious Diarrhea

  Awewura Kwara

97. Infections Involving Bones and Joints

  Jerome Larkin

98. Urinary Tract Infections

  Joao Tavares and Steven M. Opal

99. Health Care−Associated Infections

  Steven "Shaefer" Spires and Thomas R. Talbot

100. Sexually Transmitted Infections

  Philip A. Chan and Susan Cu-uvin

101. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

  Brian T. Montague, Aadia I. Rana, Edward J. Wing, and Timothy P. Flanigan

102. Infections in the Immunocompromised Host

  Staci A. Fischer

103. Infectious Diseases of Travelers: Protozoal and Helminthic Infections

  Rebecca Reece, Aadia I. Rana, and Erna Milunka Kojic

Section XVI: Neurologic Disease

104. Neurologic Evaluation of the Patient

  Frederick J. Marshall

105. Disorders of Consciousness

  Mohamad Chmayssani and Paul M. Vespa

106. Disorders of Sleep

  Selim R. Benbadis

107. Cortical Syndromes

  Sinead M. Murphy and Timothy J. Counihan

108. Dementia and Memory Disturbances

  Frederick J. Marshall

109. Major Disorders of Mood, Thoughts, and Behavior

  Jeffrey M. Lyness

110. Autonomic Nervous System Disorders

  William P. Cheshire, Jr.

111. Headache, Neck and Back Pain, and Cranial Neuralgias

  Timothy J. Counihan

112. Disorders of Vision and Hearing

  Eavan McGovern and Timothy J. Counihanhan

113. Dizziness and Vertigo

  Kevin A. Kerber

114. Disorders of the Motor System

  Kevin M. Biglan

115. Congenital, Developmental, and Neurocutaneous Disorders

  Maxwell H. Sims and Jennifer M. Kwon

116. Cerebrovascular Disease

  Mitchell S.V. Elkind

117. Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Cord Injury

  Geoffrey S.F. Ling

118. Epilepsy

  Michel J. Berg

119. Central Nervous System Tumors

  Bryan J. Bonder and Lisa R. Rogers

120. Demyelinating and Inflammatory Disorders

  Anne Haney Cross

121. Neuromuscular Diseases: Disorders of the Motor Neuron and Plexus and Peripheral Nerve Disease

  Carlayne E. Jackson

122. Muscle Diseases

  Jeffrey M. Statland and Robert C. Griggs

123. Neuromuscular Junction Disease

  Emma Ciafaloni

Section XVII: Geriatrics

124. The Aging Patient

  Mitchell T. Heflin and Harvey Jay Cohen

Section XVIII: Palliative Care

125. Palliative Care

  Robert G. Holloway and Timothy E. Quill

Section XIX: Alcohol and Substance Abuse

126. Alcohol and Substance Abuse

  Richard A. Lange and L. David Hillis

Description

Students, residents, and instructors swear by Andreoli and Carpenter’s Cecil Essentials of Medicine because it presents just the right amount of information, just the right way. This updated edition has been revised to provide the most current, easy-to-digest review of internal medicine. Comprehensive yet concise, it focuses on the high-yield core knowledge important to those established in or just entering the field.

Key Features

  • Excellent images and photographs vividly illustrate the appearance and clinical features of disease.
  • Full-color design makes absorbing and retaining information as effortless as possible.
  • Highlights the core principles of medicine and how they apply to patient care.

Details

No. of pages:
1216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781437718997
Paperback ISBN:
9780323296175
eBook ISBN:
9780323352178
eBook ISBN:
9780323352208
eBook ISBN:
9780323352345
eBook ISBN:
9780323352369
eBook ISBN:
9780323352239

About the Authors

Ivor Benjamin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Physiology, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Cell Biology, and Surgery; Director, Cardiovascular Center; Chief, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine; Vice Chair, Translational Research, Department of Medicine; Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Robert Griggs Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; Center for Human Experimental Therapeutics; University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry; Rochester, New York

J. Gregory Fitz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost; Dean, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Dallas, Texas

About the Editors

Edward Wing Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine; The Warren Alpert Medical School; Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

