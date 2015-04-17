Andreoli and Carpenter's Cecil Essentials of Medicine

Section I: Introduction to Molecular Medicine

1. Molecular Basis of Human Disease

Ivor J. Benjamin

Section II: Cardiovascular Disease

2. Structure and Function of the Normal Heart and Blood Vessels

Nicole L. Lohr and Ivor J. Benjamin

3. Evaluation of the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease

James Kleczka and Ivor J. Benjamin

4. Diagnostic Tests and Procedures in the Patient with Cardiovascular Disease

Ivor J. Benjamin

5. Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy

Nunzio A. Gaglianello, Claudius Mahr, and Ivor J. Benjamin

6. Congenital Heart Disease

Scott Cohen and Michael G. Earing

7. Valvular Heart Disease

Timothy D. Woods

8. Coronary Heart Disease

Michael P. Cinquegrani

9. Cardiac Arrhythmias

Marci G. Berger, Jason C. Rubenstein, and James A. Roth

10. Pericardial and Myocardial Disease

Jennifer L. Strande, Panayotis Fasseas, and Ivor J. Benjamin

11. Other Cardiac Topics

Mohamed F. Algahim, Robert B. Love, and Ivor J. Benjamin

12. Vascular Diseases and Hypertension

Wanpen Vongpatanasin and Ronald G. Victor

Section III: Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

13. Lung in Health and Disease

Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich

14. General Approach to Patients with Respiratory Disorders

Rizwan Aziz and Brian Casserly

15. Evaluating Lung Structure and Function

Jigme M. Sethi and F. Dennis McCool

16. Obstructive Lung Diseases

Matthew D. Jankowich

17. Interstitial Lung Diseases

Matthew D. Jankowich

18. Pulmonary Vascular Diseases

Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich

19. Disorders of Respiratory Control

Sharon Rounds and Matthew D. Jankowich

20. Disorders of the Pleura, Mediastinum, and Chest Wall

Eric J. Gartman and F. Dennis McCool

21. Infectious Diseases of the Lung

Narendran Selvakumar, Brian Casserly, and Sharon Rounds

22. Essentials in Critical Care Medicine

Narendran Selvakumar, Brian Casserly and Sharon Rounds

23. Neoplastic Disorders of the Lung

Lauren M. Catalano and Jason M. Aliotta

Section IV: Preoperative and Postoperative Care

24. Preoperative and Postoperative Care

Prashant Vaishnava and Kim A. Eagle

Section V: Renal Disease

25. Renal Structure and Function

Orson W. Moe and Javier A. Neyra

26. Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease

Rajiv Agarwal

27. Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders

Biff F. Palmer

28. Glomerular Diseases

Sanjeev Sethi, An De Vriese, and Fernando C. Fervenza

29. Major Nonglomerular Disorders of the Kidney

Nilum Rajora, Shani Shastri, and Ramesh Saxena

30. Vascular Disorders of the Kidney

Jeffrey S. Berns

31. Acute Kidney Injury

Mark A. Perazella and Jeffrey M. Turner

32. Chronic Kidney Disease

Kerri L. Cavanaugh and T. Alp Ikizler

Section VI: Gastrointestinal Disease

33. Common Clinical Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disease

M. Michael Wolfe

A. Abdominal Pain

Charles M. Bliss Jr. and M. Michael Wolfe

B. Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

D. Roy Ferguson and M. Michael Wolfe

C. Malabsorption

Sharmeel K. Wasan, Elihu Schimmel, and M. Michael Wolfe

D. Diarrhea

John S. Maxwell and M. Michael Wolfe

34. Endoscopic and Imaging Procedures

Christopher S. Huang and M. Michael Wolfe

35. Esophageal Disorders

Carla Maradey-Romero, Ronnie Fass, and M. Michael Wolfe

36. Diseases of the Stomach and Duodenum

Robert C. Lowe and M. Michael Wolfe

37. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Hannah L. Miller and Francis A. Farraye

38. Diseases of the Pancreas

David R. Lichtenstein

Section VII: Diseases of the Liver and Biliary System

39. Laboratory Tests in Liver Disease

Shaheryar A. Siddiqui and Michael B. Fallon

40. Jaundice

Klaus E. Mönkemüller, Helmut Neumann, and Michael B. Fallon

41. Acute and Chronic Hepatitis

Jen-Jung Pan and Michael B. Fallon

42. Acute Liver Failure

Brendan M. McGuire and Michael B. Fallon

43. Cirrhosis of the Liver and its Complications

Shaheryar A. Siddiqui and Michael B. Fallon

44. Disorders of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract

Matthew P. Spinn and Michael B. Fallon

Section VIII: Hematologic Disease

45. Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Failure

Eunice S. Wang and Nancy Berliner

46. Clonal Disorders of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Eunice S. Wang and Nancy Berliner

47. Disorders of Red Blood Cells

Michal G. Rose and Nancy Berliner

48. Clinical Disorders of Neutrophils

Michal G. Rose and Nancy Berliner

49. Disorders of Lymphocytes

Jill Lacy and Stuart Seropian

50. Normal Hemostasis

Alexa J. Siddon, Henry M. Rinder, and Christopher A. Tormey

51. Disorders of Hemostasis: Bleeding

Christopher A. Tormey and Henry M. Rinder

52. Disorders of Hemostasis: Thrombosis

Richard Torres and Henry M. Rinder

Section IX: Oncologic Disease

53. Cancer Biology

Aram F. Hezel

54. Cancer Epidemiology

Gary H. Lyman and Nicole M. Kuderer

55. Principles of Cancer Therapy

Davendra P.S. Sohal and Alok A. Khorana

56. Lung Cancer

Patrick C. Ma

57. Gastrointestinal Cancers

Davendra P.S. Sohal and Alok A. Khorana

58. Genitourinary Cancers

Robert Dreicer, Jorge Garcia, Timothy Gilligan, and Brian Rini

59. Breast Cancer

Nicole M. Kuderer and Gary H. Lyman

60. Other Solid Tumors

Michael J. McNamara

61. Complications of Cancer and Cancer Treatment

Bassam Estfan and Alok A. Khorana

Section X: Endocrine Disease and Metabolic Disease

62. Hypothalamic-Pituitary Axis

Kawaljeet Kaur and Diana Maas

63. Thyroid Gland

Theodore C. Friedman

64. Adrenal Gland

Theodore C. Friedman

65. Male Reproductive Endocrinology

Glenn D. Braunstein

66. Diabetes Mellitus, Hypoglycemia

Robert J. Smith

67. Obesity

Osama Hamdy

68. Malnutrition, Nutritional Assessment, and Nutritional Support in Hospitalized Adults

Thomas R. Ziegler

69. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

Geetha Gopalakrishnan and Robert J. Smith

Section XI: Women's Health

70. Women’s Health Topics

Kelly McGarry, Kimberly Babb, Laura Edmonds, Christine Duffy, Michelle Anvar and Jennifer Jeremiah

Section XII: Men's Health

71. Men's Health Topics

David James Osborn, Douglas F. Milam, and Joseph A. Smith Jr.

Section XIII: Diseases of Bone and Bone Mineral Metabolism

72. Normal Physiology of Bone and Mineral Homeostasis

Andrew F. Stewart

73. Disorders of Serum Minerals

Steven P. Hodak and Andrew F. Stewart

74. Metabolic Bone Diseases

Mara J. Horwitz and Andrew F. Stewart

75. Osteoporosis

Susan L. Greenspan

Section XIV: Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Disease

76. Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease

Niveditha Mohan

77. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rayford R. June and Larry W. Moreland

78. Spondyloarthritis

Douglas W. Lienesch

79. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Amy H. Kao and Susan Manzi

80. Systemic Sclerosis

Robyn T. Domsic

81. Systemic Vasculitis

Kimberly P. Liang

82. Crystal Arthropathies

Ghaith Noaiseh

83. Osteoarthritis

C. Kent Kwoh

84. Nonarticular Soft Tissue Disorders

Niveditha Mohan

85. Rheumatic Manifestations of Systemic Disorders; Sjögren's Syndrome

Yong Gil Hwang

Section XV: Infectious Disease

86. Host Defenses against Infection

Bharat Ramratnam and Edward J. Wing

87. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Kimberle Chapin

88. Fever and Febrile Syndromes

Ekta Gupta and Maria D. Mileno

89. Bacteremia and Sepsis

Russell J. McCulloh and Steven M. Opal

90. Infections of the Central Nervous System

Allan R. Tunkel, Marjorie A. Janvier, and Avindra Nath

91. Infections of the Head and Neck

Edward J. Wing

92. Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract

John R. Lonks

93. Infections of the Heart and Blood Vessels

Cheston B. Cunha and Eleftherios Mylonakis

94. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

Sajeev Handa

95. Intraabdominal Infections

Edward J. Wing

96. Infectious Diarrhea

Awewura Kwara

97. Infections Involving Bones and Joints

Jerome Larkin

98. Urinary Tract Infections

Joao Tavares and Steven M. Opal

99. Health Care−Associated Infections

Steven "Shaefer" Spires and Thomas R. Talbot

100. Sexually Transmitted Infections

Philip A. Chan and Susan Cu-uvin

101. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Brian T. Montague, Aadia I. Rana, Edward J. Wing, and Timothy P. Flanigan

102. Infections in the Immunocompromised Host

Staci A. Fischer

103. Infectious Diseases of Travelers: Protozoal and Helminthic Infections

Rebecca Reece, Aadia I. Rana, and Erna Milunka Kojic

Section XVI: Neurologic Disease

104. Neurologic Evaluation of the Patient

Frederick J. Marshall

105. Disorders of Consciousness

Mohamad Chmayssani and Paul M. Vespa

106. Disorders of Sleep

Selim R. Benbadis

107. Cortical Syndromes

Sinead M. Murphy and Timothy J. Counihan

108. Dementia and Memory Disturbances

Frederick J. Marshall

109. Major Disorders of Mood, Thoughts, and Behavior

Jeffrey M. Lyness

110. Autonomic Nervous System Disorders

William P. Cheshire, Jr.

111. Headache, Neck and Back Pain, and Cranial Neuralgias

Timothy J. Counihan

112. Disorders of Vision and Hearing

Eavan McGovern and Timothy J. Counihanhan

113. Dizziness and Vertigo

Kevin A. Kerber

114. Disorders of the Motor System

Kevin M. Biglan

115. Congenital, Developmental, and Neurocutaneous Disorders

Maxwell H. Sims and Jennifer M. Kwon

116. Cerebrovascular Disease

Mitchell S.V. Elkind

117. Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Cord Injury

Geoffrey S.F. Ling

118. Epilepsy

Michel J. Berg

119. Central Nervous System Tumors

Bryan J. Bonder and Lisa R. Rogers

120. Demyelinating and Inflammatory Disorders

Anne Haney Cross

121. Neuromuscular Diseases: Disorders of the Motor Neuron and Plexus and Peripheral Nerve Disease

Carlayne E. Jackson

122. Muscle Diseases

Jeffrey M. Statland and Robert C. Griggs

123. Neuromuscular Junction Disease

Emma Ciafaloni

Section XVII: Geriatrics

124. The Aging Patient

Mitchell T. Heflin and Harvey Jay Cohen

Section XVIII: Palliative Care

125. Palliative Care

Robert G. Holloway and Timothy E. Quill

Section XIX: Alcohol and Substance Abuse

126. Alcohol and Substance Abuse

Richard A. Lange and L. David Hillis