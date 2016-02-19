Ancient Therapeutic Arts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198859, 9781483223889

Ancient Therapeutic Arts

1st Edition

The Fitzpatrick Lectures Delivered in 1950 & 1951 at the Royal College of Physicians

Authors: William Brockbank
eBook ISBN: 9781483223889
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1954
Page Count: 162
Description

Ancient Therapeutic Arts covers a number of the older therapeutic procedure that had dominated medicine for centuries and played their part even at the sick-beds of reigning monarchs. This book is composed of four chapters, and begins with the history, features and benefits of enema therapy. This ancient therapy is a procedure of introducing liquid or gas drug into the rectum and the colon through the anus. The second chapter describes the ancient therapeutic procedure of cupping and leeching. This chapter also examines the concept and therapeutic benefits of these procedures. The third chapter discusses the concept and method of counter-irritation. The idea of this method is to produce inflammation and this method persisted in the form of blistering agents. The last chapter looks into the history and therapeutic potentials of intravenous injection of drugs. This book is of value to medical researchers and workers who are interested in alternative methods of medicine.

Table of Contents


The Ancient Art of Enema Administration

The Ancient Art of Cupping and Leeching

The Ancient Art of Counter-Irritation

The Less Ancient Art of Intravenous Injection of Drugs


About the Author

William Brockbank

