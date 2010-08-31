ANCA-Associated Vasculitis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Authors: Barrie Fessler S. Bridges, Jr.
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724936
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st August 2010
Description
This issue of the Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America provides the rheumatologist with the latest information on diagnosis and treatment of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA)-associated vasculitis. Topics covered inlucde epidemiology; history; pathogenesis; autoantibodies in ANCA-associated vasculitis (including drug-induced ANCAs); pauci-immune renal disease; ocular manifestations; diagnostic approach (including mimickers); Wegener’s Granulomatosis; Churg-Strauss Syndrome; microscopic polyangiitis; outcome measures; and the future of ANCA-Associated Vasculitis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 31st August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724936
About the Authors
Barrie Fessler Author
S. Bridges, Jr. Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.