ANCA-Associated Vasculitis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724936

ANCA-Associated Vasculitis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Barrie Fessler S. Bridges, Jr.
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724936
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st August 2010
Description

This issue of the Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America provides the rheumatologist with the latest information on diagnosis and treatment of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA)-associated vasculitis.  Topics covered inlucde epidemiology; history; pathogenesis; autoantibodies in ANCA-associated vasculitis (including drug-induced ANCAs); pauci-immune renal disease; ocular manifestations; diagnostic approach (including mimickers); Wegener’s Granulomatosis; Churg-Strauss Syndrome; microscopic polyangiitis; outcome measures; and the future of ANCA-Associated Vasculitis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724936

About the Authors

Barrie Fessler Author

S. Bridges, Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama at Birmingham

