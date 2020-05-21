Anatomy Trains - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702078132, 9780702078163

Anatomy Trains

4th Edition

Myofascial Meridians for Manual and Movement Therapists

Authors: Thomas W. Myers
eBook ISBN: 9780702078163
Paperback ISBN: 9780702078132
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st May 2020
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

1. Laying the railbed

2. The rules of the road

3. The Superficial Back Line

4. The Superficial Front Line

5. The Lateral Line

6. The Spiral Line

7. The Arm Lines

8. The Functional Lines

9. The Deep Front Line

10. Anatomy Trains in training

11. BodyReading® – Structural analysis

Appendix 1 Fascia and biomechanical regulation

Appendix 2 A note on the meridians of latitude

Appendix 3 Structural integration

Appendix 4 Myofascial meridians and Asian medicine

Appendix 5 Anatomy Trains in Quadrupeds - Initial investigations

Anatomy Trains terms

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
21st May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702078163
Paperback ISBN:
9780702078132

About the Author

Thomas W. Myers

