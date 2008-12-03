Anatomy Trains - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443102837, 9780702049286

Anatomy Trains

2nd Edition

Myofascial Meridians for Manual and Movement Therapists

Authors: Thomas W. Myers
eBook ISBN: 9780702049286
eBook ISBN: 9780702059643
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd December 2008
Page Count: 440
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understanding the role of fascia in healthy movement and postural distortion is of vital importance to bodyworkers and movement therapists. Anatomy Trains: Myofascial Meridians for Manual and Movement Therapists presents a unique ‘whole systems’ view of myofascial/locomotor anatomy in which the bodywide connections among the muscles within the fascial net are described in detail for the first time. Using the metaphor of railway or train lines, Myers explains how patterns of strain communicate through the myofascial ‘webbing’, contributing to postural compensation and movement stability. Written in a style that makes it easy to understand and apply, Anatomy Trains provides an accessible and comprehensive explanation of the anatomy and function of the myofascial system in the body. The DVD ROM in the back of the book contains video of techniques, Anatomy Trains-based dissections and computer animations of the myofascial meridian lines.

Key Features

includes full-colour illustrations of 11 myofascial meridians and the rules for discovering other meridians<BR>• uses numerous full colour charts and drawings to detail the muscular and fascial structures involved in the meridians<BR>• presents information on assessment of structural and movement patterns and gives related application to manual therapy and movement education<BR>• provides a selection of techniques from the library of structural integration<BR>• includes an introduction to the fascial system as a whole, with points-of-view and the latest research findings on the fascial system’s responses<BR>• offers a fun approach to learning essential structural anatomy, comparing the connective tissue system to a railway network<BR>• video material on the accompanying DVD ROM to visually present the anatomy as described in the book.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702049286
eBook ISBN:
9780702059643

About the Author

Thomas W. Myers

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.