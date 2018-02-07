Anatomy of Orofacial Structures
8th Edition
A Comprehensive Approach
Description
Anatomy of Orofacial Structures: A Comprehensive Approach, 8th Edition, gives you a clear understanding of oral histology and embryology, dental anatomy, and head and neck anatomy – all in a single resource. With new clinical content, a new chapter on the anatomy of local anesthesia, and an outstanding new full-color art program, this new edition is perfect for anyone studying to be a Dental Assistant or a Dental Hygienist. In addition, it offers the benefits of a combined text and student workbook, with review questions and unit tests, as well as detachable flashcards for on-the-go study – making this one product a complete learning package.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of all areas of dental sciences includes oral histology and embryology, dental anatomy, and head and neck anatomy.
- Updated, detailed anatomical illustrations support the material, including labeled line drawings, radiographs, and clinical photographs.
- Text/Workbook format includes a perforated workbook section with chapter-by-chapter questions.
- Removable flashcards feature an image of a tooth on one side and that tooth’s identifying/important information on the other side, providing an easy and effective study tool.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: INTRODUCTION
1. Oral Cavity
Unit I Test
Unit I Suggested Readings
UNIT II: DENTAL ANATOMY
2. The Tooth Functions
3. Fundamental and Preventative Curvatures
4. Dentition
5. Development, Form, and Eruption
6. Occlusion
7. Dental Anomalies
8. Supporting Structures
9. Clinical Considerations
10. Tooth Identification
11. Root Morphology
12. Incisors
13. Canines
14. Premolars
15. Molars
16. Deciduous Dentition
Unit II Test
Unit II Suggested Readings
UNIT III: ORAL HISTOLOGY AND EMBRYOLOGY
17. Basic Tissues
18. Development of Orofacial Complex
19. Dental Lamina and Enamel Organ
20. Enamel, Dentin, and Pulp
21. Root Formation and Attachment Apparatus
22. Eruption and Shedding of Teeth
23. Oral Mucous Membrane
24. The Tongue
25. Histology of the Salivary Glands
Unit III Test
Unit III Suggested Readings
UNIT IV: HEAD AND NECK ANATOMY
26. Osteology of the Skull
27. Nose, Nasal Cavity, and Paranasal Sinuses
28. Muscles of Mastication, Hyoid Muscles, and Sternocleidomastoid and Trapezius Muscles
29. Temporomandibular Joint
30. Muscles of Facial Expression
31. Soft Palate and Pharynx
32. Arterial Supply and Venous Drainage
33. Salivary Glands
34. Nervous System
35. Lymphatics and Spread of Dental Infection
36. NEW! Anatomical Considerations in Local Anesthesia Administration
Unit IV Test
Unit IV Suggested Readings
Appendix
Glossary
Index
Workbook Questions
Flashcards
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 7th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323480239
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323570091
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323570084
About the Author
Richard W Brand
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, MO