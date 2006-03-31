Anatomy of General Surgical Operations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443100079

Anatomy of General Surgical Operations

2nd Edition

Authors: Glyn Jamieson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443100079
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st March 2006
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It will be of interest to Candidates for the Fellowship in General Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons and equivalent examinations, in particular the Fellowship of the Australian College of Surgeons. It describes the anatomical knowledge required for the 45 most common general surgical procedures.

Key Features

  • Covers approximately 60 of the commonest operations in general surgery that need to be mastered during higher surgical training
  • Each chapter covers the anatomy that will be encountered during the operation
  • Includes notes on anatomical variations that may be encountered
  • Fully illustrated with clear line drawings

Table of Contents

A collection of approximately 60 chapters each devoted to the anatomy of one of the common general surgical operations. Divided into seven sections:


Abdominal operations.

General surgical operations in the thorax.

Head and neck operations.

Surgical oncological procedures.

Arterial and venous surgery.

General surgical neurological operations.

Surgery of the skin.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443100079

About the Author

Glyn Jamieson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.