Anatomy of General Surgical Operations
2nd Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It will be of interest to Candidates for the Fellowship in General Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons and equivalent examinations, in particular the Fellowship of the Australian College of Surgeons. It describes the anatomical knowledge required for the 45 most common general surgical procedures.
Key Features
- Covers approximately 60 of the commonest operations in general surgery that need to be mastered during higher surgical training
- Each chapter covers the anatomy that will be encountered during the operation
- Includes notes on anatomical variations that may be encountered
- Fully illustrated with clear line drawings
Table of Contents
A collection of approximately 60 chapters each devoted to the anatomy of one of the common general surgical operations. Divided into seven sections:
Abdominal operations.
General surgical operations in the thorax.
Head and neck operations.
Surgical oncological procedures.
Arterial and venous surgery.
General surgical neurological operations.
Surgery of the skin.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 31st March 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443100079
About the Author
Glyn Jamieson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia