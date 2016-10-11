Anatomy of Dolphins
1st Edition
Insights into Body Structure and Function
Description
The Anatomy of Dolphins: Insights into Body Structure and Function is a precise, detailed, fully illustrated, descriptive, and functionally oriented text on the anatomy and morphology of dolphins. It focuses on a number of delphinid species, with keynotes on important dolphin-like genera, such as the harbor porpoise. It also serves as a useful complement for expanding trends and emphases in molecular biology and genetics.
The authors share their life-long expertise on marine mammals in various disciplines. Written as a team rather than being prepared as a collection of separate contributions, the result is a uniform and comprehensive style, giving each of the different topics appropriate space. Many color figures, which use the authors’ access to wide collections of unique dolphin and whale material, round out this exceptional offering to the field.
Key Features
- Includes high-quality illustrations, drawings, halftone artwork, photographic documentations, microphotos, and tables detailing dolphin anatomy, function, and morphology
- Facilitates education and training of students of all basic research and applied sciences dedicated to marine biology and the medical care of marine mammals
- Brings together the current knowledge and information on this topic, including those in obscure past or non-English publications, or scattered in short chapters in volumes
- Covers a number of delphinid species and serves as a useful complement for expanding trends in molecular biology and genetics
Readership
Marine biologists; naturalists; veterinarians; PhD students; bio-acousticians; comparative neuroscientists
Table of Contents
Preface
Natural history and relationships of dolphins: short history of dolphin anatomical research
General appearance and hydrodynamics (including skin anatomy)
Locomotion (including osteology and myology)
Diving (breathing, respiration and circulatory system)
Head and senses (including nervous system, and communication mechanisms)
Inner body control
Feeding and digestive system
Genital systems, reproduction and development
Urinary system and water balance
Neurobiology and evolution of dolphins
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124076556
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124072299
About the Author
Bruno Cozzi
Bruno Cozzi obtained his degree in Veterinary Medicine (Dr. Med.Vet.) with honors in 1980 from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Milan (Italy) and his Ph.D. degree in 1993 from the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Copenhagen (Denmark). In 1999 he was appointed full professor of veterinary anatomy at the University of Padova (Italy).
His scientific production is focused mainly on comparative neuroendocrinology and neuroanatomy of large domestic herbivores, marine mammals, and man. In 2002 he founded the Mediterranean marine mammal tissue Bank.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Comparative Biomedicine and Food Science, University of Padova, Padova, Italy
Stefan Huggenberger
Stefan Huggenberger studied in Cologne (Germany) and graduated with the diploma in Biology on morphological aspects of the harbor porpoise population in the Baltic Sea. Since 1999, he performed research on the echolocation system of toothed whales (Ph.D. in Biology). Next to several scientific articles he published chapters in German text books about whales and dolphins illustrated with high-quality graphic work. Current scientific projects focus on the neuroanatomy, and physiology of the auditory system in amphibians, rodents, and particularly toothed whales. In 2010, Dr. Huggenberger organized a marine mammal morphology workshop in Stralsund (Germany) which was the intellectual starting line of this book on The Anatomy of Dolphins.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy II, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany
Helmut Oelschläger
Helmut Oelschläger (Dr.rer.nat.) is a senior lecturer, senior scientist and professor in human anatomy. After studying biology and chemistry in Tübingen (Germany) he made his Ph.D. and habilitation in Frankfurt am Main. He received several scientific awards and organized two marine mammal workshops (Kyoto and Tokyo 2000, Frankfurt 2001). Prof. Oelschläger is an experienced morphologist and neurobiologist and received numerous grants. Scientific topics are: the terminal nerve, magnetic orientation in mammals and the structure of the mammalian head and nervous system (sensory organs, brainstem, neocortex, ontogenetic development). His main focus lies on the comparative neurobiology and the evolution of whales and dolphins.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Anatomy III (Dr. Senckenbergische Anatomie), Johann Wolfgang Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany
Reviews
"In this exquisite, data-rich volume, the lack of evolu\tionary context is the outstanding omission. The summaries of osteological-soft tissue correlates make this book a prime source of information for paleocetologists." --Ameghiniana
"...an excellent guide to dolphin anatomy, with a foray into general physiology and function…an outstanding resource for anyone interested in cetacean biology."--Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association