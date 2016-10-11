Anatomy of Dolphins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124072299, 9780124076556

Anatomy of Dolphins

1st Edition

Insights into Body Structure and Function

Authors: Bruno Cozzi Stefan Huggenberger Helmut Oelschläger
eBook ISBN: 9780124076556
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124072299
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2016
Page Count: 456
Description

The Anatomy of Dolphins: Insights into Body Structure and Function is a precise, detailed, fully illustrated, descriptive, and functionally oriented text on the anatomy and morphology of dolphins. It focuses on a number of delphinid species, with keynotes on important dolphin-like genera, such as the harbor porpoise. It also serves as a useful complement for expanding trends and emphases in molecular biology and genetics.

The authors share their life-long expertise on marine mammals in various disciplines. Written as a team rather than being prepared as a collection of separate contributions, the result is a uniform and comprehensive style, giving each of the different topics appropriate space. Many color figures, which use the authors’ access to wide collections of unique dolphin and whale material, round out this exceptional offering to the field.

Key Features

  • Includes high-quality illustrations, drawings, halftone artwork, photographic documentations, microphotos, and tables detailing dolphin anatomy, function, and morphology
  • Facilitates education and training of students of all basic research and applied sciences dedicated to marine biology and the medical care of marine mammals
  • Brings together the current knowledge and information on this topic, including those in obscure past or non-English publications, or scattered in short chapters in volumes
  • Covers a number of delphinid species and serves as a useful complement for expanding trends in molecular biology and genetics

Readership

Marine biologists; naturalists; veterinarians; PhD students; bio-acousticians; comparative neuroscientists

Table of Contents

Preface

Natural history and relationships of dolphins: short history of dolphin anatomical research

General appearance and hydrodynamics (including skin anatomy)

Locomotion (including osteology and myology)

Diving (breathing, respiration and circulatory system)

Head and senses (including nervous system, and communication mechanisms)

Inner body control

Feeding and digestive system

Genital systems, reproduction and development

Urinary system and water balance

Neurobiology and evolution of dolphins

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124076556
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124072299

About the Author

Bruno Cozzi

Bruno Cozzi obtained his degree in Veterinary Medicine (Dr. Med.Vet.) with honors in 1980 from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Milan (Italy) and his Ph.D. degree in 1993 from the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Copenhagen (Denmark). In 1999 he was appointed full professor of veterinary anatomy at the University of Padova (Italy).

His scientific production is focused mainly on comparative neuroendocrinology and neuroanatomy of large domestic herbivores, marine mammals, and man. In 2002 he founded the Mediterranean marine mammal tissue Bank.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Comparative Biomedicine and Food Science, University of Padova, Padova, Italy

Stefan Huggenberger

Stefan Huggenberger studied in Cologne (Germany) and graduated with the diploma in Biology on morphological aspects of the harbor porpoise population in the Baltic Sea. Since 1999, he performed research on the echolocation system of toothed whales (Ph.D. in Biology). Next to several scientific articles he published chapters in German text books about whales and dolphins illustrated with high-quality graphic work. Current scientific projects focus on the neuroanatomy, and physiology of the auditory system in amphibians, rodents, and particularly toothed whales. In 2010, Dr. Huggenberger organized a marine mammal morphology workshop in Stralsund (Germany) which was the intellectual starting line of this book on The Anatomy of Dolphins.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy II, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany

Helmut Oelschläger

Helmut Oelschläger (Dr.rer.nat.) is a senior lecturer, senior scientist and professor in human anatomy. After studying biology and chemistry in Tübingen (Germany) he made his Ph.D. and habilitation in Frankfurt am Main. He received several scientific awards and organized two marine mammal workshops (Kyoto and Tokyo 2000, Frankfurt 2001). Prof. Oelschläger is an experienced morphologist and neurobiologist and received numerous grants. Scientific topics are: the terminal nerve, magnetic orientation in mammals and the structure of the mammalian head and nervous system (sensory organs, brainstem, neocortex, ontogenetic development). His main focus lies on the comparative neurobiology and the evolution of whales and dolphins.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Anatomy III (Dr. Senckenbergische Anatomie), Johann Wolfgang Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany

Reviews

"In this exquisite, data-rich volume, the lack of evolu\tionary context is the outstanding omission. The summaries of osteological-soft tissue correlates make this book a prime source of information for paleocetologists." --Ameghiniana

"...an excellent guide to dolphin anatomy, with a foray into general physiology and function…an outstanding resource for anyone interested in cetacean biology."--Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association

Ratings and Reviews

