Anatomy of Abdomen and Lower Limb
1st Edition
Description
This volume faithfully follows the syllabus of Anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of lower limb and abdomen. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information, provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological basis of clinical conditions through its features of Clinical correlation and Clinical Case Study.
Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details---ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students. The meticulously designed, accurate, simplified and easily reproducible four-color illustrations form a unique feature of this volume.
With the wealth of relevant knowledge it is highly recommended for those preparing for various entrance examinations, like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.
Key Features
- Detailed description of abdominal hernias and joint & nerve injuries
- Surgical anatomy of abdominal viscera also discussed.
- Numerous, carefully drawn four-color illustrations that are easy to understand, enhancing retention of anatomical details and are simple to reproduce during examinations. Illustrations follow the color scheme standardized for depicting anatomical structures
- Tables and flowcharts that summarize the text and present complex data in a simple manner
- Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts; an approach increasingly being adopted in anatomy teaching
- Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)
- Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in boxes (N.B.) to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates
- Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember
- Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied
Table of Contents
Preface vii
Acknowledgments ix
1 Introduction and Overview of the Abdomen 1
2 Osteology of the Abdomen 11
3 Anterior Abdominal Wall 27
4 Inguinal Region/Groin 49
5 Male External Genital Organs 61
6 Abdominal Cavity and Peritoneum 77
7 Abdominal Part of Esophagus, Stomach, and Spleen 97
8 Liver and Extrahepatic Biliary Apparatus 113
9 Duodenum, Pancreas, and Portal Vein 129
10 Small and Large Intestines 149
11 Kidneys, Ureters, and Suprarenal Glands 171
12 Posterior Abdominal Wall and Associated Structures 193
13 Pelvis 211
14 Pelvic Walls and Associated Soft Tissue Structures 223
15 Perineum 237
16 Urinary Bladder and Urethra 251
17 Male Genital Organs 265
18 Female Genital Organs 275
19 Rectum and Anal Canal 295
20 Introduction to the Lower Limb 309
21 Bones of the Lower Limb 319
22 Front of the Thigh 349
23 Medial Side of the Thigh 367
24 Gluteal Region 377
25 Back of the Thigh and Popliteal Fossa 391
26 Hip Joint 405
27 Front of the Leg and Dorsum of the Foot 415
28 Lateral and Medial Sides of the Leg 429
29 Back of the Leg 437
30 Sole of the Foot 451
31 Arches of the Foot 465
32 Joints of the Lower Limb 473
33 Venous and Lymphatic Drainage of the Lower Limb 493
34 Innervation of the Lower Limb 503
Appendix: Multiple Choice Questions 515
Index 535
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 30th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131215692
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.