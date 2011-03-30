Anatomy of Abdomen and Lower Limb - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131215692

Anatomy of Abdomen and Lower Limb

1st Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131215692
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th March 2011
Page Count: 554
Description

This volume faithfully follows the syllabus of Anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of lower limb and abdomen. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information, provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological basis of clinical conditions through its features of Clinical correlation and Clinical Case Study.
Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details---ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students. The meticulously designed, accurate, simplified and easily reproducible four-color illustrations form a unique feature of this volume.
With the wealth of relevant knowledge it is highly recommended for those preparing for various entrance examinations, like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.

Key Features

  • Detailed description of abdominal hernias and joint & nerve injuries

  • Surgical anatomy of abdominal viscera also discussed.

  • Numerous, carefully drawn four-color illustrations that are easy to understand, enhancing retention of anatomical details and are simple to reproduce during examinations. Illustrations follow the color scheme standardized for depicting anatomical structures

  • Tables and flowcharts that summarize the text and present complex data in a simple manner

  • Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts; an approach increasingly being adopted in anatomy teaching

  • Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)

  • Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in boxes (N.B.) to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates

  • Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember
  • Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied

Table of Contents

Preface vii

Acknowledgments ix

1 Introduction and Overview of the Abdomen 1

2 Osteology of the Abdomen 11

3 Anterior Abdominal Wall 27

4 Inguinal Region/Groin 49

5 Male External Genital Organs 61

6 Abdominal Cavity and Peritoneum 77

7 Abdominal Part of Esophagus, Stomach, and Spleen 97

8 Liver and Extrahepatic Biliary Apparatus 113

9 Duodenum, Pancreas, and Portal Vein 129

10 Small and Large Intestines 149

11 Kidneys, Ureters, and Suprarenal Glands 171

12 Posterior Abdominal Wall and Associated Structures 193

13 Pelvis 211

14 Pelvic Walls and Associated Soft Tissue Structures 223

15 Perineum 237

16 Urinary Bladder and Urethra 251

17 Male Genital Organs 265

18 Female Genital Organs 275

19 Rectum and Anal Canal 295

20 Introduction to the Lower Limb 309

21 Bones of the Lower Limb 319

22 Front of the Thigh 349

23 Medial Side of the Thigh 367

24 Gluteal Region 377

25 Back of the Thigh and Popliteal Fossa 391

26 Hip Joint 405

27 Front of the Leg and Dorsum of the Foot 415

28 Lateral and Medial Sides of the Leg 429

29 Back of the Leg 437

30 Sole of the Foot 451

31 Arches of the Foot 465

32 Joints of the Lower Limb 473

33 Venous and Lymphatic Drainage of the Lower Limb 493

34 Innervation of the Lower Limb 503

Appendix: Multiple Choice Questions 515

Index 535

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

