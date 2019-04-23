Anatomy, Imaging and Surgery of the Intracranial Dural Venous Sinuses
1st Edition
Description
This first-of-its-kind volume focuses on the anatomy, imaging, and surgery of the dural venous sinuses and the particular relevance to neurosurgery and trauma surgery. Knowledge of the fine clinical anatomy involved in neurosurgery and skull base surgery has progressed greatly in recent years, and this title reflects new information of particular importance to neurosurgeons, trauma surgeons, neurologists, interventional radiologists, and others who need a complete, up-to-date understanding of this complex anatomical area.
Table of Contents
1 The Embryology of the Dural Venous Sinus: An Overview
2 The Superior Sagittal Sinus
3 Inferior Sagittal Sinus
4 The Transverse Sinus
5 The Sigmoid Sinus
6 The Occipital Sinus
7 The Torcular Herophili (Confluence of Sinuses)
8 The Tentorial Sinuses
9 Falcine Venous Plexus
10 The Straight Sinus
11 The Inferior Petrosal Sinus
12 The Superior Petrosal Sinus
13 The Basilar Plexus
14 The Marginal Sinus
15 The Cavernous Sinus
16 The Intercavernous Sinuses
17 The Sphenoparietal Sinus
18 The Lateral Lacunae
19 The Petrosquamosal Sinus
20 The Emissary Veins
21 Sinus Pericranii
22 The Inferior Petrooccipital Vein
23 Dural Venous Sinus Connections to the Vertebral Venous Plexus
24 Diploic Veins
25 Variations of the Intracranial Dural Venous Sinuses
26 Imaging Techniques for the Dural Venous Sinuses
27 Surgical Nuances in Management of Intracranial Venous Sinus Injuries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 23rd April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323681933
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323653770
About the Author
R. Shane Tubbs
Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.