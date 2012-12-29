Anatomy for Excellence - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131234327

Anatomy for Excellence

2nd Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234327
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th December 2012
Page Count: 230
Description

The Second Edition of this book is a compendium of all those facts of anatomy that are commonly asked in various examinations, viz. USMLE, PLAB, PG entrance, MD, MS, etc. This book presents all important anatomical facts in one place so that students need not to refer large number of big textbooks.

This book will also be useful for clinicians in their day-to-day clinical practice and other professional groups, viz. paramedics, nurses and radiologists.

Key Features

    • Includes anatomical basis of clinical signs and symptoms useful for clinical students and faculties

    • Provides consolidated histological and morphological facts useful for medical students

    • Provides consolidated facts of gross anatomy, histology and embryology

    • Useful for pre-test recall for MBBS and BDS students

    • Covers additional facts of higher academic value

    • Includes large number of simple line diagrams to supplement text

Table of Contents

1 Glimpses of History of Anatomy

2 Historical Basis Behind the Names of Important Anatomical Structures

3 Anatomical Structures with Common Names

4 Important Laws and Rules in Anatomy

5 Enumerations in Anatomy

6 Anatomical Apparatuses

7 Anatomical Angles

8 Anatomical Structures with Peculiar/Atypical Features

9 Anatomical Barriers

10 Whimsical Synonyms

11 Exceptions in Anatomy

12 Superlatives in Anatomy

13 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Conditions with Whimsical Names

14 Anatomical Facts Related to Mini Clinical Problems

15 Anatomical Measurements

16 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Signs and Tests

17 Morphology of Some Anatomical Structures

18 Brief Resume of Facts Related to Development of Important Structures

19 Key Histological Features of Important Tissues and Organs of Body

20 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Syndromes

21 Important Eponyms

22 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Conditions with Eponyms

23 Anatomical/Embryological/Genetic Basis of Clinical Problems

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131234327

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

