Anatomy for Excellence
2nd Edition
Description
The Second Edition of this book is a compendium of all those facts of anatomy that are commonly asked in various examinations, viz. USMLE, PLAB, PG entrance, MD, MS, etc. This book presents all important anatomical facts in one place so that students need not to refer large number of big textbooks.
This book will also be useful for clinicians in their day-to-day clinical practice and other professional groups, viz. paramedics, nurses and radiologists.
Key Features
- Includes anatomical basis of clinical signs and symptoms useful for clinical students and faculties
- Provides consolidated histological and morphological facts useful for medical students
- Provides consolidated facts of gross anatomy, histology and embryology
- Useful for pre-test recall for MBBS and BDS students
- Covers additional facts of higher academic value
- Includes large number of simple line diagrams to supplement text
Table of Contents
1 Glimpses of History of Anatomy
2 Historical Basis Behind the Names of Important Anatomical Structures
3 Anatomical Structures with Common Names
4 Important Laws and Rules in Anatomy
5 Enumerations in Anatomy
6 Anatomical Apparatuses
7 Anatomical Angles
8 Anatomical Structures with Peculiar/Atypical Features
9 Anatomical Barriers
10 Whimsical Synonyms
11 Exceptions in Anatomy
12 Superlatives in Anatomy
13 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Conditions with Whimsical Names
14 Anatomical Facts Related to Mini Clinical Problems
15 Anatomical Measurements
16 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Signs and Tests
17 Morphology of Some Anatomical Structures
18 Brief Resume of Facts Related to Development of Important Structures
19 Key Histological Features of Important Tissues and Organs of Body
20 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Syndromes
21 Important Eponyms
22 Anatomical Basis of Clinical Conditions with Eponyms
23 Anatomical/Embryological/Genetic Basis of Clinical Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 29th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131234327
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.