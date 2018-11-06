Anatomy and Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702078606

Anatomy and Physiology

1st Edition

Adapted International Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau Andrew Hutton
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702078606
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2018
Page Count: 1264
Description

Renowned for its clarity and accessibility of writing style, this popular volume explains the fundamental principles of human anatomy and physiology while exploring the factors that contribute to disease process. Rich with helpful learning features such as Mechanisms of Disease, Health Matters, Diagnostic Study, and Sport and Fitness, this volume has been fully updated to make full reference to European healthcare systems, including drugs, relevant investigations and local treatment protocols. The also book comes with an extensive website facility (which includes a wide array of helpful lecturer resources) and accompanying Brief Atlas of the Human Body and Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine.

Anatomy and Physiology, Adapted International Edition, will be ideal for students of nursing and allied health professions, biomedical and paramedical science, operating department practice, complementary therapy and massage therapy, as well as anyone studying BTEC (or equivalent) human biology.

Key Features

  • Unique ‘Clear View of the Human Body’ allows the reader to build up a view of the body layer by layer

  • Clear, conversational writing style helps demystify the complexities of human biology

  • Content presented in digestible ‘chunks’ to aid reading and retention of facts

  • Consistent unifying themes, such as the ‘Big Picture’ and ‘Cycle of Life’ features, help readers understand the interrelation of body systems and how they are influenced by age and development

  • Accompanying Brief Atlas of the Human Body offers more than 100 full-colour transparencies and supplemental images that cover body parts, organs, cross sections, radiography images, and histology slides

  • Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine contains medical terminology and scientific terms, along with pronunciations, definitions, and word part breakdowns for terms highlighted in the text

  • Numerous feature boxes such as Language of Science and Language of Medicine, Mechanisms of Disease, Health Matters, Diagnostic Study, FYI, and Sport and Fitness provide interesting and important side considerations to the main text

  • More than 1,400 full-colour photographs and spectacular drawings illustrate the most current scientific knowledge and help bring difficult concepts to life

  • Quick Check Questions within each chapter help reinforce learning by prompting readers to review what they just read

  • Chapter outlines, chapter objectives and study tips begin each chapter

  • Outline summaries, review questions, critical thinking questions, and case studies are included at the end of each chapter

  • Study Hints found throughout the text give practical advice to students about mnemonics or other helpful means of understanding or recall

  • Connect IT! features link to additional content online to facilitate wider study

  • Helpful Glossary and Anatomical Directions

  • Ideal for students who are new to the subject, or returning to study after a period of absence, and for anyone whose first language is not English

Table of Contents

UNIT 1 The Body as a Whole

CHAPTER 1 Organisation of the Body

CHAPTER 2 Homeostasis

CHAPTER 3 Chemical Basis of Life

CHAPTER 4 Biomolecules

CHAPTER 5 Cell Structure

CHAPTER 6 Cell Function

CHAPTER 7 Cell Growth and Development

CHAPTER 8 Introduction to Tissues

CHAPTER 9 Tissue Types

UNIT 2 Support and Movement

CHAPTER 10 Skin

CHAPTER 11 Skeletal Tissues

CHAPTER 12 Axial Skeleton

CHAPTER 13 Appendicular Skeleton

CHAPTER 14 Articulations

CHAPTER 15 Axial Muscles

CHAPTER 16 Appendicular Muscles

CHAPTER 17 Muscle Contraction

UNIT 3 Communication, Control and Integration

CHAPTER 18 Nervous System Cells

CHAPTER 19 Nerve Signalling

CHAPTER 20 Central Nervous System

CHAPTER 21 Peripheral Nervous System

CHAPTER 22 Autonomic Nervous System

CHAPTER 23 General Senses

CHAPTER 24 Special Senses

CHAPTER 25 Endocrine Regulation

CHAPTER 26 Endocrine Glands

UNIT 4 Transportation and Defence

CHAPTER 27 Blood

CHAPTER 28 Heart

CHAPTER 29 Blood Vessels

CHAPTER 30 Circulation of Blood

CHAPTER 31 Lymphatic System

CHAPTER 32 Innate Immunity

CHAPTER 33 Adaptive Immunity

CHAPTER 34 Stress

UNIT 5 Respiration, Nutrition and Excretion

CHAPTER 35 Respiratory Tract

CHAPTER 36 Ventilation

CHAPTER 37 Gas Exchange and Transport

CHAPTER 38 Upper Digestive Tract

CHAPTER 39 Lower Digestive Tract

CHAPTER 40 Digestion and Absorption

CHAPTER 41 Nutrition and Metabolism

CHAPTER 42 Urinary System

CHAPTER 43 Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

CHAPTER 44 Acid–Base Balance

UNIT 6 Reproduction and Development

CHAPTER 45 Male Reproductive System

CHAPTER 46 Female Reproductive System

CHAPTER 47 Growth, Development and Ageing

CHAPTER 48 Genetics and Heredity

