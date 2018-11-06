Anatomy and Physiology
Renowned for its clarity and accessibility of writing style, this popular volume explains the fundamental principles of human anatomy and physiology while exploring the factors that contribute to disease process. Rich with helpful learning features such as Mechanisms of Disease, Health Matters, Diagnostic Study, and Sport and Fitness, this volume has been fully updated to make full reference to European healthcare systems, including drugs, relevant investigations and local treatment protocols. The also book comes with an extensive website facility (which includes a wide array of helpful lecturer resources) and accompanying Brief Atlas of the Human Body and Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine.
Anatomy and Physiology, Adapted International Edition, will be ideal for students of nursing and allied health professions, biomedical and paramedical science, operating department practice, complementary therapy and massage therapy, as well as anyone studying BTEC (or equivalent) human biology.
- Unique ‘Clear View of the Human Body’ allows the reader to build up a view of the body layer by layer
- Clear, conversational writing style helps demystify the complexities of human biology
- Content presented in digestible ‘chunks’ to aid reading and retention of facts
- Consistent unifying themes, such as the ‘Big Picture’ and ‘Cycle of Life’ features, help readers understand the interrelation of body systems and how they are influenced by age and development
- Accompanying Brief Atlas of the Human Body offers more than 100 full-colour transparencies and supplemental images that cover body parts, organs, cross sections, radiography images, and histology slides
- Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine contains medical terminology and scientific terms, along with pronunciations, definitions, and word part breakdowns for terms highlighted in the text
- Numerous feature boxes such as Language of Science and Language of Medicine, Mechanisms of Disease, Health Matters, Diagnostic Study, FYI, and Sport and Fitness provide interesting and important side considerations to the main text
- More than 1,400 full-colour photographs and spectacular drawings illustrate the most current scientific knowledge and help bring difficult concepts to life
- Quick Check Questions within each chapter help reinforce learning by prompting readers to review what they just read
- Chapter outlines, chapter objectives and study tips begin each chapter
- Outline summaries, review questions, critical thinking questions, and case studies are included at the end of each chapter
- Study Hints found throughout the text give practical advice to students about mnemonics or other helpful means of understanding or recall
- Connect IT! features link to additional content online to facilitate wider study
- Helpful Glossary and Anatomical Directions
- Ideal for students who are new to the subject, or returning to study after a period of absence, and for anyone whose first language is not English
UNIT 1 The Body as a Whole
CHAPTER 1 Organisation of the Body
CHAPTER 2 Homeostasis
CHAPTER 3 Chemical Basis of Life
CHAPTER 4 Biomolecules
CHAPTER 5 Cell Structure
CHAPTER 6 Cell Function
CHAPTER 7 Cell Growth and Development
CHAPTER 8 Introduction to Tissues
CHAPTER 9 Tissue Types
UNIT 2 Support and Movement
CHAPTER 10 Skin
CHAPTER 11 Skeletal Tissues
CHAPTER 12 Axial Skeleton
CHAPTER 13 Appendicular Skeleton
CHAPTER 14 Articulations
CHAPTER 15 Axial Muscles
CHAPTER 16 Appendicular Muscles
CHAPTER 17 Muscle Contraction
UNIT 3 Communication, Control and Integration
CHAPTER 18 Nervous System Cells
CHAPTER 19 Nerve Signalling
CHAPTER 20 Central Nervous System
CHAPTER 21 Peripheral Nervous System
CHAPTER 22 Autonomic Nervous System
CHAPTER 23 General Senses
CHAPTER 24 Special Senses
CHAPTER 25 Endocrine Regulation
CHAPTER 26 Endocrine Glands
UNIT 4 Transportation and Defence
CHAPTER 27 Blood
CHAPTER 28 Heart
CHAPTER 29 Blood Vessels
CHAPTER 30 Circulation of Blood
CHAPTER 31 Lymphatic System
CHAPTER 32 Innate Immunity
CHAPTER 33 Adaptive Immunity
CHAPTER 34 Stress
UNIT 5 Respiration, Nutrition and Excretion
CHAPTER 35 Respiratory Tract
CHAPTER 36 Ventilation
CHAPTER 37 Gas Exchange and Transport
CHAPTER 38 Upper Digestive Tract
CHAPTER 39 Lower Digestive Tract
CHAPTER 40 Digestion and Absorption
CHAPTER 41 Nutrition and Metabolism
CHAPTER 42 Urinary System
CHAPTER 43 Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
CHAPTER 44 Acid–Base Balance
UNIT 6 Reproduction and Development
CHAPTER 45 Male Reproductive System
CHAPTER 46 Female Reproductive System
CHAPTER 47 Growth, Development and Ageing
CHAPTER 48 Genetics and Heredity
- No. of pages:
- 1264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702078606
Kevin Patton
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA
Andrew Hutton
Lecturer in Life Science, Edinburgh, UK